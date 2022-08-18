Riverside Park Has the Prettiest Walk in GR (+ an Accessible Kayak Launch, 2 Playgrounds & More)

By / August 18, 2022
Grand Rapids Riverside Park paved path runner shorter Hunt

Riverside Park is Getting a Bunch of Improvements

riverside park

2001 MONROE AVE NE, GRAND RAPIDS MI 49505

paved trails alongside the Grand River
Trial Difficulty: Easy
Dogs Allowed? Yes, on leash
Facilities: Modern bathrooms available
Stroller Friendly? Yes
Time of Year Accessible: Open year-round.
WEBSITE

Not only is Riverside Park perfect for soaking in some scenic views of the Grand River, but there is also something for everyone at this 100+ acre park in the Creston neighborhood.

This park is experiencing lots of nice upgrades in 2022 as well, including the city’s first accessible kayak launch, a new picnic shelter and renovated restroom building.

From disc golf, fishing, and kayak and boat launches, to playgrounds, pavilions with grills, athletic fields and a paved, multi-use walking and biking trail, Riverside Park checks all the boxes.

Riverside Park is a great place to spend the afternoon.

And for those who just want to relax and take a breath, or maybe hop on a zoom call under the trees, there is free WiFi!

Park Amenities

  • Sports
  • Grills
  • Alongside the Grand River
  • Paved trails
  • Playgrounds
  • Modern restrooms
  • Boat Launch
  • Free Wi-Fi
  • Dogs on leash
  • Fishing

Riverside Park is one of over 50 walking trails and over 85 playgrounds in West Michigan.

Play Disc Golf, Baseball or Picnic at Riverside Park

This huge park has several main features: disc golf, playgrounds, picnic areas, and fishing.

Leashed dogs are welcome here, but Riverside is not a dedicated dog park.

There are two playgrounds at Riverside Park, both with mulch ground covering. Find the red and blue playground on the north end of the park.

Grand Rapids riverside park playground
Playground at north end of Riverside Park in Grand Rapids.

The blue and yellow playground is found in the central area of the park, on the west side of the lagoon.

New restrooms are expected to be finished near this playground by end of 2022.

Riverside Park Grand Rapids playground VanderW

This playground is also near the covered picnic area, which is slated for an update, including new solar panels, by end of 2022.

Grand rapids riverside park picnic pavillion Hunt
Riverside Park’s Accessible Trails Wind Through Gorgeous Mature Shade Trees

The paved path follows the Grand River and includes a picturesque iron bridge.

Mature shade trees soar overhead in many spots, making the walk enjoyable even on the hottest days.

There are plenty of opportunities to see all kinds of wildlife – maybe even an eagle or a friendly squirrel.

Grand Rapids riverside park paved path river view Hunt

It’s a 3.7 mile out-and-back paved trail, open year round. Since it’s paved, it’s very accessible.

There are many grassy places to stop and fish, put up a hammock or read a book.

Riverside Park Grand Rapids person reading in grass Hunt

Riverside Park is prone to flooding so plan accordingly after a heavy rain.

Riverside Park northwest trail map

Riverside Park is a Popular Kayaking Spot

Riverside Park runs along the Grand River and also surrounds a large lagoon.

All this water makes the park a perfect spot for kayaking, tubing and fishing. Kids also enjoy looking for frogs, turtles and other water creatures here.

Grand Rapids riverside park lagoon view Hunt

Find a beautiful new accessible kayak launch at the lagoon. You can get to it via the Guild Street entrance. (Take a quick right as soon as you pull into the park on Guild Street and park in that first lot you see.)

Riverside Park Grand Rapids Accessible Kayak launch Hunt

The lagoon has an outlet into the Grand River, so you can access both waterways via this launch.

The boat launch into the Grand River is also off the Guild Street entrance and offers nice views of downtown.

Riverside Park Boat Launch downtown view VanderW

There is a resident bald eagle at Riverside Park and lots of other birds, and sometimes you can even catch a glimpse of them on your water adventure.

Grand Rapids Riverside Park kayaking
bike trails grand rapids

Map of Grand Rapids Parks and Trails

Find your next outdoor adventure near you with this map of the best hiking trails, playgrounds, and parks in West Michigan.

