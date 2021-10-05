NEW: Apple Valley Fun Farm Opens with Corn Maze, Inflatables, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch & Loads of Things for Kids to Do

Apple Valley Fun Farm in Sparta, MI
New for fall 2021!
Apple Valley Fun Farm, located in the Fruit Ridge area of West Michigan, has popped up just in time for fall family fun.
This farm has operated the Abandonded Acres Haunted Attraction for years and has now added on daytime, not scary, fun for families.
Apple Valley Fun Farm is just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids, MI
What to Expect at Apple Valley Fun Farm
7737 Fruit Ridge Ave NW, Sparta, MI 49345
Apple Valley Fun Farm is the place to go for fall fun for the entire family.
Pro Tips for Your Visit
Plan ahead: CASH ONLY on-site
Everyone needs to pay admission to be admitted.
Apple Valley Fun Farm: What They Offer:
- Corn Maze
- Hayrides
- Haunted Attraction
- Pumpkin Patch
- Apple Picking
- Homemade Donuts
- Photo Ops
- Farm Animals
- Play Area
Play Area at Apple Valley Fun Farm
The play area is the main attraction at Apple Valley Fun Farm. In fact, we think this place was made for toddlers, preschoolers, and kids in early elementary school.
Families will be busy for hours at Apple Valley Fun Farm!
You can't miss the giant 65' pumpkin jumping pad or the haunted house inflatable when you pull up.
Once inside, you'll also see that kids can ride on the barrel train and bounce around on farm animal hoppers.
Or they can race ducks by pumping water at the rubber duck race station, bury each other in corn kernels in the corn crib, navigate the giant spider web or climb hay bale mountain.
Additional weekend crafts and special projects available on occasion.
Need more?
Be sure to try axe throwing. Yes - inflatable axe throwing!
Hayrides:
Take the Pumpkin Express Hayride out to the pumpkin patch at Apple Valley Fun Farm.
Take in the sights, sounds, and smells of the farm on the way to the pumpkin patch. (Pumpkins additional cost)
Corn Maze at Apple Valley Fun Farm
Maze Opening Date - Sept 25, 2021
Maze Type - All Ages Maze, Haunted Maze
Maze Cost - Friday: $12 .00
Saturday & Sunday: $15 .00
Admission includes access to Corn maze, Family Fun area & Pumpkin Patch
Maze Description -
Get lost in the 5-acre corn maze featuring a happy scarecrow and pumpkin design for 2021.
While you're in there, play FSI: Farm Scene Investigation. Investigate seven animal suspects - collect clues in the maze to solve the mystery.
Donuts & Cider at Apple Valley Fun Farm
Don't leave without trying the fresh cider and donuts at Apple Valley Fun Farm.
Pumpkin Patch at Apple Valley Fun Farm
Head out to the pumpkin patch (take a hayride to your destination) and find pumpkins of different shapes, sizes and colors.
Apple Valley Fun Farm has Magic Lantern and Connecticut Field pumpkins. Pumpkins sold separately.
Farm Animals at Apple Valley Fun Farm
Watch the goats play on all kinds of fun toys at Apple Valley Fun Farm including a teeter totter.
Farm Market at Apple Valley Fun Farm
Farm Open Hours:
Fridays in October: 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Saturdays/Sundays, 9/25-10/31: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call to inquire about bringing pets.