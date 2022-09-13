7 Interesting Potty Training Tips from a Doctor Who’s Been There

4 – Choose Your Strategy: And Then Be Ready to Adapt

Two common strategies for potty training are the slower child-led and the “do it in a day” bootcamp style.

Pick one, but hold it loosely. You may have to switch tactics.

“The strategies that worked yesterday may not work today as your child evolves,” says Dr. Potter. “Monitor progress and adapt as needed.”

Using the child-led strategy, parents gradually introduce the child to underwear and encourage them to use the potty as much they feel comfortable. The process may take longer, but it gives the child more control and allows them to take potty training at their own pace.

I wish I had heard of child-led before training my first. She refused to potty train under my great bootcamp plan and I couldn’t figure out why.

Then one day she said, “Mom, I do it myself!” and closed the door behind her in the bathroom. She was mad about potty training because I was hovering and she wanted me out of her hair. Bootcamp was cramping her style!

Bootcamp is more of a “ditch the diapers and potty training in one fell swoop” move.

Some parents who use this strategy take their child to the potty every 15-20 minutes to ensure there are as few accidents as possible. The kid gets used to going on the potty and the feeling of being dry and clean.

It all depends on the temperament of the child—and the parents—as to what works best for them.