The Best West Michigan U-Pick Farms: Blueberry Picking, Strawberry Picking, Raspberry Picking & More

By / August 1, 2022 /
Blueberry picking box of blueberries

U-Pick Farms for the Best Fruit Picking Near Grand Rapids

Nothing beats a fresh-picked Michigan strawberry or a handful of plump blueberries straight from the bush.

Lucky for us, West Michigan is a major fruit belt. The u-pick farms here provide us with some of the tastiest natural treats in the nation.

Head out for fruit picking all summer long. There’s excellent strawberry picking in June. In July, you can pick cherries, blueberries, and raspberries. Peach picking happens in August, followed by apples in September and pumpkins after that.

Flowers bloom all summer long, with lavender ready to pick in July and sunflowers in August or September.

To help you know where to go, we’ve included a handy map to help you find the answer to your “fruit picking near me” google search.

Article Contents

Places to Go Strawberry Picking

When is strawberry picking season in Michigan?

Strawberry picking season is in June in West Michigan.

Typically, berries ripen and are available to pick at Grand Rapids area fruit farms a week or two into the month but that varies with the weather.

Brooks Berry Patch6250 S Warner Ave Fremont, MI 49412
Crisp Country Acres5888 120th Ave, Holland, MI 49424
DeLange’s Redberry Farm5723 Port Sheldon St, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm3025 6 Mile Rd, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
Hanulcik Farm Market & Orchard1425 N. State Rd (M-66), Ionia MI 48846
Krupp Farms8025 Krupp Ave., Comstock Park, MI 49321
Morse Brothers2901 6 Mile Rd, Comstock Park, MI 49321
Veenstra Family Strawberry Farm8515 S 200th Ave, Holton, MI 49425
Visser Farms7200 112th Ave, Holland, MI 49424

Strawberry Picking Places

Where to find U Pick Lavender

When is lavender picking season in Michigan?

The best time to see lavender in Michigan is in July; peak bloom for lavender is typically the first or second week of the month.

Lavender normally blooms from mid-June to mid-August, depending on the lavender variety.

Why do people visit lavender farms in Michigan?

Much like blueberry or apple picking, a trip to a lavender farm might just become a staple on your summertime bucket list. 

Some of the farms have alpacas or chickens to pet and feed. You can even wind your way through a lavender labyrinth at Cherry Point Farm & Market in West Michigan, not far from Silver Lake.

The farms are as unique as the owners. Each farm you visit brings its own experiences and products to enjoy. 

Summerhouse Lavender Farm2975 65th St., Fennville, MI 49408
Lavender Labyrinth at Cherry Point Farm and Market9600 W. BUCHANAN ROAD, SHELBY, MI 4945
Lowell Lavender3996 BYRNE AVENUE, LOWELL, MI 49331
Blue House Farms Lavender Days1968 N BENTON CENTER ROAD, BENTON HARBOR, MI 49022
Shades of Lavender Farm47222 24TH ST, MATTAWAN, MI 49071
Hickory Creek Lavender Farm5291 SAINT JOSEPH AVENUE, STEVENSVILLE, MI 49127
Lavender Hill Farm of Niles1219 MORRIS DRIVE, NILES, MI 49120
Mid-Michigan Lavender17658 N 5TH AVE, MARION, MI 49665
Romeo Lavender Farm80800 VAN DYKE, BRUCE TOWNSHIP, MI 48065

lavender fields & farms

Places to Go Cherry Picking

When is cherry picking season in Michigan?

Cherry-picking season in Grand Rapids is typically in early July (for sweet cherries) and late July (for tart cherries).

Sometimes, cherries in Michigan will be ripe in late June. Really, timing is everything when it comes to cherry-picking.

What is the best way to pick cherries?

Cherry trees are often tall and require a ladder for cherry picking.

Wear your container on a strap to have both hands available for picking and to help maintain your balance.

Also, handle cherries gently. This delicious stone fruit is delicate and will bruise easily.

Blok Orchard6365 4 Mile Rd, Ada, MI 49301
Crane Orchards6054 124th Avenue, Fennville, MI 49408
Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm3025 6 Mile Rd, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
Goodfellow Orchards2565 12 Mile Rd, Sparta, MI 49345
Grange Fruit Farm1900 13 Mile Rd, Rockford, MI 49341
Klenk Orchards3888 10 Mile Rd, Sparta, MI 49345
Moelker Orchards9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
Overhiser Orchards6405 109th Ave, South Haven, MI 49090
Rasch Cherry Apple Market17647 40th Ave, Conklin, MI 49503
Sandy Bottom Berries11555 Sandy Bottom Road, Rockford, MI 49341
Wells Orchards9009 Kenowa Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534

CHERRY U-PICK FRUIT farms

Places to Go Blueberry Picking

When is blueberry picking season in Michigan?

Blueberries are ready to be picked around West Michigan from early to mid-July through early August.

If you’re planning to visit u-pick farms from some berry picking, check with them before heading over. Visit their Facebook page or give them a call to see what picking is like for the day. Sometimes, blueberry farms get “picked out” before their normal closing time.

Why do people like to “pick your own” blueberries?

Blueberries are easy to pick yourself – it’s a good way to save a little money and stock up on this healthy treat while making some fun memories.

Plus, blueberries freeze well–my kids love to snack on them frozen throughout the year. We stock our chest freezer in July and enjoy Michigan berries all year long.

Beard’s Produce2751 140th Ave, Dorr MI 49323
Bird Berry Farm5256 Belding Rd, Belding, MI 48809
Bisacky Blueberry Farm14650 Leonard Rd. Spring Lake, MI 49456
Blok Orchard6365 4 Mile Rd, Ada, MI 49301
Blue Horizon Farms4160 Hyde Park Rd, Muskegon, MI 49445
Crossroads Blueberry Market14315 Lake Michigan Dr, West Olive, MI
Dee’s Lakeshore Farm1672 S. 70th St., Fennville, MI 49408
DK Orchards18203 – 8th Ave, Conklin, MI 49403
Earth First Farms Organic Growers3835 Pier Rd, Benton Harbor, MI 49022
Forstner Blueberry Farm466 27th St, Allegan, MI 49010
Gary Cranes U-Pick6017 124th Avenue, Fennville, MI 49408
Gold Barn Blueberries15985 Quincy Street, Holland, MI 49424
Grange Fruit Farm1900 13 Mile Rd, Rockford, MI 49341
Heritage Blueberries15985 Quincy Street, Holland, MI 49424
Jawor Brothers Blueberry Farm7545 Heights Ravenna Rd, Ravenna, MI 49451
Lindberg’s Blueberries14730 84th Ave Coopersville, MI 49404
North Ridge Berries3555 20 Mile Rd, Kent City, MI 49330
Palmer Blueberry Farm4099 Dame Rd Whitehall, MI 49461
Pleasant Hill Farm5859 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408
Reenders Blueberry Farms9981 W Olive Rd, West Olive, MI 49460
S. Kamphuis Blueberries4140 148th Ave, Holland, MI 49424
Sandy Bottom Berries11555 Sandy Bottom Road, Rockford, MI 49341
Ven Roy Blueberries14564- 84th St. Ave., Coopersville, MI 49404
Woodland Enterprises Berry Farm10821 Pierce Street, Zeeland, MI 49464

Blueberry U-Pick Fruit Farms

Places to Go Raspberry Picking

When is raspberry picking season in Michigan?

Raspberry picking in West Michigan typically starts in mid-July and runs through early-August.

What is special about picking raspberries?

Raspberry bushes tend to be pokey–bring gloves along to protect your hands from any irritation.

Blok Orchard6365 4 Mile Rd, Ada, MI 49301
Dee’s Lakeshore Farm1672 S. 70th St., Fennville, MI 49408
DeLange’s Redberry Farm5723 Port Sheldon St, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Grange Fruit Farm1900 13 Mile Rd, Rockford, MI 49341
Krupp Farms8025 Krupp Ave., Comstock Park, MI 49321
North Ridge Berries3555 20 Mile Rd, Kent City, MI 49330
Riverbend Farms44 72nd Street, South Haven, MI 49090
Sandy Bottom Berries11555 Sandy Bottom Road, Rockford, MI 49341
Schwallier’s Country Basket1185 9 Mile Road, Sparta, MI 49345
Trapp’s Berry Farm7820 Tiffany Avenue NE, Rockford, MI 49341
VenRoy Blueberries14564- 84th St. Ave., Coopersville, MI 49404

RASPberry U-Pick Fruit Farms

Places to Go Peach Picking

When is peach picking season in Michigan?

Peach picking in Grand Rapids starts mid-August and only runs a few weeks.

Different peach varieties are ready at different times–so be sure to ask what types are available for U-pick.

Blok Orchard6365 4 Mile Rd, Ada, MI 49301
Crane Orchards6054 124th Avenue, Fennville, MI 49408
DK Orchards18203 – 8th Ave, Conklin, MI 49403
Grange Fruit Farm1900 13 Mile Rd, Rockford, MI 49341

peach U-Pick Fruit Farms

Where to Find Sunflowers in Michigan

What months do sunflowers bloom in Michigan?

Late summer is sunflower season in most of Michigan. The lower part of the state tends to harvest sunflowers earlier, but the bloom time really depends on the variety of sunflowers being grown on the Michigan farm.

If you’d like, you could chase sunflowers around Michigan starting in July and ending in September. You’ll find them planted in the Lower and Upper Peninsula of the Mitten State.

What can I do at a sunflower field?

Farmers have gotten creative with their sunflower crops. Many now offer special photographer sessions.

Sunflower festivals are on the agenda (there’s one at Lewis Farms in New Era), and we even found one farm planning a maze through their sunflower fields in September.

Bremer Produce Sunflower Fields5845 48TH AVE, HUDSONVILLE, MI 49426
Degan FarmOLD 99 HWY, MONTAGUE, MI 49437
Gorby Sunflowers2426 30TH ST, ALLEGAN, MI 49010
Rasch Sunflower Maze17647 40TH AVENUE, CONKLIN, MI 49403
Liefde Farm9400 104TH AVE, ZEELAND, MI 49464
Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo4180 W M20, NEW ERA, MI 49446
Deep Roots Produce8570 84TH ST SE, CALEDONIA, MI 49302
Hall Farms Sunflower Fields2623 ST. NICHOLAS 31ST ROAD, ROCK, MI 49880
Gull Meadow Farms8544 GULL RD, RICHLAND, MI 49083
Blue House Farms (closed for 2022)1968 N BENTON CENTER ROAD, BENTON HARBOR, MI 49022
Corey Lake Orchards12147 COREY LAKE ROAD, THREE RIVERS, MI 49093
The Lone Oak Sunflower Farm38575 ASH RD, NEW BOSTON, MI 48164
Munsell Farms6850 MASON ROAD, FOWLERVILLE, MI 48836
Westview Orchards & Winery65075 VAN DYKE RD, WASHINGTON, MI 48095
Spicer Orchards10411 CLYDE ROAD, FENTON, MI 48430
Debuck’s Sunflower Fields & Farm50240 MARTZ ROAD, BELLEVILLE, MI 48111
Schell Family Farm10055 DEXTER PINCKNEY ROAD, PINCKNEY, MI 48169
Grandpa Tiny’s Farm7775 WEISS STREET, FRANKENMUTH, MI 48734
Vanhoutte Farms69475 ROMEO PLANK ROAD, ARMADA, MI 48005
Blake Farms17985 ARMADA CENTER ROAD, ARMADA, MI 48005
Eaton Kids Farm2573 E COOK RD, GRAND BLANC, MI 48439
Zilke Vegetable Farm12491 CARPENTER ROAD, MILAN, MI 48160
Leabo Farm Sunflower FieldsM-204, SUTTONS BAY, MI 49682
Mitten Tree Sunflower Field6875 BATES RD, WILLIAMSBURG, MI 49690

SUNFLOWER FIELDS AND Farms

Places to Go Apple Picking in Michigan

What months do you pick apples in Michigan?

From August to October, Grand Rapids area families can visit a U Pick orchard and enjoy the experience of picking their own apples from a tree!

Cotants Farm Market2500 S M 37 Hwy, Hastings, MI 49058
Earth First Farms Organic Growers8335 Smith Rd., Berrien Springs, MI 49102
Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery3142 4-Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Apple Valley Fun Farm7737 Fruit Ridge Ave NW, Sparta, MI 49345
Blok Orchard6365 4 Mile Rd NE, Ada, MI 49301
Brechting Farms1307 6 Mile Road NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321
Cranes Orchards6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408
Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm3025 6 Mile Rd, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
Fruit Ridge Hayrides11966 Fruit Ridge NW, Kent City, MI 49330
Grange Ave. Market & You-Pick Orchard1900 13 Mile Rd, Rockford, MI 49341
Gull Meadow Farms8544 Gull Road, Richland, MI 49083
Hanulcik Farm Market1425 N. State Rd., Ionia, MI 48846
Kooistra Orchards11694 S Maple Island Rd, Twin Lake, MI 49457
Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo4180 West M-20, New Era, MI 49446
Moelker Orchards9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
Rasch Cherry Apple Market17647 40th Avenue, Conklin, MI 49403
Schwallier’s Country Basket1185 9 Mile Rd, Sparta, MI 49345
Steffens Orchard Market7775 WEISS STREET, FRANKENMUTH, MI 48734

APPLE U-PICK Farms

Places to Go Pumpkin Picking in Michigan

What months do you pick pumpkins in Michigan?

A true autumn tradition, pumpkins are ready to be picked in September and October.

Anderson & Girls Orchards2985 N. Sheridan Road, Stanton, MI 48888
Bethke Farms12124 136th Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417
Cotants Farm Market2500 S M 37 Hwy, Hastings, MI 49058
Apple Valley Fun Farm7737 Fruit Ridge Ave NW, Sparta, MI 49345
Blok Orchard6365 4 Mile Rd NE, Ada, MI 49301
Brechting Farms1307 6 Mile Road NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321
Cranes Orchards6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408
Deep Roots Produce8570 84th St SE, Alto, MI 49302
Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm3025 6 Mile Rd, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
Fruit Ridge Hayrides11966 Fruit Ridge NW, Kent City, MI 49330
Grange Ave. Market & You-Pick Orchard1900 13 Mile Rd, Rockford, MI 49341
Gull Meadow Farms8544 Gull Road, Richland, MI 49083
Heidi’s Farmstand and Bakery11999 Cascade Road, Lowell, MI 49334
Heritage Farms Market1858 S Maple Island Rd, Fremont, MI 49412
Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo4180 West M-20, New Era, MI 49446
Moelker Orchards9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
Morse Brothers Farm5032 Peach Ridge Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
Olin Farms10991 Vergennes St., Lowell, MI 49331
Paulson’s Pumpkin Patch11164 Belding Rd, Belding, MI 48809
Peacock Road Family Farm11854 Peacock Road, Laingsburg, MI 48848
Post Family Farm5081 Bauer Rd, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Rasch Cherry Apple Market17647 40th Avenue, Conklin, MI 49403
Red Barn Market3550 Alden Nash Ave NE, Lowell, MI 49331
Schwallier’s Country Basket1185 9 Mile Rd, Sparta, MI 49345
Shawhaven Farm & Shawhaven Haunted Farm1826 Rolfe Rd., Mason, MI 48854
Steffens Orchard Market4344 13 Mile Rd NW, Sparta, MI 49345
Uncle John’s Cider Mill8614 North US-127, St Johns, MI 48879
Victory Farms5220 22nd Avenue, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Wells Orchards8993 Kenowa Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49534

U-PICK Pumpkin patches

Questions to Ask Before You Go Flower or Fruit Picking

Call ahead (or check the U-Pick Farm’s Facebook page) for the most up-to-date information.

Some farms on this list are only open by reservation. Others may be out of a certain fruit already.

When you call, ask:

“How is the picking?”
Not all U-pick days are created equal.  Aim for a day where the fruit or flower picking is plentiful and easy. Near the end of the season your excursion may be more like a treasure hunt.

“What type of payment do you accept?” – “What’s the price?
Be prepared to bring cash. Some places take checks. Smaller operations may not have the ability to accept credit cards.

“Do you offer additional services? “
Some places offer additional services, like pitting your cherries. Services might be free or offered for a charge.

“Is there a restroom?”
It’s a good idea to know the status of the facilities, especially if you’re bringing kids along.

“How do we find you?” 
Often, the address listed by a farm is for the main farmhouse, office, or farm market.  And it can be really hard for a GPS to pinpoint a u pick orchard if it doesn’t have its own separate address.  So, go old-fashioned and get directions when you call.

“What do we need to bring?” 
Many West Michigan u-pick farms and fruit picking places will want you to bring your own containers to transport the fruit home.

Fruit Picking Map 

find u-pick farms near me

6 thoughts on “The Best West Michigan U-Pick Farms: Blueberry Picking, Strawberry Picking, Raspberry Picking & More”

  3. cindy

    Grange Fruit Farm is amazing for cherries, apples, raspberries, blueberries, and all kinds of peaches they are on 13 mile in Rockford

  5. Kristin

    Just wanted to follow up on Beards Produce. We do NOT have asparagus. We stopped selling it several years ago if you wanted to update! Thanks.

