This 2.5-Mile Grand Rapids Riverwalk Takes Your Family to the Hidden Gems in Downtown Grand Rapids, for Free

Head Downtown and Enjoy the Picturesque Grand Rapids Riverwalk

Grand Rapids is brimming with amazing things to do, but heading downtown can be a little intimidating if you’re not familiar with the city.

That’s why we put together this easy-to-follow Grand Rapids Riverwalk tour for you and your family that will take you places you might not otherwise discover.

These free stops will give you a taste of the city and hopefully whet your appetite for more adventure.