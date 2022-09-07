Ken-O-Sha Park: Find the Giant Amplifier & Try the New Nature Playground

Ken-O-Sha Park
1353 VAN AUKEN SE, GRAND RAPIDS MI 49508
natural and paved trail near Plaster Creek
Trial Difficulty: Moderate
Dogs Allowed? Yes, on leash
Facilities: No restrooms
Stroller Friendly? Main areas, yes. Not the trails
Time of Year Accessible: Open year-round.
WEBSITE
Ken-O-Sha Park is a large park perfect for a day of exploring the woods with the kids.
Located right in the city, it’s a popular spot for locals who want to hike without the drive. The mature shade trees and pretty views of Plaster Creek make this an easy favorite. Wildlife are easy to spot here, and kids might like hunting for frogs.
The paved trail is nice for a bike or stroller ride.
And don’t miss a stop at the Amplifier, located along the trail by Plaster Creek.
The Parks, Playgrounds & Trails Directory is proudly presented by John Ball Zoo. We are grateful for their support!
Ken-O-Sha Park is one of over 50 walking trails and over 85 playgrounds in West Michigan.
Ken-O-Sha’s Playground is Part of the New Outdoor Education Space
Ken-O-Sha park recently received lots of upgrades, including a new outdoor learning area with a nature playground and wooden bridge over Plaster Creek.
The new wooden amplifier is also a fun stop for kids and adults alike.
Find this giant megaphone along the trail by Plaster Creek.
It’s designed to amplify the sounds of nature when you climb into it.
Directed towards the water below, the amplifier captures the rustling of leaves and rapids of the creek.
Ken-O-Sha Has Both Paved and Dirt Hiking Trails
Ken-O Sha has one wide, paved walking and biking path with unpaved hiking trail offshoots.
The shaded path follows the river, making for gorgeous walks or bike rides.
Since it’s wide and smooth, the walking path at Ken-O-Sha Park is also accessible.
You’ll find wooden paths throughout the 1.6 mile loop to help cross some more challenging areas as well as a bridge over picturesque Plaster Creek.
You’re sure to see some beautiful wildflowers on the prairie in progress and may even see some deer.
While hiking the trail, look for the Big Rock.
This glacial rock is a remnant of the glaciers that used to cover Michigan.
There may be fallen tree limbs across the path at times so it may be hard to push a stroller on the natural trails.
Don’t Leave Without Stopping by the Amplifier
While you’re exploring Ken-O-Sha Park, make sure to look for the amplifier.
The giant wooden megaphone called the Amplifier at Ken-O-Sha Park is located along the trail by Plaster Creek.
It’s designed to amplify the sounds of nature when you climb into it.
Directed towards the water below, the amplifier captures the rustling of leaves and rapids of the creek.
Map of Grand Rapids Parks and Trails
Find your next outdoor adventure near you with this map of the best hiking trails, playgrounds, and parks in West Michigan.