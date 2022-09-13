GRPM: Get in FREE on Sept 17 for Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, Plus Other Participating Venues

Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day
Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day brings free access to the Grand Rapids Public Museum for visitors on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Museum Day is an annual celebration of boundless curiosity hosted by Smithsonian magazine. Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket.
This year’s Museum Day theme, The American Experience, shines a spotlight on wonderful arts, culture, sciences, innovation, and history exhibits throughout the nation. The hope is that the event will act as a springboard to empower and advance the hopes of the public, particularly school-aged children and those in underrepresented communities. Quaker is sponsor of Museum Day and is running a giveaway, with prizes ranging from Science Kits to a trip to Washington DC.
Grand Rapids Public Museum
272 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
How to Get Free Tickets
Participants must download free Museum Day tickets to receive free general admission to the GRPM.
Museum Day tickets are available for download at Smithsonian.com/museumday.
Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at participating venues, including GRPM, on September 17, 2022, only.
One ticket is permitted per email address.
What does museum day admission include at GRPM?
Smithsonian Museum Day tickets grant pass holders free general admission to the GRPM. On Saturday, September 17, Museum goers to the GRPM can explore three floors of core exhibits focused on history, science, and culture, along with the GRPM’s newest traveling exhibit, A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico, as part of their admission.
Not included in admission are planetarium shows, carousel rides, and other extra add-ons.
Participating Michigan Locations
Six Michigan institutions are participating in Museum Day 2022.
You can search for participating locations outside of Michigan at Smithsonian.com/museumday.
1 – Grand Rapids Public Museum
2 – Little Traverse Historical Museum in Petoskey
3 – Michigan Maritime Museum in South Haven
4 – Midwest Miniatures Museum in Grand Haven MI
5 – Plymouth Historical Museum
6 – Rochester Hills Museum at Van Hoosen Farm
Two great Indianapolis Destinations on the List, too
The Conner Prairie Museum just outside of Indianapolis is also participating, as is the Rythym Discovery Center. Both of these are on our recommended list for Indianapolis things to do with kids.