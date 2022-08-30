Finding a Babysitter, and How Much to Pay Them in 2022

Finding – and Paying – Babysitters

How much should you pay your sitter? Take the “going rate sitter survey” to help us find out!

It can be hard to leave your kids in the hands of someone else. But inevitably we all need child care at some point, whether it be for date night, a work event, or to go out with friends. Sometimes Grandma can pitch in, but often, we will need to find a sitter.

So where do you turn when looking for a babysitter? Turns out, finding a good babysitter with the right availability can be difficult.

Check out these resources for landing your next babysitter. And good luck – when you find that perfect sitter, you know you’ve struck gold!