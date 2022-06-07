Artisans who Bake Incredible Birthday Cakes in Grand Rapids

Get Amazing Birthday Cakes from These Local Bakers

After months of thought your child has finally nailed down the PERFECT birthday theme and knows exactly what they want the cake to look like. Not only does this cake need to bring tears to your child’s eyes, but you need it to taste like a little slice of heaven.

Or maybe a big slice of heaven.

You can’t possibly endure another “Pinterest” fail this year, so bring on the professionals.

These 13 local bakers will create such works of art that you might not even want to eat it. Kidding. Eat four pieces, at least. You deserve it after all that party planning!

And if you’re still looking for that perfect place to go along with your perfect cake, check out our Birthday Parties Guide.

Popular Cake Bakers in West Michigan

The Cakabakery EASTOWN: 919 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 ∙ 616-319-1611

HOLLAND SPECIAL ORDERS: 48 E Lakewood Blvd, Holland, MI 49424 ∙ 616-392-3258 Fresh, local custom cake bakers in two West Michigan locations: Holland and Eastown.

Little Cake House 317 Pleasant Ave. SE, Caledonia, MI 49316 ∙ 616-802-4418 Personalized, custom cakes

Grand Cakes 6670 Northland Drive NE, Rockford, MI 49341 ∙ 616-866-2292 Specialty cakes made from locally sourced ingredients

Connie’s Cakes 1416 Robinson Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 ∙ 616-455-6214 Specializes in custom designed cakes.

Sugarberry Designs Grand Rapids, MI ∙ [email protected] Custom cakes

DreamScape Desserts 3448 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544 ∙ 616-930-4030 Specializes in wedding cakes and custom orders. Cupcakes & cakes available, including GF.

Ryke’s Bakery MUSKEGON: 1788 Terrace St, Muskegon, MI 49442 ∙ 231 726 2253

HOLLAND: 660 Chicago Dr, Holland, MI 49423 ∙ 616 298 7002

GRAND HAVEN: 623 A Way, Grand Haven, MI 49417∙ 616 414 7438 Specializes in cupcakes, sheet & custom cakes.

Holland Cakery ’n’ Sweets 11539 E Lakewood Blvd. Ste 30, Holland, MI 49424 ∙ 616–396-0200 Specializes in wedding cakes and birthday cakes.

M & M Bakery 1506 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 ∙ 616-245-8989 Specialty cakes

Marge’s Donut Den 1751 28th St SW, Wyoming, MI 49519 ∙ 616-532-7413 Specialty cakes

Pink Slip Cakery 360 E Lincoln Ave, Zeeland, MI 49464 ∙ 616-405-4099 Custom cakes

Ida’s Pastry Shoppe 7645 Riverview Dr, Jenison, MI 49428 ∙ 616-457-4850 Beautiful cakes and more created with Ida’s original Dutch recipes

Pro tip: The Marianne cakes are a perfect little smash cake