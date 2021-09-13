Red Barn Market: Apple Picking, Hard Cider, Farm Animals & More

Red Barn Market in Lowell, MI

If you’re looking for an undiscovered fall gem, may we suggest Red Barn Market in Lowell, Michigan?

Sure, the locals have known about this place for years, but the rest of West Michigan is in for a treat.

Where else can you get a full lunch service menu, fantastic donuts, buy your weekly produce, go apple picking, and top it all off with a hard cider flight – or a delectable ice cream treat?

Set your GPS for Red Barn Market in Lowell and check it out for yourself. We think you’ll like what you find.