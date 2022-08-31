Whistlestop Park is a Byron Center Gem: Storywalk Trail, Fishing Pond, Playgrounds + More

Everyone Will Have a Blast at Whistlestop Park – Including Dogs
2120 76TH ST SW, BYRON CENTER MI 49315
paved trail, fishing pond, dog play area
Trial Difficulty: Easy
Dogs Allowed? Yes, on leash
Facilities: Modern bathrooms available
Stroller Friendly? Yes
Time of Year Accessible: Open year-round.
Put Whistlestop Park in Byron Center on your list for a fun day at the park any time of year.
It has walking trails, play equipment, picnic area, athletic fields and a dog park with fun climbing structures for your furry friend!
It’s also home to Byron Center Community Center, where you can take fitness classes, get a flu shot, or participate in family-friendly events.
Whistlestop Park is loaded with baseball & softball fields and is a very popular place for these sports. Other sports fields include soccer, football and volleyball.
There are restrooms near the play equipment, a 2.5-acre catch and release fishing pond, walking trail, pavilion and picnic area.
Whistlestop Park is one of over 50 walking trails and over 85 playgrounds in West Michigan.
There are Three Playgrounds at Whistlestop Park – Including One for Dogs!
The playground at Whistlestop Park is so much fun for kids.
There are places to run, climb, slide and swing.
Little kids will love the special toddler playground right next to the big kids area. It features most of the same options – including baby swings – all on a smaller scale.
The entire playground is over mulch and lots of trees nearby add plenty of shady spots for a break.
Restrooms and a drinking fountain are nearby.
But the playgrounds at Whistlestop Park aren’t just for kids!
Fur-kids can play on special dog equipment, too! Dogs will love practicing their leaps and testing their agility – and enjoying the time off-leash.
Storywalk at Whistlestop Park
Head to the fishing pond and look for the Tenderfoot Trail.
This paved loop around the pond tells a story!
As you follow the trail, there are placards every few feet that tell a story. When you finish the trail, you finish the book, too.
Fishing at Whistlestop Park
Stop by the catch-and-release pond and you’re sure to get some Bluegill – maybe even a Perch.
With this pond on premises, wandering toddlers and children may get curious so beware.
Some areas of the park can get very damp so watch out for mud.
Don’t Overlook the Amazing Community Center
The fun at Whistlestop Park continues indoors at the Byron Township Community Center.
It includes a gym (for their many fitness classes), reading area, gathering rooms, kitchen – and lots of windows for sunlight.
The community center is often a home-base for fun community events like Trunk-or-Treat or an Easter Egg Hunt.
You can rent space there for a baby shower or other special event.
