WIN a Campground Stay Near Silver Lake at Lake Michigan Camp & Retreat

Your Family Will Love Any Type of Camping at Lake Michigan Camp & Retreat
With so many amazing campgrounds in Michigan, it can be hard to know which one is right for your family.
How about one with:
- epic dune hikes
- Lake Michigan shoreline
- Every kind of camping site, including RV, tent, cabins, glamping, group camping & more
- Tons of family activities like mini golf, hikes, kayaking …
- Community friendly atmosphere
Located right on the shores of Lake Michigan near Pentwater, Lake Michigan Camp & Retreat is the camping experience that families look forward to year after year.
Read on to find out how you can WIN up to four nights at Lake Michigan Camp & Retreat!
About Lake Michigan Camp & Retreat
5807 Ridge Rd, Pentwater, MI 49449
Lake Michigan Camp & Retreat is a family and group campground located in Pentwater, MI, just north of Silver Lake.
They offer tent camping, cabin rentals and RV sites with 50/30/20 electric and water hookups.
If you’re looking for more luxury with your tent camping, you can also rent a platform tent for a glamping experience. Each tent includes a covered porch and five cots with mattresses (no bunks).
All sites include a fire ring and picnic table.
Lake Michigan Camp & Retreat is part of the Michigan Area United Methodist Camping family. The campground is open to the public and you do not need to be a member of any church.
Amenities at Lake Michigan Camp & Retreat
Lake Michigan Camp & Retreat offers access to the lake via trail or boardwalks over the dune.
There’s over a dozen activities available at the private beach.
Options include disc golf, field games, gaga ball, hiking, kayaking, mini golf, mountain biking and a playground.
Cabins at Lake Michigan Camp & Retreat
Five cabins are available for rent at Lake Michigan Camp & Retreat.
Each cabin sleeps 3-6 people and has a mini fridge, window air-conditioning unit and ceiling fan.
Larger groups may want to rent one of nine bunk houses instead.
Each of these has four twin bunks and one twin-over-full bunk bed, sleeping up to 8 people.
Both the cabins and the bunk houses have electricity, but no kitchen or bathroom. Bathroom facilities are nearby.
Each cabin or bunk house also has its own fire ring and picnic table.
Really step up your camping game and see if the Pastor’s Cabin is available.
This special cabin is available to anyone, but active United Methodist pastors have booking priority.
The deluxe cabin sleeps 3 – 4 people and has one queen bed and one twin bunk bed.
The cabin has electricity, heat/air-conditioning, a full kitchen, bathroom with shower, and a table/desk with chair.
Outdoor amenities include a grill, picnic table, fire pit, two chairs on the porch and an accessibility ramp.
WIN Up to Four Nights at Lake Michigan Camp & Retreat
Does this sound like an amazing place to take your family camping?
Lake Michigan Camp & Retreat is giving away up to FOUR nights of camping to one lucky reader.
The winner has their choice of four (4) weekday nights (eligible Sunday through Thursday nights) or 2 nights on non-holiday weekends (Friday and Saturday nights).
Plus a bundle of firewood for your first campfire!
This is a prize valued at $77 – $224.
How to Enter
To enter, comment on this article with your favorite camping or summer vacation memory.
Prize Details:
FINE PRINT:
This giveaway will close on May 26, 2023, at 7 pm and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. The information you provide will only be used to enter the contest and notify winners. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.