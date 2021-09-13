Red Barn Market: Apple Picking, Hard Cider, Farm Animals & More

Red Barn Market in Lowell, MI

If you’re looking for an undiscovered fall gem, may we suggest Red Barn Market in Lowell, Michigan?

Sure, the locals have known about this place for years, but the rest of West Michigan is in for a treat.

Where else can you get a full lunch service menu, fantastic donuts, buy your weekly produce, go apple picking, and top it all off with a hard cider flight – or a delectable ice cream treat?

Set your GPS for Red Barn Market in Lowell and check it out for yourself. We think you’ll like what you find.

Red Barn Market
3550 Alden Nash Ave NE, Lowell, MI 49331

red barn market painted turtle hard cider

Fall Fun in Lowell, MI

Located outside of Lowell, this Farm Store also has a cafe, ice cream shop, pumpkin patch & more.

Red Barn Market Overview

The Red Barn Market is open all year and features:
Produce | Cafe' | Ice Cream | Farm Store | Tasting Room | BarnYard
Sunflower Trail | UPick Apples and Pumpkins | Santa
Indoor and outdoor seating.

Try a flight or pour of their very own Painted Turtle Hard Cider or take home a growler or can.

Red Barn Market: What They Offer:

  • Pumpkin Patch
  • Apple Picking
  • Homemade Donuts
  • Apple Cider
  • Farm Animals
  • Farmers Market
  • Sunflowers

Pro Tips for Your Visit

Plan to stop for ice cream, lunch, or a hard cider flight. There are a lot of yummy things to experience here!

Donuts at Red Barn Market

Made-in-the-market donuts. Different flavors, such as apple cinnamon run at different times.

If you need donuts for an event or bigger group, call the day before to let them know so they can be prepared.

Pumpkin Patch at Red Barn Market

Red Barn Market has a big field filled with pumpkins for you to pick from.

Wagons are available for your use.

Farm Animals at Red Barn Market

Come enjoy goats, sheep, cows, donkeys, chickens, ducks, horses, and Harley the Corgi.

Open Daily May through October from 10 am to 8 pm and it is always FREE!

Farm Market at Red Barn Market

The Market features family-grown Michigan apples and they carry local seasonal produce like blueberries, strawberries, sweet corn, and watermelon.

Browse the shelves of the Farm Store and take home local farm-raised beef and pork, local raw honey, real Michigan maple syrup, all-natural jams, salsas, sauces and dressings, local goat milk soap and you can pick up a variety of grocery items.

Farm Open Hours:
Monday – Friday: 8 am - 9 pm
Saturday: 10 am - 9 pm
Sunday: 1pm - 9pm

Call to inquire about bringing pets.

