19 Best Ice Cream Places in West Michigan

Ice Cream Places in GR are Serving Up Everything from Vanilla to Woah!

One of the best things to do in the summer is to walk, bike or drive to your favorite ice cream place and cool off with a sweet treat.

Superman is an obvious choice in any Michigan ice cream shop, as is Mackinac Island Fudge.

But it you want something different, lots of our fave places are serving up mitten pops, chubby unicorns, grasshopper sundaes and more.

These are the best ice cream places, serving anything from tried and true hard-serve vanilla to the weirdest ice cream creations local shop owners have come up with.

Best Ice Cream Places in West Michigan

1 – Bad Habit 1307 S. Beacon Blvd, Grand Haven, MI 49417

Open Year-Round Why People Love Bad Habit

It’s the ultimate milkshake experience. You dream it, they make it. Don’t say we didn’t warn you. Regular trips here will become your next bad habit.



What to Order

Whatever the heck you want. Everything will blow your mind.

2 – Jersey Junction 652 Croswell Ave SE, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Open Early March – End of October Why People Love Jersey Junction Ice Cream Place

The nostalgia level at Jersey Junction is #1. This adorable red ice cream parlor in downtown East Grand Rapids boasts 1950’s diner vibe, complete with an antique school bench you can sign (respectfully) and lots of candy choices.



Don’t forget to look up and watch the Polar Express make its rounds overhead as you place your order. (It’s the Polar Express because Chris VanAllsburg’s mom founded Jersey Junction.)



What to Order

Waffle cones are made on site and are amazing. Pair it with their wide selection of Hudsonville Ice Cream.

3 – Frosty Boy Grand Rapids 1757 Plainfield Ave Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Open March – October Why People Love Frosty Boy Grand Rapids

They’re always whipping up new concoctions at Frosty Boy GR!



Lots of options at Frosty Boy, including soft serve. There’s something to please everyone in your party, including GF, DF and vegan options.



What to Order

Fan faves are the lemon soft serve and flavor-packed flurries.



Want to go extra? Order the Flintstone Sunday – featuring lemon soft serve, cherry cone dip and Fruity Pebbles cereal, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

4 – Captain Sundae 537 W. Main , Zeeland, MI, 49464

365 Douglas, Holland, MI, 49424

247 West 40th, Holland, MI, 49424 Why People Love Captain Sundae Ice Cream Places

Ice cream treats galore with a super happy atmosphere, Captain Sundae’s Holland locations are popular stops on the way to or from the beach. Their Douglas Ave location also has Pirate’s Landing Mini Golf.



What to Order

The Tommy Turtle sundae! Creamy vanilla ice cream topped with rich hot fudge, caramel, honey roasted pecans, whipped cream, and a cherry. A crowd-pleaser for generations. Captain Sundae knows that ice cream is always better with mini golf.

5 – Underground Cookie Club 5422 Division Ave S, Kentwood, MI 49548

Open Year-Round Why People Love the Underground Cookie Club Ice Cream Place

The Underground Cookie Club is not your average ice cream shop. This fantastic destination is described as a dessert sanctuary and it’s easy to see why.



Their gourmet ice cream sandwiches are sure to delight your eyes and your mouth.



What to Order

Adventurers looking for a flavor (and color) explosion must try The Chubby Unicorn.

Superman ice cream is layered with rainbow sugar cookies and topped with sprinkles before being rolled in Fruity Pebbles. The Chubby Unicorn – Underground Cookie Club

6 – The Pump House 30 N Main St, Rockford, MI 49341

Open Year-Round Why People Love The Pump House

You can craft your own ice cream masterpiece at The Pump House. Fill your cup with frozen yogurt, sorbet or custard and then load it up with whatever toppings you like from their giant toppings bar.



What to Order

The Cookie Monster is liquid froyo base poured out onto a special surface before Oreo cookies are mixed in, before being spread then finally scraped into delightful rolls and topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

7 – Furniture City Creamery 958 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Open Year-Round Why People Love Furniture City Creamery Ice Cream Place

This ice cream place makes small batch vintage-inspired ice cream, including vegan! It’s always an adventure at Furniture City because they’re always making some new flavor, and once it’s gone, it’s gone.



You can also take home their classic makes in pints and enjoy it later.



What to Order

Ice. Cream. Flights. Thank you, Furniture City, for seeing us undecided people and not making us choose just one.

8 – Love’s Ice Cream 435 Ionia Ave SW Stall 106 Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Open Year-Round Why People Love Love’s Ice Cream

Love’s Ice Cream brings the best ‘real food’ ingredients together with ice cream to their Downtown Market location. Their hand crafted ice cream is from organic grass-fed dairy – and – Grand Rapids’ original vegan gelato.



Sign up for their mailing list to get free ice cream on your birthday.



What to Order

Mitten Pop ice cream bar. Love’s takes some of their signature flavors, shapes them into our beloved lower peninsula, then dips into a chocolate shell covering, turning Michigan into a tasty treat.

9 – Pinkie’s Ice Cream 1127 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Open April – October Why People Love Pinkie’s Ice Cream

Pinkie’s Ice Cream serves Sherman’s of South Haven Ice Cream, including gluten free and vegan. People love the unique flavors like Honey Lavender.



What to Order

Try the turtle sundae on site, and order up some small ice cream tubs to take home for later!

10 – Houseman’s 2543 84th St SW, Byron Center, MI 49315

Open March – October Why People Love Houseman’s Ice Cream Place

Houseman’s Ice Cream is here for you. Complete with dairy-free soft serve ice cream, and specials like Ashby’s “no sugar added” butter pecan.



11 – Rocky’s Dairy Depot 110 N Main St, Rockford, MI 49341

Open April – October Why People Love Rocky’s Dairy Depot

Over 40 years in business, Rocky’s Dairy Depot has an amazing selection of ice cream. Dairy-free, Dole Whips, lactose-free soft serve, plus Mooville’s sugar free vanilla.



What to Order

The Rock Pile Sundae is soft-serve vanilla, layered with hot fudge, marshmallow & chocolate rocks, and then topped off with whipped cream and a cherry.

12 – Scooper’s Ice Cream Shoppe 591 Ada Dr SE, Ada, MI 49301

Open April – October Why People Love Scooper’s Ice Cream Shoppe

Yes, you can get regular ice cream shop fare at this ice cream stand just outside of Grand Rapids. But, there’s something else you can get from the hidden menu that not many people know about…



What to Order

Bottom of the barrel cone: When a flavor of ice cream begins to get too low to scoop from, Scooper’s will scrape out the remainder and put it into a new barrel. Once that barrel is full, you get an ever-changing new flavor dubbed Bottom of the Barrel. Every lick is something different!

13 – Double Dip Depot 3284 Remembrance Rd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534

Open March – September Why People Love Double Dip Depot

The Double Dip Depot is an ice cream shop near Grand Rapids that also offers drive-through service and mini golf. With an extensive menu and gorgeous patio, families to hang out here.



What to Order

Cherry monster: If you’re looking to order something wild on your next trip, go for the Cherry Monster. It’s vanilla soft serve ice cream with gummy tentacles, cherry magic shell, and monster eyes.

14 – Tippy Cow 3830 Chicago Dr SW, Grandville, Michigan 49418

Open March – September Why People Love Tippy Cow Ice Cream Place

This local ice cream shop just outside of downtown Grandville is great at serving up their clever creations.



What to Order

Party Parfait or Donut Sundae – You’re going to have to choose between a Marge’s Donut Den donut topped with soft serve ice cream, hot caramel, peanuts, whipped cream and a cherry OR a Party Parfait, which is a parfait built inside a frosting lined cup with two layers of Funfetti cake, two layers of ice cream, and alllllllll the sprinkles, whip cream, and cake crumbles.

15 – Trailside Treats 6294 Belmont Ave NE, Belmont, MI 49306

Open March – September Why People Love Trailside Treats

So many treats: ice cream, yogurt, flurries, shakes and malts …. and that’s just for starters. Plus deliciously amazing homemade waffle cones. Now offering Lactose Free options as well.



What to Order

Grasshopper sundae: Vanilla soft serve layers with crushed Oreos, crème de menthe sauce, and coconut flakes.

16 – Chapel Charlie’s Cup & Cone 2361 Riley St, Hudsonville, MI 49426

Open March – September Why People Love Chapel Charlie’s Cup & Cone

With a full menu, people love to come for dinner and top it off with an ice cream dessert… or homemade fudge.



What to Order

One pound banana split: You can build this colossal classic with either soft serve flavors or with your choice of flavors of fresh, hand-dipped Ashby’s premium ice cream from Ludington, Michigan.

17 – Ice Cream Garage 4030 Lake Michigan Dr NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534

Open April – September Why People Love Ice Cream Garage

Hudsonville ice cream, flurries, old fashioned malts and doggie ice cream are just some of the treats at this favorite Standale haunt.





What to Order

Roadkill sundae: It doesn’t get more wild than the Roadkill Sundae. The Ice Cream Garage layers scoops of Hudsonville Deer Traxx ice cream, topped with hot fudge, sour gummi worms, and whipped cream.

18 – Frosty Cove 2565 Lakeshore Dr, Muskegon, MI 49441

Open March – September



What to Order

The Whaler: Scoops of chocolate, vanilla, strawberry cheesecake, and orange-pineapple ice creams, with swirls of chocolate syrup, cherry topping, strawberry pieces, crushed pineapple, a whole banana, whipped cream, and chocolate sprinkles for a GIANT ice cream trea

19 – Custard by the Dam 25 S Squires Street Sq Rockford, MI 49341

Open March – September Why People Love Custard by the Dam

Over 30 flavors of frozen custard to choose from, plus dairy free vegan soft serve Temptation. AND Ashby’s premium hard dip ice cream!



What to Order

Try the pineapple Dole whip. (Dole whip is a dairy-free soft serve, and delicious for anyone.)



Best Ice Cream Places Map

find ice cream places near me

