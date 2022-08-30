Nibble + Nosh Gourmet Grazing Charcuterie Workshop at Family Fare • Sign Up Now!

Sign Up Instructions

Due to space constraints in the Family Fare Kitchen, class size is limited.

In-person class participation is on a first-come, first-served basis and a waiting list will be maintained.

A free virtual class will be released in October. (Virtual participants will supply their own food/board but instruction is free.)



Family Fare will manage signups using a form like the one pictured below.



If you would like to attend in person or be notified when the virtual class is available, fill out the form and select your class choice from the drop-down menu.



• Sat, Sept 25 @ 11 am

• Sat, Sept 25 @ 1 pm

• Virtual class to be released at a later date (no attendance limit)



Sign up using the button below.