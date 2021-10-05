NEW: Apple Valley Fun Farm Opens with Corn Maze, Inflatables, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch & Loads of Things for Kids to Do

By / October 5, 2021 /
apple valley fun farm sparta michigan

Apple Valley Fun Farm in Sparta, MI

New for fall 2021!

Apple Valley Fun Farm, located in the Fruit Ridge area of West Michigan, has popped up just in time for fall family fun.

This farm has operated the Abandonded Acres Haunted Attraction for years and has now added on daytime, not scary, fun for families.

apple valley fun farm sparta michigan


Apple Valley Fun Farm is just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids, MI


700x125 GR Kids Ad Nov 2020 1

What to Expect at Apple Valley Fun Farm

Apple Valley Fun Farm
7737 Fruit Ridge Ave NW, Sparta, MI 49345

apple valley fun farm sparta michigan 2

Fall Fun in Sparta, MI

NEW Fall Destination for 2021: Fall family fun on the farm - corn mazes, inflatables and more

Apple Valley Fun Farm Overview

Apple Valley Fun Farm is the place to go for fall fun for the entire family.

Pro Tips for Your Visit

Plan ahead: CASH ONLY on-site
Everyone needs to pay admission to be admitted.

Apple Valley Fun Farm: What They Offer:

  • Corn Maze
  • Hayrides
  • Haunted Attraction
  • Pumpkin Patch
  • Apple Picking
  • Homemade Donuts
  • Photo Ops
  • Farm Animals
  • Play Area

900x40 divider line

Play Area at Apple Valley Fun Farm

The play area is the main attraction at Apple Valley Fun Farm. In fact, we think this place was made for toddlers, preschoolers, and kids in early elementary school.

Families will be busy for hours at Apple Valley Fun Farm!

You can't miss the giant 65' pumpkin jumping pad or the haunted house inflatable when you pull up.

Once inside, you'll also see that kids can ride on the barrel train and bounce around on farm animal hoppers.

Or they can race ducks by pumping water at the rubber duck race station, bury each other in corn kernels in the corn crib, navigate the giant spider web or climb hay bale mountain.

Additional weekend crafts and special projects available on occasion.

Need more?
Be sure to try axe throwing. Yes - inflatable axe throwing!

Attraction Giant Pumpkin Jumping Pad


apple valley fun farm sparta michigan

Apple Valley Fun Farm spider web
Attraction Rubber Duck race


Apple Valley Fun Farm axe throwing

900x40 divider line

Hayrides:

Take the Pumpkin Express Hayride out to the pumpkin patch at Apple Valley Fun Farm.

Take in the sights, sounds, and smells of the farm on the way to the pumpkin patch. (Pumpkins additional cost)

apple valley farm hayride

900x40 divider line

Corn Maze at Apple Valley Fun Farm

Maze Opening Date - Sept 25, 2021
Maze Type - All Ages Maze, Haunted Maze

Maze Cost - Friday: $12 .00
Saturday & Sunday: $15 .00

Admission includes access to Corn maze, Family Fun area & Pumpkin Patch

Maze Description -
Get lost in the 5-acre corn maze featuring a happy scarecrow and pumpkin design for 2021.

While you're in there, play FSI: Farm Scene Investigation. Investigate seven animal suspects - collect clues in the maze to solve the mystery.

apple valley fun farm corn maze 2021

900x40 divider line

Donuts & Cider at Apple Valley Fun Farm

Don't leave without trying the fresh cider and donuts at Apple Valley Fun Farm.

Attraction Apple Cider and Donuts

900x40 divider line

Pumpkin Patch at Apple Valley Fun Farm

Head out to the pumpkin patch (take a hayride to your destination) and find pumpkins of different shapes, sizes and colors.

Apple Valley Fun Farm has Magic Lantern and Connecticut Field pumpkins. Pumpkins sold separately.

apple valley farm pumpkin patch

900x40 divider line

Farm Animals at Apple Valley Fun Farm

Watch the goats play on all kinds of fun toys at Apple Valley Fun Farm including a teeter totter.

apple valley farm goats on teeter totter

Apple Valley Fun Farm goats on spool and crate

900x40 divider line

Farm Market at Apple Valley Fun Farm

900x40 divider line

Farm Open Hours:
Fridays in October: 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Saturdays/Sundays, 9/25-10/31: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Call to inquire about bringing pets.

Fall Fun Finder

apple orchards button 1
pumpkin patch button
corn mazes button
hayrides button
farm directory
donuts and cider button
Fall Getaways List button 1
Halloween Events button
Fall Bucket List button
Haunted Attractions button
fall photo spots button
Halloween Displays button 1

Share
Pin
Tweet
Reddit
Flip
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *