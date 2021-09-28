2021’s Haunted Attractions – Where to Get Scared Silly for Halloween

West Michigan Haunted Attractions, Including How Old You Need to Be to Get In

Scare ’em, a little or a lot!

If you and your kids love a good scare, this list of haunted Halloween attractions around mid-Michigan and West Michigan might just be for you.

Be sure to closely read event descriptions, as the scare level can vary greatly from one event to another.

Haunted Attraction Age Limits

We’ve listed age limits for attractions, where available.

Really, though, most places leave it up to parents to decide if their kid, once they reach age 10, can handle the fright factor of their attraction.

If in doubt, contact the event organizer to find out if the event is a good fit for your teen or older kid BEFORE purchasing tickets.

Most all of these operations will not give refunds for any reason – especially if they do their job and scare people silly.

Michigan haunted attractions this year include haunted mazes, haunted hayrides, haunted houses, and more. Most all have special procedures in place for COVID prevention.

Happy Haunting!