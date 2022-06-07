Artisans who Bake Incredible Birthday Cakes in Grand Rapids

Get Amazing Birthday Cakes from These Local Bakers

After months of thought your child has finally nailed down the PERFECT birthday theme and knows exactly what they want the cake to look like. Not only does this cake need to bring tears to your child’s eyes, but you need it to taste like a little slice of heaven.

Or maybe a big slice of heaven.

You can’t possibly endure another “Pinterest” fail this year, so bring on the professionals.

These 13 local bakers will create such works of art that you might not even want to eat it. Kidding. Eat four pieces, at least. You deserve it after all that party planning!

Popular Cake Bakers in West Michigan

The Cakabakery

EASTOWN: 919 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-319-1611
HOLLAND SPECIAL ORDERS: 48 E Lakewood Blvd, Holland, MI 49424616-392-3258

Fresh, local custom cake bakers in two West Michigan locations: Holland and Eastown.

Little Cake House

317 Pleasant Ave. SE, Caledonia, MI 49316616-802-4418

Personalized, custom cakes

Grand Cakes

6670 Northland Drive NE, Rockford, MI 49341616-866-2292

Specialty cakes made from locally sourced ingredients

Connie’s Cakes

1416 Robinson Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 ∙ 616-455-6214

Specializes in custom designed cakes.

Sugarberry Designs

Grand Rapids, MI[email protected]

Custom cakes

DreamScape Desserts

3448 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544616-930-4030

Specializes in wedding cakes and custom orders. Cupcakes & cakes available, including GF.

Ryke’s Bakery

MUSKEGON: 1788 Terrace St, Muskegon, MI 49442 ∙ 231 726 2253 
HOLLAND: 660 Chicago Dr, Holland, MI 49423 ∙ 616 298 7002
GRAND HAVEN: 623 A Way, Grand Haven, MI 49417∙ 616 414 7438

Specializes in cupcakes, sheet & custom cakes.

Holland Cakery ’n’ Sweets

11539 E Lakewood Blvd. Ste 30, Holland, MI 49424616396-0200

Specializes in wedding cakes and birthday cakes.

M & M Bakery

1506 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-245-8989

Specialty cakes

Marge’s Donut Den

1751 28th St SW, Wyoming, MI 49519616-532-7413

Specialty cakes

Pink Slip Cakery

360 E Lincoln Ave, Zeeland, MI 49464616-405-4099

Custom cakes

Ida’s Pastry Shoppe

7645 Riverview Dr, Jenison, MI 49428616-457-4850

Beautiful cakes and more created with Ida’s original Dutch recipes 
Pro tip: The Marianne cakes are a perfect little smash cake

Van’s Pastry Shoppe

955 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 ∙ 616-458-1637

Specializes in sheet cakes.

12 thoughts on “Artisans who Bake Incredible Birthday Cakes in Grand Rapids”

  3. Liz

    Sugar Mommas ( near Cascade Library) makes delicious cakes… Strawberry short cake is really good as well as their cheese cakes.

    1. Paula

      Where did DbL go? Do you know? I loved her cakes and the net says she is closed. I would love any info anyone might have if she is unofficially still making cakes.

  6. Elizabeth N.

    Not sure how you missed this one. Desserts by Lori. The website address is dessertsbylori.com. They do the most amazing kids cakes. They are supporters of Icing Smiles.

