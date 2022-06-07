Artisans who Bake Incredible Birthday Cakes in Grand Rapids

Get Amazing Birthday Cakes from These Local Bakers
After months of thought your child has finally nailed down the PERFECT birthday theme and knows exactly what they want the cake to look like. Not only does this cake need to bring tears to your child’s eyes, but you need it to taste like a little slice of heaven.
Or maybe a big slice of heaven.
You can’t possibly endure another “Pinterest” fail this year, so bring on the professionals.
These 13 local bakers will create such works of art that you might not even want to eat it. Kidding. Eat four pieces, at least. You deserve it after all that party planning!
Popular Cake Bakers in West Michigan
The Cakabakery
EASTOWN: 919 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 ∙ 616-319-1611
HOLLAND SPECIAL ORDERS: 48 E Lakewood Blvd, Holland, MI 49424 ∙ 616-392-3258
Fresh, local custom cake bakers in two West Michigan locations: Holland and Eastown.
Grand Cakes
6670 Northland Drive NE, Rockford, MI 49341 ∙ 616-866-2292
Specialty cakes made from locally sourced ingredients
Connie’s Cakes
1416 Robinson Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 ∙ 616-455-6214
Specializes in custom designed cakes.
DreamScape Desserts
3448 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544 ∙ 616-930-4030
Specializes in wedding cakes and custom orders. Cupcakes & cakes available, including GF.
Ryke’s Bakery
MUSKEGON: 1788 Terrace St, Muskegon, MI 49442 ∙ 231 726 2253
HOLLAND: 660 Chicago Dr, Holland, MI 49423 ∙ 616 298 7002
GRAND HAVEN: 623 A Way, Grand Haven, MI 49417∙ 616 414 7438
Specializes in cupcakes, sheet & custom cakes.
Holland Cakery ’n’ Sweets
11539 E Lakewood Blvd. Ste 30, Holland, MI 49424 ∙ 616–396-0200
Specializes in wedding cakes and birthday cakes.
Ida’s Pastry Shoppe
7645 Riverview Dr, Jenison, MI 49428 ∙ 616-457-4850
Beautiful cakes and more created with Ida’s original Dutch recipes
Pro tip: The Marianne cakes are a perfect little smash cake
Van’s Pastry Shoppe
955 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 ∙ 616-458-1637
Specializes in sheet cakes.
12 thoughts on “Artisans who Bake Incredible Birthday Cakes in Grand Rapids”
After making cakes for 3 years now, I have started my own cake business here in Grand Rapids, MI area. Please check my website: http://www.nanaynikkiscakes.com for some of my work. Thanks!
A true cake artist! I have been fortunate to sample several of her fine cakes . Not only do they look great but they moist and taste amazing!
Sugar Mommas ( near Cascade Library) makes delicious cakes… Strawberry short cake is really good as well as their cheese cakes.
Desserts by Lori is my favorite 🙂
Where did DbL go? Do you know? I loved her cakes and the net says she is closed. I would love any info anyone might have if she is unofficially still making cakes.
Nantucket Bakery makes beautiful cakes for adults!
Not sure how you missed this one. Desserts by Lori. The website address is dessertsbylori.com. They do the most amazing kids cakes. They are supporters of Icing Smiles.
Rosie’s Cakes
Both Wealthy Street Bakery and Hall Street Bakery will make beautiful cakes for you!
Congrats Danielle!!! Amazing cakes for sure!!!