WIN a Campground Stay Near Silver Lake at Lake Michigan Camp & Retreat

Your Family Will Love Any Type of Camping at Lake Michigan Camp & Retreat

With so many amazing campgrounds in Michigan, it can be hard to know which one is right for your family.

How about one with:

epic dune hikes

Lake Michigan shoreline

Every kind of camping site, including RV, tent, cabins, glamping, group camping & more

Tons of family activities like mini golf, hikes, kayaking …

Community friendly atmosphere

Located right on the shores of Lake Michigan near Pentwater, Lake Michigan Camp & Retreat is the camping experience that families look forward to year after year.

Read on to find out how you can WIN up to four nights at Lake Michigan Camp & Retreat!