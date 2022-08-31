Whistlestop Park is a Byron Center Gem: Storywalk Trail, Fishing Pond, Playgrounds + More

Everyone Will Have a Blast at Whistlestop Park – Including Dogs

Whistlestop park 2120 76TH ST SW, BYRON CENTER MI 49315 paved trail, fishing pond, dog play area

Trial Difficulty: Easy

Dogs Allowed? Yes, on leash

Facilities: Modern bathrooms available

Stroller Friendly? Yes

Time of Year Accessible: Open year-round.

WEBSITE

The Parks, Playgrounds & Trails Directory is proudly presented by John Ball Zoo. We are grateful for their support! There are many exciting adventures at John Ball Zoo this year. Come see the Koalas and join us for all the favorite, fun events like Superhero Day, Princess Day, Kids Day and more. For more details, visit JBZoo.org.

Put Whistlestop Park in Byron Center on your list for a fun day at the park any time of year.

It has walking trails, play equipment, picnic area, athletic fields and a dog park with fun climbing structures for your furry friend!

It’s also home to Byron Center Community Center, where you can take fitness classes, get a flu shot, or participate in family-friendly events.

Park Amenities Sports

Dog Park

Paved trails

Playgrounds

Modern restrooms

Toddler Playground

Fishing

Pavilion available for rent

Whistlestop Park is loaded with baseball & softball fields and is a very popular place for these sports. Other sports fields include soccer, football and volleyball.

There are restrooms near the play equipment, a 2.5-acre catch and release fishing pond, walking trail, pavilion and picnic area.

Whistlestop Park is one of over 50 walking trails and over 85 playgrounds in West Michigan.