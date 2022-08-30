Nibble + Nosh Gourmet Grazing Charcuterie Workshop at Family Fare • Sign Up Now!

In-Person Charcuterie Workshop
Welcome to a delicious collaboration between GRKIDS, Nibble + Nosh, and SpartanNash Fast Lane!
Gourmet Grazing Board Workshop
Join us on Saturday, September 25, 2022, for a Gourmet Grazing Charcuterie Workshop for adults. Learn how to build your own delicious artisanal charcuterie board with Stephanie of Nibble + Nosh.
During each class, participants will work with Stephanie to learn the basics of charcuterie board creation.
Each participant will style a 12″x12″ disposable board to take home (board feeds 4-6 as an appetizer or 2 adults for dinner.)
Each ticket includes all of the food and supplies needed to build your board.
Classes are held at the Grandville Family Fare commercial kitchen.
Sessions are $30 per participant, thanks to Fast Lane’s generous support. (This is a significant discount over regular retail class pricing.)
What’s On Your Board?
Images in this article are examples of past Nibble + Nosh projects.
The actual board created in class will be artistically similar to photos but board size, content, and styling are new for this class.
Sign Up Instructions
Due to space constraints in the Family Fare Kitchen, class size is limited.
In-person class participation is on a first-come, first-served basis and a waiting list will be maintained.
A free virtual class will be released in October. (Virtual participants will supply their own food/board but instruction is free.)
Family Fare will manage signups using a form like the one pictured below.
If you would like to attend in person or be notified when the virtual class is available, fill out the form and select your class choice from the drop-down menu.
• Sat, Sept 25 @ 11 am
• Sat, Sept 25 @ 1 pm
• Virtual class to be released at a later date (no attendance limit)
Sign up using the button below.
Note: Family Fare will respond to interest forms as they are received and will let you know the status of your request within a few days (they work during business hours, please be patient as they are manually processing requests.)
Charcuterie Workshop
September 25, 2022
Grandville Family Fare • 3960 44th St SW, Grandville, MI 49418
*Virtual Class will be available at later date
Can’t make it? Is the class full?
No worries! This workshop will be available later as a recorded class, courtesy of Fast Lane.
You’ll be able to add workshop ingredients to your shopping cart at the click of a button. Choose grocery pick up or delivery, and then, follow along with the class and craft your own board at home. If you’d like to be notified when the recorded class is available, sign up
About the Hosts
Nibble + Nosh
Nibble + Nosh is a licensed and insured cheese and charcuterie board company located in Grand Rapids.
Specializing in custom board creation, workshops & classes, demonstrations, event catering, and custom board creation, owner Stephanie loves making food fun.
What started as a pandemic side business has quickly become the go-to charcuterie company in West Michigan.
Browse the N+N website to shop custom charcuterie boards, classes, and more.
Sign up for the N+N newsletter to get new workshop info and special offers.
Fast Lane by SpartanNash
Fast Lane’s grocery pick-up and delivery service brings the convenience of grocery shopping online without leaving the comfort of your home.
Available at Family Fare, D&W and other SpartanNash locations.
Just Published
In-Person Charcuterie Workshop Welcome to a delicious collaboration between GRKIDS, Nibble + Nosh, and SpartanNash Fast Lane! Nibble + Nosh fall charcuterie board example (note: class participants make a different, smaller board • details below) Gourmet Grazing Board WorkshopJoin us on Saturday, September 25, 2022, for a Gourmet Grazing Charcuterie Workshop for adults. Learn how…
Flower Farms With Summer Flower Picking Looking for a unique experience that will brighten up your summer? How about trekking to flower farms where you can pick your own flowers? Michigan is filled with amazing family farms to pick lavender or sunflowers, but those aren’t your only flower-picking options. U-Pick Flowers FAQs How does flower…
Finding – and Paying – Babysitters How much should you pay your sitter?Take the “going rate sitter survey” to help us find out! It can be hard to leave your kids in the hands of someone else. But inevitably we all need child care at some point, whether it be for date night, a work…
Niagara Falls-Canada Side If you’ve been to Niagara Falls before, it’s easy to understand why you’d want to take your family to see this sight. It’s certainly a favorite vacation destination for Michigan families. Over the centuries, the fast-flowing Niagara River has carved out an awe-striking river gorge and waterfalls that visitors get to experience in…
Catch Air Grand Rapids Catch Air2978 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512 Catch Air is a Grand Rapids, MI indoor play facility for children 10 and younger. Catch Air is on 28th Street across from Woodland Mall in Kentwood. After 10 years in business, Catch Air announced via Facebook that its last day in…
Where You Can Find a Mom to Mom Sale Near You Do you feel like you’re constantly buying new clothes for your kids? I do! Just when I think I’m finally caught up, one of them rips holes in their pants or their toes start poking through their shoes. Or, the seasons change and we…