Best Pumpkin Patches: 24 Pumpkin Farms to Visit, Plus Clever Pumpkin Decorating Ideas

Visit a Pumpkin Farm for Delightful Fall Fun
It’s Harvest time! Get ready for Pumpkin Patches and Apple Orchards!
Visiting a local pumpkin farm or apple orchard isn’t only about bringing home produce – it’s about being outside surrounded by the beauty of autumn and making family memories.
Most pumpkin patches cater to families with fun fall activities that are a hit with the kids.
Conquering a corn maze, going on a hayride, picking pumpkins from the pumpkin patch, and eating apple cider donuts are just some of the things we look forward to during the months of September and October in Michigan.
Pumpkin Patch Directory
You are sure to find the best pumpkin patch nearby using this list of West Michigan pumpkin farms. Happy picking!
2985 N. Sheridan Road, Stanton, MI 48888
Anderson & Girls Orchards Pumpkin Patch Details
Anderson & Girls offers wagon rides to their pumpkin patch in September and October.
Once you're in the patch, hunt around to find the best color, shape and size for your jack-o'-lantern or harvest decorations.
Pumpkins are reasonably priced by weight.
More about this Pumpkin Farm
The Anderson's bought the farm in 1978 and have kept it up and running for over 40 years.
Today, their farm petting zoo holds over 140 animals and 14 different species of birds.
Not only can you visit their petting zoo for free, but they also offer the Sweet Shop with a full menu and a gift shop including novelty gifts and a farmers market stocked with fresh produce and foods.
They also have seasonal events that get posted on their website.
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours
Petting Zoo & Gift Shop: 9 AM - 6 PM, daily (May - Nov)
Sweet Shop: 11 AM - 6 PM, daily, (May-Oct)
Feeding Birds, Walking with Wallabies, Camel Rides: 12 PM - 4 PM, Fri, Sat, Sun
7737 Fruit Ridge Ave NW, Sparta, MI 49345
Apple Valley Farm Pumpkin Patch Details
Head out to the pumpkin patch and find pumpkins of different shapes, sizes and colors.
Apple Valley Fun Farm has Magic Lantern and Connecticut Field pumpkins.
More about this Pumpkin Farm
Apple Valley Fun Farm is the place to go for fall fun for the entire family.
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours
Fridays in October: 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Saturdays/Sundays, 9/25-10/31: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
3: Bethke Farms
12124 136th Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417
Bethke Farms Pumpkin Patch Details
With fields of pumpkins in the Grand Haven area, families come from all over West Michigan to take a picture of their children as they find the perfect Halloween pumpkin and pick it right off the vine.
With little pumpkins as small as an orange, and beautiful large pumpkins, you are sure to find the pumpkin that is just right for your Halloween Jack-O-Lantern.
10 AM to 7 PM Friday, Saturday and Sunday
4 PM to 7 PM Monday – Thursday self service only
More about this Pumpkin Farm
Bethke Farms is where people build family traditions while having fun on a farm, finding a Halloween pumpkin, taking a hayride and getting lost in a corn maze.
They also sell fall decor.
4: Blok Orchard
6365 4 Mile Rd NE, Ada, MI 49301
Blok Orchard Pumpkin Patch Details
Find pumpkins in all different shapes, sizes and colors in the u-pick pumpkin patch.
More about this Pumpkin Farm
The Blok family has been supplying west Michigan with farm fresh produce since 1965.
The farm offers u-pick apples, peaches, plums and pumpkins along with other fruits and veggies in the market.
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours
Mon - Fri: 9:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Sat: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Closed Sundays
2500 S M 37 Hwy, Hastings, MI 49058
Cotants Farm Market Pumpkin Patch Details
Choose the best pumpkins right from the acres-and-acres pumpkin patch.
For those that don't want to pick their own pumpkin, they also carry all varieties of our pumpkins and gourds right in our Farm Market.
More about this Pumpkin Farm
Cotant's Farm Market, located one mile south of Hastings on M-37 Highway, is a family-owned and operated business that set their roots four generations ago in 1947.
Every fall, the Market celebrates the season with apple picking, a corn maze, pumpkin patch, donuts and cider, and more.
Their greenhouse specializes in hanging baskets, flowering annuals, a wide range of perennials, and vegetable plants. The Farm Market has a variety of farm-fresh fruits and vegetables.
6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408
Cranes Orchards Pumpkin Patch Details
If you'd like to pick pumpkins (ready starting in late September) head down to the pumpkin patch.
Grab a wagon for the big ones - and pick your favorite pumpkins.
You may also pick from the pumpkin barn display near the u-pick check-in area. Pay for pumpkins at the U-Pick barn.
More about this Pumpkin Farm
Crane Orchards is definitely a destination!
Crane's Orchards operates two related, yet separate, locations on 12th Ave in Fennville, MI (close to Saugatuck.)
Choose to visit Crane's Pie Pantry Restaurant & Winery, Crane Orchards U-Pick and Corn Maze, or both destinations.
They have over 17 different varieties of apples, 10 varieties of peaches & sweet cherries for u-pick. Open daily weather permitting during apple season.
Their restaurant serves up tasty meals as well as an amazing selection of pie (whole or by the slice.) They also have wine tasting.
There's a corn maze here, too.
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours
U-Pick & Corn Maze Hours:
Open daily, 10am - 6pm
Restaurant & Winery Hours:
OPEN DAILY (closed Tuesdays) 11am - 6pm
Bakery & Retail Hours
OPEN DAILY 9am - 6pm
Tuesdays: 9am - 4pm
8570 84th St SE, Alto, MI 49302
Deep Roots Produce Pumpkin Patch Details
They offer a wide variety of pumpkins and offer U-Pick and We-Pick Pumpkin options.
U-pick opening dates will be announced on Facebook.
October 29: Trunk or Treat Event
More about this Pumpkin Farm
Deep Roots Produce in Alto used to be just a seasonal roadside farm stand offering u-pick produce, but over the years they’ve been adding on little by little.
Now the farm stand has a corn maze, lots of fresh produce, and regularly hosts food trucks on the weekends.
There are several photo spots, a couple of farm animals, and lawn games out front.
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours
Monday-Friday: 10am-6:30pm
Saturday: 9am-5pm
Sunday: 11am-5pm
8: Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm
3025 6 Mile Rd, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm Pumpkin Patch Details
Don't forget about the pumpkins! U-pick pumpkins are also available at Ed Dunneback & Girls.
Pre-picked pumpkins are also available if you don't want to trek out to the pumpkin patch.
Find a standard orange pumpkin -- or a more unusual pumpkin.
You will definitely want to come for the Pumpkin Smash and Bash event every fall.
PRO TIP: Arrive early, have lunch, grab pumpkins, stay for the smash and bash in order to get a good viewing spot!
More about this Pumpkin Farm
Edwin Dunneback purchased the farm in 1922. He farmed 170 acres of apples, peaches, corn, hay, and a herd of dairy cows.
Today, this is a fifth-generation family farm.
The barn was built in 1938 and is now home to a fresh produce market, gift shop, bakery, kitchen & taproom.
U-pick fruit, sunflowers, a corn maze, playground, pumpkin patch, hayrides, and other events round out their offerings.
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours
Tues & Thurs: 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wed & Fri: 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Closed Monday
11966 Fruit Ridge NW, Kent City, MI 49330
Fruit Ridge Hayrides Pumpkin Patch Details
Choose the perfect pumpkin in the pumpkin patch, then weigh it in the barn to see if you can set a new record for the largest pumpkin! Also, take advantage of the beautiful scenery for some photo ops.
Huge pumpkins are available from mid-September through October. Availability is dependent on weather conditions.
Pumpkins and squash are available pre-picked or u-pick.
You will find bright orange pumpkins of every size in the patch. Average size is 20 - 45 lbs!
U-Pick open September 25th - October 31st, 2021, Fri - Sun only.
Monday - Thursday for groups by reservation only.
More about this Pumpkin Farm
Fruit Ridge Hayrides checks all the boxes for fall fun.
Whether it’s picking apples in the orchard, taking a ride on a horse-drawn wagon, or finding your way through one of the largest corn mazes in Western Michigan, there’s sure to be something for everyone this fall at Fruit Ridge Hayrides
Open weekends from mid-September through October. Private groups by reservation only during the week.
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours
FALL HOURS
Friday 5-9 PM (Oct ONLY)
Saturday 10 AM - 9 PM
Sunday 10 AM - 5 PM
8544 Gull Road, Richland, MI 49083
Gull Meadow Farms Pumpkin Patch Details
Gull Meadow sells pumpkins in a variety of sizes.
You can head out to the fields for U-Pick, or snag your future jack-o-lantern on your way out at the Pumpkin Corral, near the market.
U-Pick Pumpkin Patch opens up at the end of September.
More about this Pumpkin Farm
Located in Richland, Gull Meadow Farms is much more than a spot to grab some apples or pick a pumpkin (although they do offer both).
This farm continues to grow each year, now offering over 30 fall activities, summer events and Christmas events with Santa.
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours
Monday - Thursday: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM (daytime hours end at 4:00)
Friday: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM (daytime hours end at 4:00)
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
11: Heidi's Farmstand and Bakery
11999 Cascade Road, Lowell, MI 49334
Heidi's Farmstand and Bakery Pumpkin Patch Details
Pumpkin Patch opens on Septembe 24, 2021.
Hunt for the best ever pumpkins in the 5-acre u-pick pumpkin patch.
If picking your own isn't your thing, there are dozens of already picked pumpkins available as well.
More about this Pumpkin Farm
Come enjoy a stroll through the corn maze, a colorful hayride, or pick a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch.
In the farm market, you will find a complete selection of all the great fall crops in Michigan - apples, cider, squash, strawberries, and other produce.
Heidi’s Farmstand is a family operation established in 2006.
The Blough family has been in the Lowell area since 1949 when Grandpa Noah bought the farm on Cascade Road. Heidi’s is a partnership between three cousins.
The goal of Heidi’s Farmstand is to bring fresh, homegrown, and local food to the community.
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours
Monday – Friday: 6:30 am – 6 pm
Saturday: 7 am – 5 pm
Closed Sunday
1858 S Maple Island Rd, Fremont, MI 49412
Heritage Farms Market Pumpkin Patch Details
Find the best pumpkin in the u-pick pumpkin patch.
Photo ops available throughout the patch so bring your camera!
More about this Pumpkin Farm
Family-owned and operated market since 1971.
Pressed apple cider from September 15-November 15 for over 40 years at the Market.
Bakery features apple cider slushies, caramel apples, fresh donuts, fudge, muffins and pies.
U-Pick pumpkin patch, "I Spy" Hayrides, Corn Maze.
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours
2021 Season: May 7– November 22
Market Hours
Mon-Sat: 10 am – 6 pm
Sunday: 11 am – 5 pm
13: Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo
4180 West M-20, New Era, MI 49446
Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo Pumpkin Patch Details
Pick your own pumpkin in the pumpkin patch
More about this Pumpkin Farm
Owned by the same family for five generations, Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo is a great destination for families of all ages.
Visit with over 100 animals and enjoy nearly 50 different activities and attractions.
The farm is great for field trips, birthday parties and any other event.
14: Moelker Orchards
9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
Moelker Orchards Pumpkin Patch Details
Head on out to the pumpkin patch to find your perfect pumpkin, no matter what shape, color or size.
And there's no need to carry around all the pumpkins and gourds you choose - wheelbarrows and wagons are available to help.
The pumpkin patch is open October 1 - 31, Monday-Saturday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM.
Don't miss the free pumpkin cleaning on Saturdays from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
More about this Pumpkin Farm
Since 1907, the Moelker family has been producing quality fruit and family fun on the farm for the Greater Grand Rapids community.
They also offer a fun and family friendly atmosphere for people to gather, pick-your-own fruit from the u-pick orchards and pumpkin patch, and enjoy the scenic beauty.
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours
Monday - Friday from 7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturdays - 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM
5032 Peach Ridge Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
Morse Brothers Farm Pumpkin Patch Details
Morse Brothers Pumpkin Farm opens for the season on Saturday, Sept 25, 2021 at 10 am.
Back by popular demand is the U-Pick Pumpkin Patch behind the barn! Please enter at your own risk. Dress appropriately for a true authentic pumpkin patch.
They also sell already-picked pumpkins and gourds in their yard, all shapes and sizes for your yard decor, painting, carving, and DIY crafting!
Use the wagons to carry the big pumpkins from the field out back and be sure to bring cash or check.
More about this Pumpkin Farm
Visit Morse Brothers Farm for fresh Michigan strawberries in the summer (June-July) and pumpkins & gourds during the month of October.
Please check recent Facebook posts for product availability and hours.
16: Olin Farms
10991 Vergennes St., Lowell, MI 49331
Olin Farms Pumpkin Patch Details
Find your perfect pumpkin in one of the two pumpkin patches.
More about this Pumpkin Farm
The 120 acre farm has been in the Olin family for over 70 years.
Every fall, Raggedy Andy (made from hay bales) appears alongside the farm.
A wonderful farm to enjoy with friends and family!
11164 Belding Rd, Belding, MI 48809
Paulson's Pumpkin Patch Pumpkin Patch Details
Get a wide variety of pumpkins and gourds at great prices - along with other produce in the market.
Fee hay rides to the pumpkin patch on Sunday afternoons.
More about this Pumpkin Farm
Family run farmers market offering fresh fruits and vegetables
11854 Peacock Road, Laingsburg, MI 48848
Peacock Road Family Farm Pumpkin Patch Details
U-pick pumpkin patch is filled with pumpkins and gourds of all different shapes and sizes.
More about this Pumpkin Farm
Drive just over an hour southeast of Grand Rapids to Laingsburg for a memorable seasonal family farm experience.
In the fall, watch pig races, take a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch, try out the apple sling shot, visit with over 50 animal in the petting farm, and more.
Make memories during the Santa Experience beginning in late November. Drink hot cocoa with Santa and Mrs. Claus, make a caramel apple, and visit the Christmas Shoppe. Plus cut your own tree or take home a pre-cut one.
19: Post Family Farm
5081 Bauer Rd, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Post Family Farm Pumpkin Patch Details
Looking for your perfect orange pumpkin or a small knobbly one? Look no further than Post Family Farms.
The huge u-pick pumpkin patches have every type, color, shape and size of pumpkins and gourds. They are all reasonably priced by size.
Don't want to pick your own? You can also get pumpkins and gourds by the main entrance.
More about this Pumpkin Farm
Families west of Grand Rapids have been enjoying fall on Post Family Farm for generations. The barn was originally built in 1915 for dairy cows.
Post Family Farm is a family owned and operated farm. The Posts purchased the 80-acre farm in 1969.
In addition to incredible pumpkin donuts, you can also take a hayride out to the pumpkin patch. Kids love all the different options for play including giant tube slides, mini ziplines and a hay loft.
Post Family Farm also hosts field trips and weddings.
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours
Monday - Thursday: 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Friday: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
20: Red Barn Market
3550 Alden Nash Ave NE, Lowell, MI 49331
Red Barn Market Pumpkin Patch Details
Red Barn Market has a big field filled with pumpkins for you to pick from.
Wagons are available for your use.
More about this Pumpkin Farm
The Red Barn Market is open all year and features:
Produce | Cafe' | Ice Cream | Farm Store | Tasting Room | BarnYard
Sunflower Trail | UPick Pumpkins | Santa
Indoor and outdoor seating.
Try a flight or pour of their very own Painted Turtle Hard Cider or take home a growler or can.
U-Pick Apples 2021 Update: Their UPick Apple block is on hold this year - They planted 6000 trees this spring in over 20 varieties but they are not ready for picking this year.
Typically, they offer U-Pick Gala Apples & Red Delicious apples in September.
Call the market for more details.
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours
Monday – Friday: 8 am - 9 pm
Saturday: 10 am - 9 pm
Sunday: 1pm - 9pm
21: Schwallier’s Country Basket
1185 9 Mile Rd, Sparta, MI 49345
Schwallier’s Country Basket Pumpkin Patch Details
Head to Schwallier’s Country Basket to find the perfect pumpkins for your jack-o-lanterns and home decorations.
Pick your own out of the patch or choose one that's already picked.
Schwallier’s also has fall decorations, mums, Indian Corn, and straw bales available to purchase.
More about this Pumpkin Farm
Schwallier’s Country Basket first opened their barn doors in 1989.
The store has grown from a roadside produce stand into a thriving farm market. Each year they try to add new, fun activities for families.
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours
SEASONAL HOURS
Monday-Friday 7:00am-5:00pm
Closed Labor Day
After Labor Day
Monday-Friday 7:00am-6:00pm
Saturday & Sunday 9:00am-6:00p
22: Shawhaven Farm & Shawhaven Haunted Farm
1826 Rolfe Rd., Mason, MI 48854
Shawhaven Farm & Shawhaven Haunted Farm Pumpkin Patch Details
U-pick pumpkin patch open in October
More about this Pumpkin Farm
Head a little east of Lansing for a fun farm to visit in Mason.
Get lost in a corn maze or milk a cow in the fall. Teens and adults will want to get scared at the “Haunted Farm,” featuring Escape Rooms and other spooky adventures.
A petting farm is open during all daytime events, spring through fall.
4344 13 Mile Rd NW, Sparta, MI 49345
Steffens Orchard Market Pumpkin Patch Details
The pumpkin patch is filled with pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, just waiting for you to find and pick.
More about this Pumpkin Farm
This 4th generation, family owned farm on over 300 acres produces apples, sweet cherries and pumpkins.
In a normal year most of the apples picked at Steffens Orchards are sold fresh in grocery stores across the Eastern United States, England, Israel, Central America and South America. Apples that aren't eaten fresh are used to make apple cider, applesauce, slices for processing, and apple desserts.
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours
Sept 12 - Oct 30 (Tuesday - Sunday): 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Closed Mondays
8614 North US-127, St Johns, MI 48879
Uncle John's Cider Mill Pumpkin Patch Details
Find pumpkins of all different shapes, sizes and colors in the pumpkin patch at Uncle John's Cider Mill.
Pre-picked pumpkins and gourds are also available.
Pumpkins are priced by weight.
Patch is open 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
More about this Pumpkin Farm
Uncle John's Cider Mill has been a family-run farm for over 40 years.
Beginning as wholesale fruit, it soon grew to include a cider mill and homemade donuts. This quickly expanded to a market and fall festivals and eventually hard cider.
Nowadays, Uncle John still helps out on the farm even though the family tries to make him relax.
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours
7 days a week
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
25: Wells Orchards
8993 Kenowa Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
Wells Orchards Pumpkin Patch Details
The u-pick pumpkin patch opens in October. Wander the patch while you search for the perfect size, shape and color.
More about this Pumpkin Farm
Since 1919, Wells Orchards has always been committed to growing the highest quality fruit at a reasonable price for our farm market.
Pumpkin Carving Tools & Decorating Ideas
When my kids were little, they loved picking the family pumpkin to carve for Halloween.
Now that they’re older, they all want to get their own pumpkins. To keep them from bringing home the biggest pumpkin in the field, we allowed them to pick any pumpkin they could carry back to the hayride.
This year, their goal is to find just the right broad, round face with plenty of room to design features even more (complicated) awesome than the year before.
As for the designs chosen – that varies from year to year.
Etsy is full of cool pumpkin carving templates that you have purchase for a small fee. Most of them are printable PDFs.
Here are a few that caught my eye:
Pumpkin Carving Stencil Bundle
Digital File Product – Pay & Download this Pumpkin Carving Stencil, Pumpkin Faces Bundle w/67 Designs.
Designs are optimized for ease of carving. Formatted so that you don’t have to deal with “floating” pieces of pumpkin.
Harry Potter Pumpkin Carving Patterns – Printable PDF
Digital File Product – Pay & Download Designs from SleepyHollowPumpkins. Most files are $2.99.
In addition to Harry Potter carving patterns, choose from
-Hocus Pocus
-Haunted Mansion
-Nightmare before Christmas
-Witches
-Pokemon
-Pirates & Princesses
-and many more
We’ve acquired several carving tools like those pictured below, and the proper tools help with getting a detailed design carved into the pumpkin, as well as upping the safety factor.
Here are several tool kits that might work for your family.
Pumpkin Masters Pumpkin Carving Kit
23 Piece Pumpkin Carving Kit with Stencil Cutouts
If cutting into the pumpkin isn’t your thing, there are ways to dress up the orange orb with using a knife.
Consider decals, markers, or adorning your pumpkin with metal art. Here are some ideas:
Arts and Craft Coloring Pumpkin Kit
This Coloring Pumpkin Kit includes Foam Stickers, Glitter Stickers, Unicorn Horn, 3 Puffy charms, 3 sheets of temporary tattoos, 4 googly eyes, 12 pipe cleaners, 5 fabric flowers, 6 paint tubes, 3 brushes.
Ages 3+
Halloween Pumpkin Decorating Markers
Decorate your pumpkin with markers specially formulated to draw on a pumpkin.
Halloween Pumpkin Decorating Kit
Peel and stick designs are great for little kids. Easy to use.
Pumpkin JackOLantern Metal Art Witch Set
