NEW: Apple Valley Fun Farm Opens with Corn Maze, Inflatables, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch & Loads of Things for Kids to Do

Apple Valley Fun Farm is the place to go for fall fun for the entire family.

Plan ahead: CASH ONLY on-site Everyone needs to pay admission to be admitted.

Play Area at Apple Valley Fun Farm

The play area is the main attraction at Apple Valley Fun Farm. In fact, we think this place was made for toddlers, preschoolers, and kids in early elementary school.

Families will be busy for hours at Apple Valley Fun Farm!

You can't miss the giant 65' pumpkin jumping pad or the haunted house inflatable when you pull up.

Once inside, you'll also see that kids can ride on the barrel train and bounce around on farm animal hoppers.

Or they can race ducks by pumping water at the rubber duck race station, bury each other in corn kernels in the corn crib, navigate the giant spider web or climb hay bale mountain.

Additional weekend crafts and special projects available on occasion.

Need more?

Be sure to try axe throwing. Yes - inflatable axe throwing!