Ottawa Sands Park: Fill Up on Gorgeous Lake Views, Dune Walking, & Bird Watching

We took our time and enjoyed the lake views as we walked, something that was easy to do on a beautiful, sunny 65-degree day. I would not want to do this trek at midday on a hot, sunny day because there is no shade for most of the walk.

A few of the trail options lead to the Grand River. Our springtime visit found a few paths flooded, limiting the routes we could take. The Grand River section is pretty industrial and not nearly as picturesque as the lake views.

The far end of the lake is home to a number of birdhouses and that’s probably why we saw so many birds.

Fellow hikers were equipped with binoculars for birdwatching – something I would bring for a return hike (that, or a camera with a great zoom lens, although, sand.)

At one point along the trail, there is a Bald eagle’s nest.