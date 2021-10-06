Fruit Ridge Hayrides: Pony Rides, Apple Picking, Pumpkin Patch & More

Fruit Ridge Hayrides

Fruit Ridge Hayrides is ready for fall fun in West Michigan!

Grab your family and head to Kent City to explore all they have to offer.

Kent City is a quick drive from the greater Grand Rapids area. It’ll take you down scenic country roads that are sure to be colorful in the fall months.

Located just 30 minutes northwest of Grand Rapids, this scenic, 130-year-old family-run farm has so much to offer.

They offer horse-drawn hayrides (that are wheelchair accessible!), a giant corn maze, pony rides, and a pig train or “fire engine” ride.

With so many fun things to do, Fruit Ridge Hayrides fall fun farm is sure to be a hit for the whole family!

You can also pick over 12 different varieties of apples, choose a pumpkin for your front porch, and grab a treat from their donut barn.

I’m not sure you can really soak up all Michigan fall has to offer without a cup of hot cider and a fresh donut, so bring a few extra dollars for the full experience!

Fruit Ridge Hayrides Overview Fruit Ridge Hayrides checks all the boxes for fall fun. Whether it’s picking apples in the orchard, taking a ride on a horse-drawn wagon, or finding your way through one of the largest corn mazes in Western Michigan, there’s sure to be something for everyone this fall at Fruit Ridge Hayrides. Open weekends from mid-September through October. Private groups by reservation only during the week. They also have a great playground and fire pit area, as well as a donut barn. Fruit Ridge Hayrides: What They Offer: Corn Maze

Hayrides

Pumpkin Patch

Apple Picking

Homemade Donuts

Bakery

Photo Ops

Farm Animals

Farmers Market

Play Area Pro Tips for Your Visit All the apple trees are short no need for ladders - perfect for families. Come early in the season to get the really big pumpkins! Be sure to use their Maze Tracker on your smartphone to track your progress live through the corn maze. Hayrides: All rides start out at the barn, journey down through wooded trails and then back up through the orchard. Hayrides leave the barn every 15-20 minutes and last approximately 40 minutes. Hayrides are wheelchair accessible. Fall hayrides are open to the public during our regular operating hours or by reservation for groups of 20 or more for private events. $7 per person; Children 2yrs and under free Corn Maze at Fruit Ridge Hayrides Maze Opening Date - Sept 25, 2021

Maze Type - Kids Maze, All Ages Maze Maze Cost - $7 per person or $13 combo ticket with hayride Maze Description -

Ready to take on the most advanced and challenging corn maze in Western Michigan? Yes?!

Then you'll want to tackle the Giant Maize Quest. Four interactive games are incorporated into the maze making it fun, challenging, and educational for all ages. This Huge 10-acre corn maze has a new theme each year. The theme for 2021 is Wild, Wild West. Bonus: Fruit Ridge Hayrides's innovative smartphone app called Maze Tracker uses GPS positioning to pinpoint and follow your exact location in the maze. Simply enter your email address and follow the prompts to ensure that you never get lost again! Two mazes for the price of one!

Your admission is good for the 10-acre Challenge Corn Maze AND the family-friendly Mini Corn Maze. At approximately 1 acre, this maze is great for younger explorers not quite ready for the Giant Corn Maze. Older participants can experience both mazes! Check their website and Facebook page to find out when Flashlight nights will be happening this year.

Apple Picking at Fruit Ridge Hayrides The trees are just the right height for little ones to help with the picking! There are so many varieties to choose from. You can mix and match your bag or stick to one variety. Varieties include Honeycrisp, Fuji, Golden & Red Delicious, Jonathan, Empire and Rome. Check their website for full list and availability. U-Pick open September 25th - October 31st, 2021, Fri - Sun only. Monday - Thursday for groups by reservation only.

Donuts & Cider at Fruit Ridge Hayrides Enjoy freshly-made donuts, hot cider, and other delicious snacks! Parents will appreciate the kid-sized picnic tables right beside the grown-up ones. (Or even better, enjoy your snacks by a cozy campfire in the evenings.)

Pumpkin Patch at Fruit Ridge Hayrides Choose the perfect pumpkin in the pumpkin patch, then weigh it in the barn to see if you can set a new record for the largest pumpkin! Also, take advantage of the beautiful scenery for some photo ops. Huge pumpkins are available from mid-September through October. Availability is dependent on weather conditions. Pumpkins and squash are available pre-picked or u-pick. You will find bright orange pumpkins of every size in the patch. Average size is 20 - 45 lbs! U-Pick open September 25th - October 31st, 2021, Fri - Sun only. Monday - Thursday for groups by reservation only.

Play Area at Fruit Ridge Hayrides Free play attractions include the Children's Play Area, SandBox, Straw Pile and Goofy Graveyard. Let your little ones have a blast on the pony rides (weight limit: 100 lbs), unique pig train, and farm-themed play structure. (Play area is free, pony rides and pig train have a fee.) They also have a big open lawn area with fire pits.



Farm Animals at Fruit Ridge Hayrides Feed and pet llamas, Tony and Tim the miniature horses, chickens, and the many other animal friends hanging out around the farm.



Farm Market at Fruit Ridge Hayrides Find farm fresh fall produce at the market including pumpkins, apples, gourds, squash, cider by the gallon and fall decorations. Before you leave, be sure and stop by the barn to let your kids (aged 5 and under) find a hidden prize in the “Witch’s Corn Kettle.” Market open September 25th - October 31st, 2021, Fri - Sun only. Monday - Thursday for groups by reservation only.

Farm Open Hours:

FALL HOURS

Friday 5-9 PM (Oct ONLY)

Saturday 10 AM - 9 PM

Sunday 10 AM - 5 PM Call to inquire about bringing pets.

