The Best West Michigan U-Pick Farms: Blueberry Picking, Strawberry Picking, Raspberry Picking & More

U-Pick Farms for the Best Fruit Picking Near Grand Rapids
Nothing beats a fresh-picked Michigan strawberry or a handful of plump blueberries straight from the bush.
Lucky for us, West Michigan is a major fruit belt. The u-pick farms here provide us with some of the tastiest natural treats in the nation.
Head out for fruit picking all summer long. There’s excellent strawberry picking in June. In July, you can pick cherries, blueberries, and raspberries. Peach picking happens in August, followed by apples in September and pumpkins after that.
Flowers bloom all summer long, with lavender ready to pick in July and sunflowers in August or September.
To help you know where to go, we’ve included a handy map to help you find the answer to your “fruit picking near me” google search.
Places to Go Strawberry Picking
When is strawberry picking season in Michigan?
Strawberry picking season is in June in West Michigan.
Typically, berries ripen and are available to pick at Grand Rapids area fruit farms a week or two into the month but that varies with the weather.
|Brooks Berry Patch
|6250 S Warner Ave Fremont, MI 49412
|Crisp Country Acres
|5888 120th Ave, Holland, MI 49424
|DeLange’s Redberry Farm
|5723 Port Sheldon St, Hudsonville, MI 49426
|Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm
|3025 6 Mile Rd, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
|Hanulcik Farm Market & Orchard
|1425 N. State Rd (M-66), Ionia MI 48846
|Krupp Farms
|8025 Krupp Ave., Comstock Park, MI 49321
|Morse Brothers
|2901 6 Mile Rd, Comstock Park, MI 49321
|Veenstra Family Strawberry Farm
|8515 S 200th Ave, Holton, MI 49425
|Visser Farms
|7200 112th Ave, Holland, MI 49424
Where to find U Pick Lavender
When is lavender picking season in Michigan?
The best time to see lavender in Michigan is in July; peak bloom for lavender is typically the first or second week of the month.
Lavender normally blooms from mid-June to mid-August, depending on the lavender variety.
Why do people visit lavender farms in Michigan?
Much like blueberry or apple picking, a trip to a lavender farm might just become a staple on your summertime bucket list.
Some of the farms have alpacas or chickens to pet and feed. You can even wind your way through a lavender labyrinth at Cherry Point Farm & Market in West Michigan, not far from Silver Lake.
The farms are as unique as the owners. Each farm you visit brings its own experiences and products to enjoy.
|Summerhouse Lavender Farm
|2975 65th St., Fennville, MI 49408
|Lavender Labyrinth at Cherry Point Farm and Market
|9600 W. BUCHANAN ROAD, SHELBY, MI 4945
|Lowell Lavender
|3996 BYRNE AVENUE, LOWELL, MI 49331
|Blue House Farms Lavender Days
|1968 N BENTON CENTER ROAD, BENTON HARBOR, MI 49022
|Shades of Lavender Farm
|47222 24TH ST, MATTAWAN, MI 49071
|Hickory Creek Lavender Farm
|5291 SAINT JOSEPH AVENUE, STEVENSVILLE, MI 49127
|Lavender Hill Farm of Niles
|1219 MORRIS DRIVE, NILES, MI 49120
|Mid-Michigan Lavender
|17658 N 5TH AVE, MARION, MI 49665
|Romeo Lavender Farm
|80800 VAN DYKE, BRUCE TOWNSHIP, MI 48065
Places to Go Cherry Picking
When is cherry picking season in Michigan?
Cherry-picking season in Grand Rapids is typically in early July (for sweet cherries) and late July (for tart cherries).
Sometimes, cherries in Michigan will be ripe in late June. Really, timing is everything when it comes to cherry-picking.
What is the best way to pick cherries?
Cherry trees are often tall and require a ladder for cherry picking.
Wear your container on a strap to have both hands available for picking and to help maintain your balance.
Also, handle cherries gently. This delicious stone fruit is delicate and will bruise easily.
|Blok Orchard
|6365 4 Mile Rd, Ada, MI 49301
|Crane Orchards
|6054 124th Avenue, Fennville, MI 49408
|Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm
|3025 6 Mile Rd, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
|Goodfellow Orchards
|2565 12 Mile Rd, Sparta, MI 49345
|Grange Fruit Farm
|1900 13 Mile Rd, Rockford, MI 49341
|Klenk Orchards
|3888 10 Mile Rd, Sparta, MI 49345
|Moelker Orchards
|9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
|Overhiser Orchards
|6405 109th Ave, South Haven, MI 49090
|Rasch Cherry Apple Market
|17647 40th Ave, Conklin, MI 49503
|Sandy Bottom Berries
|11555 Sandy Bottom Road, Rockford, MI 49341
|Wells Orchards
|9009 Kenowa Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
Places to Go Blueberry Picking
When is blueberry picking season in Michigan?
Blueberries are ready to be picked around West Michigan from early to mid-July through early August.
If you’re planning to visit u-pick farms from some berry picking, check with them before heading over. Visit their Facebook page or give them a call to see what picking is like for the day. Sometimes, blueberry farms get “picked out” before their normal closing time.
Why do people like to “pick your own” blueberries?
Blueberries are easy to pick yourself – it’s a good way to save a little money and stock up on this healthy treat while making some fun memories.
Plus, blueberries freeze well–my kids love to snack on them frozen throughout the year. We stock our chest freezer in July and enjoy Michigan berries all year long.
|Beard’s Produce
|2751 140th Ave, Dorr MI 49323
|Bird Berry Farm
|5256 Belding Rd, Belding, MI 48809
|Bisacky Blueberry Farm
|14650 Leonard Rd. Spring Lake, MI 49456
|Blok Orchard
|6365 4 Mile Rd, Ada, MI 49301
|Blue Horizon Farms
|4160 Hyde Park Rd, Muskegon, MI 49445
|Crossroads Blueberry Market
|14315 Lake Michigan Dr, West Olive, MI
|Dee’s Lakeshore Farm
|1672 S. 70th St., Fennville, MI 49408
|DK Orchards
|18203 – 8th Ave, Conklin, MI 49403
|Earth First Farms Organic Growers
|3835 Pier Rd, Benton Harbor, MI 49022
|Forstner Blueberry Farm
|466 27th St, Allegan, MI 49010
|Gary Cranes U-Pick
|6017 124th Avenue, Fennville, MI 49408
|Gold Barn Blueberries
|15985 Quincy Street, Holland, MI 49424
|Grange Fruit Farm
|1900 13 Mile Rd, Rockford, MI 49341
|Heritage Blueberries
|15985 Quincy Street, Holland, MI 49424
|Jawor Brothers Blueberry Farm
|7545 Heights Ravenna Rd, Ravenna, MI 49451
|Lindberg’s Blueberries
|14730 84th Ave Coopersville, MI 49404
|North Ridge Berries
|3555 20 Mile Rd, Kent City, MI 49330
|Palmer Blueberry Farm
|4099 Dame Rd Whitehall, MI 49461
|Pleasant Hill Farm
|5859 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408
|Reenders Blueberry Farms
|9981 W Olive Rd, West Olive, MI 49460
|S. Kamphuis Blueberries
|4140 148th Ave, Holland, MI 49424
|Sandy Bottom Berries
|11555 Sandy Bottom Road, Rockford, MI 49341
|Ven Roy Blueberries
|14564- 84th St. Ave., Coopersville, MI 49404
|Woodland Enterprises Berry Farm
|10821 Pierce Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
Places to Go Raspberry Picking
When is raspberry picking season in Michigan?
Raspberry picking in West Michigan typically starts in mid-July and runs through early-August.
What is special about picking raspberries?
Raspberry bushes tend to be pokey–bring gloves along to protect your hands from any irritation.
|Blok Orchard
|6365 4 Mile Rd, Ada, MI 49301
|Dee’s Lakeshore Farm
|1672 S. 70th St., Fennville, MI 49408
|DeLange’s Redberry Farm
|5723 Port Sheldon St, Hudsonville, MI 49426
|Grange Fruit Farm
|1900 13 Mile Rd, Rockford, MI 49341
|Krupp Farms
|8025 Krupp Ave., Comstock Park, MI 49321
|North Ridge Berries
|3555 20 Mile Rd, Kent City, MI 49330
|Riverbend Farms
|44 72nd Street, South Haven, MI 49090
|Sandy Bottom Berries
|11555 Sandy Bottom Road, Rockford, MI 49341
|Schwallier’s Country Basket
|1185 9 Mile Road, Sparta, MI 49345
|Trapp’s Berry Farm
|7820 Tiffany Avenue NE, Rockford, MI 49341
|VenRoy Blueberries
|14564- 84th St. Ave., Coopersville, MI 49404
Places to Go Peach Picking
When is peach picking season in Michigan?
Peach picking in Grand Rapids starts mid-August and only runs a few weeks.
Different peach varieties are ready at different times–so be sure to ask what types are available for U-pick.
|Blok Orchard
|6365 4 Mile Rd, Ada, MI 49301
|Crane Orchards
|6054 124th Avenue, Fennville, MI 49408
|DK Orchards
|18203 – 8th Ave, Conklin, MI 49403
|Grange Fruit Farm
|1900 13 Mile Rd, Rockford, MI 49341
Where to Find Sunflowers in Michigan
What months do sunflowers bloom in Michigan?
Late summer is sunflower season in most of Michigan. The lower part of the state tends to harvest sunflowers earlier, but the bloom time really depends on the variety of sunflowers being grown on the Michigan farm.
If you’d like, you could chase sunflowers around Michigan starting in July and ending in September. You’ll find them planted in the Lower and Upper Peninsula of the Mitten State.
What can I do at a sunflower field?
Farmers have gotten creative with their sunflower crops. Many now offer special photographer sessions.
Sunflower festivals are on the agenda (there’s one at Lewis Farms in New Era), and we even found one farm planning a maze through their sunflower fields in September.
|Bremer Produce Sunflower Fields
|5845 48TH AVE, HUDSONVILLE, MI 49426
|Degan Farm
|OLD 99 HWY, MONTAGUE, MI 49437
|Gorby Sunflowers
|2426 30TH ST, ALLEGAN, MI 49010
|Rasch Sunflower Maze
|17647 40TH AVENUE, CONKLIN, MI 49403
|Liefde Farm
|9400 104TH AVE, ZEELAND, MI 49464
|Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo
|4180 W M20, NEW ERA, MI 49446
|Deep Roots Produce
|8570 84TH ST SE, CALEDONIA, MI 49302
|Hall Farms Sunflower Fields
|2623 ST. NICHOLAS 31ST ROAD, ROCK, MI 49880
|Gull Meadow Farms
|8544 GULL RD, RICHLAND, MI 49083
|Blue House Farms (closed for 2022)
|1968 N BENTON CENTER ROAD, BENTON HARBOR, MI 49022
|Corey Lake Orchards
|12147 COREY LAKE ROAD, THREE RIVERS, MI 49093
|The Lone Oak Sunflower Farm
|38575 ASH RD, NEW BOSTON, MI 48164
|Munsell Farms
|6850 MASON ROAD, FOWLERVILLE, MI 48836
|Westview Orchards & Winery
|65075 VAN DYKE RD, WASHINGTON, MI 48095
|Spicer Orchards
|10411 CLYDE ROAD, FENTON, MI 48430
|Debuck’s Sunflower Fields & Farm
|50240 MARTZ ROAD, BELLEVILLE, MI 48111
|Schell Family Farm
|10055 DEXTER PINCKNEY ROAD, PINCKNEY, MI 48169
|Grandpa Tiny’s Farm
|7775 WEISS STREET, FRANKENMUTH, MI 48734
|Vanhoutte Farms
|69475 ROMEO PLANK ROAD, ARMADA, MI 48005
|Blake Farms
|17985 ARMADA CENTER ROAD, ARMADA, MI 48005
|Eaton Kids Farm
|2573 E COOK RD, GRAND BLANC, MI 48439
|Zilke Vegetable Farm
|12491 CARPENTER ROAD, MILAN, MI 48160
|Leabo Farm Sunflower Fields
|M-204, SUTTONS BAY, MI 49682
|Mitten Tree Sunflower Field
|6875 BATES RD, WILLIAMSBURG, MI 49690
Places to Go Apple Picking in Michigan
What months do you pick apples in Michigan?
From August to October, Grand Rapids area families can visit a U Pick orchard and enjoy the experience of picking their own apples from a tree!
|Cotants Farm Market
|2500 S M 37 Hwy, Hastings, MI 49058
|Earth First Farms Organic Growers
|8335 Smith Rd., Berrien Springs, MI 49102
|Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery
|3142 4-Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
|Apple Valley Fun Farm
|7737 Fruit Ridge Ave NW, Sparta, MI 49345
|Blok Orchard
|6365 4 Mile Rd NE, Ada, MI 49301
|Brechting Farms
|1307 6 Mile Road NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321
|Cranes Orchards
|6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408
|Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm
|3025 6 Mile Rd, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
|Fruit Ridge Hayrides
|11966 Fruit Ridge NW, Kent City, MI 49330
|Grange Ave. Market & You-Pick Orchard
|1900 13 Mile Rd, Rockford, MI 49341
|Gull Meadow Farms
|8544 Gull Road, Richland, MI 49083
|Hanulcik Farm Market
|1425 N. State Rd., Ionia, MI 48846
|Kooistra Orchards
|11694 S Maple Island Rd, Twin Lake, MI 49457
|Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo
|4180 West M-20, New Era, MI 49446
|Moelker Orchards
|9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
|Rasch Cherry Apple Market
|17647 40th Avenue, Conklin, MI 49403
|Schwallier’s Country Basket
|1185 9 Mile Rd, Sparta, MI 49345
|Steffens Orchard Market
|7775 WEISS STREET, FRANKENMUTH, MI 48734
Places to Go Pumpkin Picking in Michigan
What months do you pick pumpkins in Michigan?
A true autumn tradition, pumpkins are ready to be picked in September and October.
|Anderson & Girls Orchards
|2985 N. Sheridan Road, Stanton, MI 48888
|Bethke Farms
|12124 136th Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417
|Cotants Farm Market
|2500 S M 37 Hwy, Hastings, MI 49058
|Apple Valley Fun Farm
|7737 Fruit Ridge Ave NW, Sparta, MI 49345
|Blok Orchard
|6365 4 Mile Rd NE, Ada, MI 49301
|Brechting Farms
|1307 6 Mile Road NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321
|Cranes Orchards
|6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408
|Deep Roots Produce
|8570 84th St SE, Alto, MI 49302
|Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm
|3025 6 Mile Rd, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
|Fruit Ridge Hayrides
|11966 Fruit Ridge NW, Kent City, MI 49330
|Grange Ave. Market & You-Pick Orchard
|1900 13 Mile Rd, Rockford, MI 49341
|Gull Meadow Farms
|8544 Gull Road, Richland, MI 49083
|Heidi’s Farmstand and Bakery
|11999 Cascade Road, Lowell, MI 49334
|Heritage Farms Market
|1858 S Maple Island Rd, Fremont, MI 49412
|Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo
|4180 West M-20, New Era, MI 49446
|Moelker Orchards
|9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
|Morse Brothers Farm
|5032 Peach Ridge Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
|Olin Farms
|10991 Vergennes St., Lowell, MI 49331
|Paulson’s Pumpkin Patch
|11164 Belding Rd, Belding, MI 48809
|Peacock Road Family Farm
|11854 Peacock Road, Laingsburg, MI 48848
|Post Family Farm
|5081 Bauer Rd, Hudsonville, MI 49426
|Rasch Cherry Apple Market
|17647 40th Avenue, Conklin, MI 49403
|Red Barn Market
|3550 Alden Nash Ave NE, Lowell, MI 49331
|Schwallier’s Country Basket
|1185 9 Mile Rd, Sparta, MI 49345
|Shawhaven Farm & Shawhaven Haunted Farm
|1826 Rolfe Rd., Mason, MI 48854
|Steffens Orchard Market
|4344 13 Mile Rd NW, Sparta, MI 49345
|Uncle John’s Cider Mill
|8614 North US-127, St Johns, MI 48879
|Victory Farms
|5220 22nd Avenue, Hudsonville, MI 49426
|Wells Orchards
|8993 Kenowa Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
Questions to Ask Before You Go Flower or Fruit Picking
Call ahead (or check the U-Pick Farm’s Facebook page) for the most up-to-date information.
Some farms on this list are only open by reservation. Others may be out of a certain fruit already.
When you call, ask:
“How is the picking?”
Not all U-pick days are created equal. Aim for a day where the fruit or flower picking is plentiful and easy. Near the end of the season your excursion may be more like a treasure hunt.
“What type of payment do you accept?” – “What’s the price?”
Be prepared to bring cash. Some places take checks. Smaller operations may not have the ability to accept credit cards.
“Do you offer additional services? “
Some places offer additional services, like pitting your cherries. Services might be free or offered for a charge.
“Is there a restroom?”
It’s a good idea to know the status of the facilities, especially if you’re bringing kids along.
“How do we find you?”
Often, the address listed by a farm is for the main farmhouse, office, or farm market. And it can be really hard for a GPS to pinpoint a u pick orchard if it doesn’t have its own separate address. So, go old-fashioned and get directions when you call.
“What do we need to bring?”
Many West Michigan u-pick farms and fruit picking places will want you to bring your own containers to transport the fruit home.
Fruit Picking Map
find u-pick farms near me
|More Michigan U-Pick Farms
➞ Lansing Fruit Picking Spots
➞ Southwest Michigan Fruit Picking
➞ Detroit Area Fruit Picking
6 thoughts on “The Best West Michigan U-Pick Farms: Blueberry Picking, Strawberry Picking, Raspberry Picking & More”
Link to find blueberry picking farms doesn’t work!
It’s fixed! https://grkids.com/blueberry-picking-farms/
Excellent guide! Thank you
Grange Fruit Farm is amazing for cherries, apples, raspberries, blueberries, and all kinds of peaches they are on 13 mile in Rockford
You forgot to mention the best family-friendly blueberry and flower u-pick of them all Jazz Blueberry Farm off exit 140 Stony Lake!
Just wanted to follow up on Beards Produce. We do NOT have asparagus. We stopped selling it several years ago if you wanted to update! Thanks.