Pigeon Creek Park Will Get You Hiking, Skiing, Biking, or Sledding in No Time

Pigeon Creek Park Packs a Punch With Hiking Trails, X-Country Skiing and More Pigeon Creek Park

12524 Stanton Street, West Olive, MI 49460 Whatever the weather, Pigeon Creek Park is the place to be. Seriously, summer, fall, spring, or winter — this place changes with the seasons. Tucked away out in the middle of farm country, Pigeon Creek Park's wooded, hilly forests are worth the drive.

Book your weekend tour online or call us for a weekday tour. During the winter you can rent cross country skis or fly down their deluxe sledding hill. When spring hits, saddle up and tackle potential mud from horseback or mountain bike.

Summer means their group campground is open to the public.

And what better way to soak up the crisp colors of fall than with a classic hike!

Pigeon Creek Park Trails Details

Pigeon Creek Park Trails at a Glance Trail Difficulty: Easy-Moderate Dogs Allowed? Dogs permitted Spring – Fall Facilities: Yes, modern and rustic toilets available Stroller Friendly? Partially (trails to the west of the lodge are flatter and more compact) Time of Year Accessible: Year round, with no hiking in the winter due to cross country skiing and snowshoeing

Pigeon Creek Park feels hidden in Ottawa County. Out in the peaceful countryside between Allendale and Holland, you can find its miles and miles of wooded trails.

They offer a variety of trail options that trek the 282 acres of woods.

This is Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Hiking at its Finest

We enjoy the “choose your own adventure” style of trails at Pigeon Creek. There are plenty of options of where to go and how you want to get there.

It’s great for hikers of all ages as you can go for a quick hike or make it longer by adding more sections of trail.

The terrain is varied–some steep hills (for those mountain bikers) and some flatter areas (mostly the trails to the west of the lodge).

We LOVE the pine tree alleys. They’re the perfect photo opp.

I wouldn’t recommend a stroller on this trail, but I have taken an all-terrain stroller on it and survived. If you need to take a stroller companion along, the trails to the west of the lodge seem to be primarily compacted and flat.

The trials are clearly marked throughout, with signs noting what direction to travel (to prevent bike collisions) and if bikes/horses are permitted on a specific route. (Pigeon Creek allows horses on some trails, but they do not supply the horses – bring your own horse.)

We heard so many birds while we hiked at Pigeon Creek.

I’m no expert, so mostly we just searched the sky to see if we could find where the noise was coming from.

Skiing in a Winter Wonderland

There’s no reason to let some white stuff stop you from conquering a trail in the winter. While most area trails tend to hibernate for the winter, Pigeon Creek Park is bustling with activity all winter long.

Their beautiful lodge is open for ski and snowshoe rentals (For a small fee. Kids under 6 years old rent-free with an adult rental) and their lighted sledding hill is perfect for younger kids.

If you’re new to cross country skiing you can even take cross country skiing lessons at Pigeon Creek. Check their event calendar to see when a session is going to start and have fun learning a “Pure Michigan” activity!

It’s important to note that once the trails are groomed for skiing, you may no longer hike by foot, ride horses or walk dogs.

They regularly post trail updates on their Facebook page. If you’re not sure what activity is allowed or which trails are open–check there before you make the trip. The lodge is open in the winter for warming up, too.

