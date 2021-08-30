This Pickerel Lake 2-Mile Hiking Loop is Perfect for Kids

Read this Before You Hike the Trails at Pickerel Lake Park

Pickerel Lake Park/Fred Meijer Nature Preserve 6001 Ramsdell Dr NE, Rockford, MI 49341

This 2-mile loop takes you around Pickerel Lake in Rockford.

You’ll see great views of the lake and surrounding woods while you walk. While there are some hills, part of the trail is a boardwalk over the water. Bonus: This part of the trail can be easily accessed by stroller.

If you’re feeling extra-ambitious, there are also a number of offshoot trails if you want to get in extra miles and more challenging terrain. But many visitors simply enjoy the quick walk of the main loop.

Pickerel Lake spans nearly 80 acres, with the park offering over 300 acres of walking and wildlife observation. This is a popular place for nature enthusiasts of all ages.

Pickerel Lake Park At a Glance Trail Difficulty: Moderate, with some hills. Dogs Allowed? No, as this is a nature preserve. Facilities: Restrooms May – Oct; port-a-john the rest of the year. Stroller Friendly? Partially. Time of Year Accessible: Open year round.

Also known as Fred Meijer Nature Preserve, Pickerel Lake Park is a fun place to fish. (The boardwalk is a good spot for this).

With such diverse terrain and varying environments, you’ll want to keep a lookout for a range of wildlife as you hike.

The trails are open through the winter for cross country skiing.

