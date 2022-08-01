The Best West Michigan U-Pick Farms: Blueberry Picking, Strawberry Picking, Raspberry Picking & More

Head out for fruit picking all summer long. There’s excellent strawberry picking in June. In July, you can pick cherries, blueberries, and raspberries. Peach picking happens in August, followed by apples in September and pumpkins after that.

Flowers bloom all summer long, with lavender ready to pick in July and sunflowers in August or September.

To help you know where to go, we’ve included a handy map to help you find the answer to your “fruit picking near me” google search.