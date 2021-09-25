Best Pumpkin Patches: 24 Pumpkin Farms to Visit, Plus Clever Pumpkin Decorating Ideas

Visit a Pumpkin Farm for Delightful Fall Fun It’s Harvest time! Get ready for Pumpkin Patches and Apple Orchards! Visiting a local pumpkin farm or apple orchard isn’t only about bringing home produce – it’s about being outside surrounded by the beauty of autumn and making family memories. Most pumpkin patches cater to families with fun fall activities that are a hit with the kids. Conquering a corn maze, going on a hayride, picking pumpkins from the pumpkin patch, and eating apple cider donuts are just some of the things we look forward to during the months of September and October in Michigan. Pumpkin Patch Directory

Pumpkin Carving Tools & Decorating Ideas

Michigan Pumpkin Patch Map Picking Pumpkins and going on a hayride at Post Family Farms in Hudsonville, MI

When my kids were little, they loved picking the family pumpkin to carve for Halloween.

Now that they’re older, they all want to get their own pumpkins. To keep them from bringing home the biggest pumpkin in the field, we allowed them to pick any pumpkin they could carry back to the hayride.

This year, their goal is to find just the right broad, round face with plenty of room to design features even more (complicated) awesome than the year before.

As for the designs chosen – that varies from year to year.

Etsy is full of cool pumpkin carving templates that you have purchase for a small fee. Most of them are printable PDFs.

Here are a few that caught my eye:

Pumpkin Carving Stencil Bundle Digital File Product – Pay & Download this Pumpkin Carving Stencil, Pumpkin Faces Bundle w/67 Designs.



Designs are optimized for ease of carving. Formatted so that you don’t have to deal with “floating” pieces of pumpkin.



Find on Etsy

Harry Potter Pumpkin Carving Patterns – Printable PDF Digital File Product – Pay & Download Designs from SleepyHollowPumpkins. Most files are $2.99.



In addition to Harry Potter carving patterns, choose from

-Hocus Pocus

-Haunted Mansion

-Nightmare before Christmas

-Witches

-Pokemon

-Pirates & Princesses

-and many more







Find on Etsy

We’ve acquired several carving tools like those pictured below, and the proper tools help with getting a detailed design carved into the pumpkin, as well as upping the safety factor.

Here are several tool kits that might work for your family.

Pumpkin Masters Pumpkin Carving Kit Check on Amazon

23 Piece Pumpkin Carving Kit with Stencil Cutouts Check on Amazon

If cutting into the pumpkin isn’t your thing, there are ways to dress up the orange orb with using a knife.

Consider decals, markers, or adorning your pumpkin with metal art. Here are some ideas:

Arts and Craft Coloring Pumpkin Kit This Coloring Pumpkin Kit includes Foam Stickers, Glitter Stickers, Unicorn Horn, 3 Puffy charms, 3 sheets of temporary tattoos, 4 googly eyes, 12 pipe cleaners, 5 fabric flowers, 6 paint tubes, 3 brushes.



Ages 3+ Check on Amazon

Halloween Pumpkin Decorating Markers Decorate your pumpkin with markers specially formulated to draw on a pumpkin. See on Etsy

Halloween Pumpkin Decorating Kit Peel and stick designs are great for little kids. Easy to use. Check on Amazon

Pumpkin JackOLantern Metal Art Witch Set See on Etsy

Find big pumpkins in the pumpkin patch at Heidi’s Farmstand in Lowell, Michigan