Ken-O-Sha Park: Find the Giant Amplifier & Try the New Nature Playground

Ken-O-Sha Park

ken-O-Sha Park 1353 VAN AUKEN SE, GRAND RAPIDS MI 49508 natural and paved trail near Plaster Creek

Trial Difficulty: Moderate

Dogs Allowed? Yes, on leash

Facilities: No restrooms

Stroller Friendly? Main areas, yes. Not the trails

Time of Year Accessible: Open year-round.

WEBSITE

Ken-O-Sha Park is a large park perfect for a day of exploring the woods with the kids.

Located right in the city, it’s a popular spot for locals who want to hike without the drive. The mature shade trees and pretty views of Plaster Creek make this an easy favorite. Wildlife are easy to spot here, and kids might like hunting for frogs.

The paved trail is nice for a bike or stroller ride.

And don’t miss a stop at the Amplifier, located along the trail by Plaster Creek.

