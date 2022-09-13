GRPM: Get in FREE on Sept 17 for Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, Plus Other Participating Venues

Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day

Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day brings free access to the Grand Rapids Public Museum for visitors on Saturday, September 17, 2022.



Museum Day is an annual celebration of boundless curiosity hosted by Smithsonian magazine. Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket.



This year’s Museum Day theme, The American Experience, shines a spotlight on wonderful arts, culture, sciences, innovation, and history exhibits throughout the nation. The hope is that the event will act as a springboard to empower and advance the hopes of the public, particularly school-aged children and those in underrepresented communities. Quaker is sponsor of Museum Day and is running a giveaway, with prizes ranging from Science Kits to a trip to Washington DC.