2021’s Haunted Attractions – Where to Get Scared Silly for Halloween

West Michigan Haunted Attractions, Including How Old You Need to Be to Get In
If you and your kids love a good scare, this list of haunted Halloween attractions around mid-Michigan and West Michigan might just be for you.
Be sure to closely read event descriptions, as the scare level can vary greatly from one event to another.
Haunted Attraction Age Limits
We’ve listed age limits for attractions, where available.
Really, though, most places leave it up to parents to decide if their kid, once they reach age 10, can handle the fright factor of their attraction.
If in doubt, contact the event organizer to find out if the event is a good fit for your teen or older kid BEFORE purchasing tickets.
Most all of these operations will not give refunds for any reason – especially if they do their job and scare people silly.
Michigan haunted attractions this year include haunted mazes, haunted hayrides, haunted houses, and more. Most all have special procedures in place for COVID prevention.
Haunted Hayrides, Haunted Mazes, Haunted Houses & More
Haunted Maze - Sparta Area
7737 Fruit Ridge Ave NW, Sparta, MI 49345
About this Haunted Maze
Their Haunted Attraction is a unique, immersive experience so prepare to be scared.
Each of the mazes are well over a quarter of a mile long each and as you travel trough the mazes you will enter buildings, barns and sets, animatronics and movie quality special effects with lots of actors!
Two haunted mazes:
#1- Bloody Butcher Corn Maze: Full of Mutant Pumpkins, Witches, Hillbillies, Wandering Corpses, Scarecrows and other insane farm animals.
#2 - Big Top Terror Vision Corn Maze: Carnival-themed, full of crazed clowns, misfits and deranged circus animals in a 3D environment (3D Glasses Included).
Unfortunately due to the current world pandemic, they will not be able to open the Haunted Hayride this year.
Fridays & Saturdays $35 for Both Attractions
Sunday Special: $30 for Both Attractions
Tickets sales end one hour before closing
Open Hours:
September 24 & 25, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Every Friday & Saturday in October, dusk - 12:00 am
Every Sunday in October, dusk - 10:00 pm
Age Requirements:
We do not have an age restriction, we rely on parental discretion as you know your child better than us. We are a high startle entertainment haunt with little or no Gore and the actors are not allowed to touch you.
Haunted Maze - Williamston Area
3803 Noble Road, Williamston, MI 48895
About this Haunted Maze
The Trail of Terror has you walking through the corn in the pitch black of night.
It's super scary with lots of scares - enough to give you a really big fright - if that's your kind of thing.
They've added a lot of new scenes for 2021. And extended the trail.
Trail of Terror opens Oct. 1st
Trail of Terror runs Fri & Sat nights in Oct after dark and the last 2 Sunday nights of Oct, till 9 pm
Trail of Terror Tickets $20
Regular Maze & Trail of Terror Combo tickets is $25 AND ENDS AT 9 pm.
Age Requirements:
Not for kids! Brave teens, okay.
Haunted Trail - Belmont Area
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE, Belmont, MI 49306
About this Haunted Trail
Cannonsburg has 3 separate Haunted Attractions for 2021
The Glowing Forest is a lighted sensory walk through the forest at Cannonsburg Ski Area.
The woods are lit up with multiple light displays that all ages can enjoy.
The walk is roughly ½ mile long and takes place on a lit dirt path that winds through the trees.
General admission tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door.
The Glowing Forest will run every Friday and Saturday starting October 8th through October 30th.
Friday and Saturday hours are 6 pm-10 pm.
Tickets must be purchased by 9 pm the day of.
Age Requirements:
The Glowing Forest is fun for all ages.
Haunted Trail - Belmont Area
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE, Belmont, MI 49306
About this Haunted Trail
Cannonsburg has 3 separate Haunted Attractions for 2021
The Haunted Forest is a spooky outdoor experience at Cannonsburg Ski Area.
The woods are filled with hungry zombies, scary witches, ghosts, and other monsters that exist only in your worst nightmares. Be prepared to encounter all of them, as you try to make your way through the woods.
The walk is roughly ½ mile long and takes place on a lit dirt path that winds through the trees.
Scary props and actors will create a haunted experience that is sure to spook everyone.
The Haunted Forest will run every Friday and Saturday starting October 1st - October 30th.
Friday and Saturday hours are 6 pm-10 pm.
Tickets must be purchased by 9 pm the day of.
The Haunted Forest happens in all weather conditions, so dress appropriately for the weather!
General admission tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door.
Age Requirements:
They ask that all guests be 5 or older. Earlier time spots are recommended for younger children
Haunted Trail - Belmont Area
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE, Belmont, MI 49306
About this Haunted Trail
Cannonsburg has 3 separate Haunted Attractions for 2021
The Spooky Forest is an interactive, outdoor Halloween experience for kids. It's designed for a younger crowd, who have the ability to walk (or be carried) 1/2 mile. The Spooky Forest is that you and your family can enjoy being active outdoors while having fun with Halloween characters.
Please note that the Kids Spooky Forest does have some scary elements!
Dates and Hours:
The Spooky Forest will be open every Saturday from 3pm-5pm
October 2nd through October 30th
$10 per person
Please note that you will be walking 1/2 mile on a dirt trail through the woods. There are a few inclines and downhills, but most of the trail is relatively flat. *Unfortunately the trail is too narrow for strollers.
Age Requirements:
There is no age requirement for The Spooky Forest.
Haunted Hayride - Dorr Area
4516 24th St, Dorr, MI 49323
About this Haunted Hayride
HALLOWEEN LIGHT SPOOKTACULAR
Jump on a wagon and take a ride through the trail with lights synchronized to Halloween songs.
But don’t be too scared, the Halloween Light Spooktacular is sure to please all ages.
The wagon ride will last approximately 20 minutes.
Fridays & Saturdays in October -2021: Dusk to 11 pm
$10 Per Person
Under 3 is Free
Age Requirements:
Good for all ages
Haunted Trail, Haunted Maze - Dorr Area
4516 24th St, Dorr, MI 49323
About this Haunted Trail, Haunted Maze
Nighttime Activities
-Witch's Woods (2 Available Trails): The witches, ghouls and mentally twisted have a special night in store for those brave enough to enter the Haunted Woods. You will find yourself clinging to the closest person next you, we just hope it's not one of our patients that have escaped the mental ward. The New Salem Corn Maze "Witches of New Salem" haunted woods is a frightening experience with over 20 attractions and dozens of actors and props. $25 Admission Per Person.
-Haunted Corn Maze: Enter the corn at your own risk. This nighttime adventure will take you on a wild and ride of dead ends, twists & turns, confusion, mayhem and to top it off you will be stalked by our devilish team of corn stalkers. $25 Admission Per Person.
Age Requirements:
*No refunds - enter at your own risk. They don't have an age limit but they don't recommend for under age 12.
Haunted Maze - Conklin Area
17647 40th Avenue, Conklin, MI 49403
About this Haunted Maze
OCTOBER starts the HAUNTED SUNFLOWER MAZE 👻 with Ghosts and Ghouls Lurking around every twist and turn. It’s sure to be a WICKED good time.
Come out to get CREEPED OUT every Fri and Sat evening from 9pm-11pm during the month of October.
Pay for admission in the market ($15 per person) where you will also find HOT Apple Turnovers, fresh fall donuts, HOT Cider and Cocoa and so much more!! It will be a GHOULISH good time!!
Age Requirements:
Our target age is for about 10 and up but prepare to have chills run down your spine! All ages under 12 must be accompanied by someone 16 or older.
Haunted Hayride, Haunted House - Mason Area
1826 Rolfe Rd., Mason, MI 48854
About this Haunted Hayride, Haunted House
Over 140 acres of fear with our 2 main events. Every year we re-create our haunts to ensure farm fresh fear!
OPENS — October 1 through October 30, 2021.
- SAMARA’S RETIREMENT HOME FOR THE DEAD: Tour Samara’s Retirement Home. We keep your dead, better our house than yours. Beware when you visit their rooms or the recreation room. Stroll through the garden of shadows but be careful you may join them.
- WAGONS OF FEAR: Fear overtakes many as they try to pass through the woods. Stories of madmen and the undead have been passed down for years. The darkness of the fields and woods closed in on those that have entered and engulfed their minds, never to release them of the despair they have found or has it found them?
$18.00 : Samara’s Retirement Home for the Dead
$18.00 : Wagons of Fear
$30.00 : Combo Ticket - 2 attractions (save $6)
Age Requirements:
We advise no kids under the age of 10, and all kids under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult. No refunds will be given for kids who exit early or end up not going through. (Samara’s Boarding House is the only event with early exits, our Dead Maze and Wagons of Fear don’t have early exits.)
Haunted House - Wyoming Area
10: The Haunt
1256 28th Street SW, Wyoming, MI 49519
About this Haunted House
The Haunt has been West Michigan's Premier haunted attraction for 20 years. 2020 is going to be the best year ever. They have moved to a new larger location in 2020. So now they have 50,000 sqft to terrify you.
They have 5 different themes/stories for 2021.
The Haunt is open on various dates through November 6th, 2021, including Fridays: 6:30-midnight // Saturdays: 6 pm-midnight
Advance ticket purchase is highly recommended.
Every ticket gets you into ALL of The Haunt’s attractions!
General Admission Ticket: $30 each
Kids Haunt on October 31st from noon - 5 pm.
Age Requirements:
NO ONE AGE 10 YEARS OR UNDER WILL BE ALLOWED ON THE PROPERTY. Persons 11 to 15 Years of age MUST be accompanied by a paid adult (18 & over).
