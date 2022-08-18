Riverside Park Has the Prettiest Walk in GR (+ an Accessible Kayak Launch, 2 Playgrounds & More)

Riverside Park is Getting a Bunch of Improvements

riverside park 2001 MONROE AVE NE, GRAND RAPIDS MI 49505 paved trails alongside the Grand River

Trial Difficulty: Easy

Dogs Allowed? Yes, on leash

Facilities: Modern bathrooms available

Stroller Friendly? Yes

Time of Year Accessible: Open year-round.

WEBSITE

Not only is Riverside Park perfect for soaking in some scenic views of the Grand River, but there is also something for everyone at this 100+ acre park in the Creston neighborhood.

This park is experiencing lots of nice upgrades in 2022 as well, including the city’s first accessible kayak launch, a new picnic shelter and renovated restroom building.

From disc golf, fishing, and kayak and boat launches, to playgrounds, pavilions with grills, athletic fields and a paved, multi-use walking and biking trail, Riverside Park checks all the boxes.

The Parks, Playgrounds & Trails Directory is proudly presented by John Ball Zoo. We are grateful for their support! There are many exciting adventures at John Ball Zoo this year. Come see the Koalas and join us for all the favorite, fun events like Superhero Day, Princess Day, Kids Day and more. For more details, visit JBZoo.org.

Riverside Park is a great place to spend the afternoon.

And for those who just want to relax and take a breath, or maybe hop on a zoom call under the trees, there is free WiFi!

Park Amenities Sports

Grills

Alongside the Grand River

Paved trails

Playgrounds

Modern restrooms

Boat Launch

Free Wi-Fi

Dogs on leash

Fishing

Riverside Park is one of over 50 walking trails and over 85 playgrounds in West Michigan.