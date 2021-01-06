Weekend Getaways: 35+ Most Charming Romantic Getaways in Michigan for Couples, Listed

Romantic Getaways in Michigan for Couples

If there’s anything true today, it’s that one size does NOT fit all, and that includes what you might consider a romantic getaway. Some of us long for a weekend in the city, where others consider the best romantic weekend one spent tucked away, cozied up in front of a fireplace or lounging on a beach.

Fortunately, there really is a weekend getaway in Michigan for every couple.

Whether you’re looking for an adventurous romantic getaway or just want to stay in, there’s an option for you.

Use this list to find that perfect hideaway cabin in the woods, the best wine country B&B, or the couples foodie getaway in the city.

Honeymoon, anniversary, or just because – take some time out to enjoy your favorite person and our wonderful state with a visit to one of the most romantic Michigan places around.

*This article contains affiliate links. We earn a small amount if you book using these links. This helps us pay our employees and keep bringing great content your way. Thank you for your support!

B&B Romantic Getaways Bed and Breakfasts come in so many shapes and flavors. Do you like Victorian lace, or do you prefer something modern? Do you want to interact with your host/hostess, or would you prefer a more private experience? Keep these variations in mind as you choose your stay. The one thing you can expect are scrumptious breakfast provisions. Historic Webster House Bed and Breakfast in Bay City, MI B&B ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

This historic bed and breakfast specializes in romantic getaways. Their accomodations are anything but cookie cutter. Do yourself a favor and take a look at their amazing suites. Then book a room, let them know you are coming and they will take care of the rest! The Rooms

If you can, stay in the newest room - a 5 room suite named "The Keep." It's luxurious and romantic, a blend of old and new - with a real fireplace at your bedside. Weekend Getaway Tips:

When you rent "The Keep" Suite you will have access to the entire lower level which not only includes the 2 room bedroom area with gas fireplace and sleeping for up to 4 guests, you will have unlimited access to our exclusive spa/sauna room and a separate bar area. Included is their gourmet made from scratch breakfast, welcome basket, in-room microwave, wine refrigerator, Keurig coffee maker, and ice maker. They will deliver breakfast to your room at no extra charge. Huron House in Oscoda, MI B&B ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

This B&B is on the shores of Lake Huron and was designed specifically for romantic couples' getaways (no kids allowed!)

They serve a delicious breakfast, too. The Rooms

King-sized beds, private outdoor hot tubs or indoor jacussi tubs, waterfront rooms, private decks, spectacular sunrises... these are all available at Huron House Bed & Breakfast! Weekend Getaway Tips:

Order flowers and the couples massage in advance. Plan to enjoy the hot tub, walk the beach, and spend time at the beachside firepits. Looking Glass Beachfront Inn in Grand Haven, MI B&B ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

This small five bedroom Bed & Breakfast sits atop a sand dune and overlooks Lake Michigan, the pier, and the lighthouse in Grand Haven, MI. Plus, they are directly across the street from the beach, which you can see from the fabulous deck. The Rooms

Rooms vary by lake view, size, and bathroom amenities, but all are tastefully decorated and come with a fresh-made breakfast. Weekend Getaway Tips:

Grand Haven is a summer dream! Check the festival schedule to see if you're in town during one of the area's big productions. Otherwise, enjoy the charming shops, expansive Lake Michigan beach, and be sure to eat at the The Toasted Pickle! Bring your bikes for an easy ride into town. Martha's Vineyard Bed & Breakfast in South Haven, MI B&B ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

This 1852 South Haven home has been lovingly restored. Guests staying in the Main House enjoy a seated, served breakfast each morning on antique china with silver, crystal, and cloth linens. The charming little town of South Haven itself is a romantic destination. A room at this hideaway amplifies it moreover. The Rooms

Rooms are either in the Main House or Guesthouse. Each room has a private bath and fireplace. Many rooms have 2-person whirlpool tubs. Weekend Getaway Tips:

Go for one of the packages to up the romance factor! Perhaps an in-room massage? Or, choose the The "Make It Special" package, which means your room will have chocolate-dipped strawberries, a cheese tray, and wine standing by - in addition to rose petals on the bed! Stone Waters Inn in Bellaire, MI B&B ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

Up North small-town charm combined with remodeled rooms add to the romance of Stone Waters Inn. The B&B is situated on a river and is also right downtown, so you can walk to the local shops and brewery (Shorts is amazing) or just lounge waterside. The Rooms

The Inn's 10 unique rooms have different themes, views, and amenities. Check for jacuzzi tubs, riverside views, and balcony or patios when booking. Weekend Getaway Tips:

This B&B is in downtown Bellaire, a cute small town Up North that happens to be really close to fantastic year-round mountain biking and downhill skiing. The Hotel Saugatuck in Saugatuck, MI B&B ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

Slip away to this stylish boutique hotel with beautiful views of Lake Kalamazoo. Enjoy the homemade gourmet breakfast delivered directly to your guest room (at a time of your choosing) along with the tempting desserts in the evening that follow. Special Packages like a Dozen roses, Chocolate Dipped Strawberries & Prosecco, or a Local Cheese Board can be added on to your weekend getaway. The Rooms

Each of the 17-rooms at this bed & breakfast feature a: - spa tub for 2

- fireplace

- flat-screen TV

- gourmet in-room breakfast

- concierge services Weekend Getaway Tips:

The Hotel Saugatuck is located on Michigan's Art Coast, close to downtown Saugatuck and Douglas. The B&B is at the gateway of Saugatuck's Historic District, which will remind you of vintage, small-town America. Bring your shopping shoes, because you're in walking distance of many unique shops, art galleries, and fine-dining establishments. The Inn at Torch Lake in Alden, MI B&B ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

These delightful accommodations come with scrumptious breakfasts. Tucked away in the quaint Northern Michigan village of Alden, Harvey Bartel's Inn has stolen the hearts of travelers. Show up here and you're instant family. Spend time exploring nature at your doorstep or relaxing in your room. The Rooms

Each of the five rooms features private baths, comfortable beds, and tasteful decor. Two have a spa tub, most have fireplaces and private decks. One apartment-style room is available. Weekend Getaway Tips:

If you're visiting in the summer, take advantage of the Inn's proximity to Torch Lake. Tennis courts in the park are just across the street. The village of Alden provides a public dock and boat parking, an adorable general store, a bar and restaurants, a coffee cafe, a small museum, hiking trails, and unique gift shops. Rent a boat for a day, try paddling, or just browse the shops. This is one of Michigan's undiscovered hidden gems. Wild Goose Inn Bed & Breakfast in East Lansing, MI B&B ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Upper Penisula What Makes it Romantic:

This B&B is a hidden gem in East Lansing. Decorated in an up north lodge style, you'll feel like you are getting away from it all. The Inn Keepers get rave reviews for their attention to detail and kindness, too. The Rooms

All rooms include a fireplace, whirlpool jacuzzi, and private patio, plus they serve full made-to-order breakfast every morning! Weekend Getaway Tips:

Book the romance package. It includes wine, cheeses, strawberries, cookies, crackers, and chocolates. Then, spend time discovering Lansing - walk the river trail, discover new restaurants, explore MSU's campus, listen to live music, tour the capital, take in a show... Lansing may be a smaller town, but there's a lot going on here. Romantic Winery Getaways Traipse through the vineyard with a glass of bubbly in hand. Share a charcuterie board filled with fruit, wine, and cheese. Sit on the deck and sink into views of Grand Traverse Bay. A couples getaway to the wine regions of Michigan simply cannot be beat. Here’s where to book your next romantic stay: The Inn at Chateau Grand Traverse in Traverse City, MI WINERIES - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

Contemporary rooms in a vineyard setting on Old Mission Peninsula, The Inn at Chateau Grand Traverse is a friendly, welcoming escape. The many windows and wraparound porch allow incredible views to take center stage. And... Adults only, please. If you're looking for a break from children, this is your place.



The Rooms

Six rooms are available for rental. Rooms include a microwave and refrigerator. A deluxe self-serve breakfast is provided.



Weekend Getaway Tips:

Follow their Facebook page or sign up for their newsletter to be alerted to special events like Corks and Forks, where wine, lodging, food, and stunning views come together. In non-covid times, you'll also want to take in one of their free vineyard tours. Chateau Chantal in Traverse City, MI WINERIES - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

Some of the best views in Traverse City are right here at Chateau Chantal. It's a wonderful place to drink wine, relax, and soak up the views. You're right in the middle of the vineyard and winery when you stay at this little B&B. The breakfasts are divine.



The Rooms

Most of these tastefully furnished rooms are equipped with whirlpool tubs and granite wet bars. Some rooms have a fireplace and just one comes with sweeping views of the area. Rooms, suites, or apartment-style accommodations are available.



Weekend Getaway Tips:

Book your room and then choose an add on a package like the Celebration Package. Champagne, flutes, fresh flowers, a gourmet chocolate assortment, and dinner at a local restaurant will all be waiting for you when you arrive. The Inn at Black Star Farms in Suttons Bay, MI WINERIES - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

To start, it's nestled in the heart of Michigan's Leelanau Peninsula Wine Country. A stay at the B&B Inn includes a farm-fresh breakfast, wine hour at night, and access to the sauna room and hiking trails.



The Rooms

Large contemporary, private rooms. Some with fireplaces, others have outdoor patios. A complimentary bottle of house wine, as well as robes for use during your stay, are provided.



Weekend Getaway Tips:

Special events and themed packages are held throughout the year. Choose one of these for an amazing weekend where all of the preparation has been done for you. In the winter, choose the fat tire and snowshoeing package. In the summer, pick the bike and paddle package. Or, go all out with the Ultimate Experience package that includes an in-depth cooking demo, guided tour, wine tasting, and a three-course wine-paired dinner. Oh, and gourmet breakfasts are included as well. Upscale Romantic Getaways Treat yourself to the good things in life and splurge a little when you book a romantic getaway at one of these upscale Michigan destinations. The best in everything from lodging, dining, amenities and more, these couple retreat destinations are perfect if you want all of your whims and wishes taken care of. JW Marriott in Grand Rapids, MI UPSCALE ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

Out of the two upscale hotels in downtown Grand Rapids, the JW Marriott is the on-trend, up-to-date option. Their 23-floor riverside location means that most rooms have spectacular city views.



The Rooms

The rooms here are thoughtfully decorated with amazing bedding. Pictured here: King Guest Room - Grand River Corner View. It has an oversized tub in addition to the fantastic view. No matter which room you choose, the JW is known for its hospitality and offering a quiet retreat for those who want to getaway from life's bustle.



Weekend Getaway Tips:

If you're at the JW, you're in the heart of GR and can walk to most everything. Try new restaurants, walk the river, take in a show, tour the murals, visit a museum, shop Monroe Ave... just leave time to relax in your room or the Spa, too! Grand Hotel in Mackinac Island, MI UPSCALE ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Upper Penisula What Makes it Romantic:

Grand Hotel has been welcoming guests to Mackinac Island in Northern Michigan since 1887. Located on a bluff overlooking the Straits of Mackinac there is no better way to spend your day than in a rocking chair on the world's longest porch. Bikes and horse-drawn carriages are the favored modes of transportation - there are no cars allowed on Mackinac Island.



The Rooms

Rooms, Suites, Named Rooms, and Cottages have been colorfully decorated and no two rooms are alike. Every room showcases a specific theme, brought to life with colorful décor, historical memorabilia, curated paintings, and distinctive furnishings.



Weekend Getaway Tips:

A weekend getaway on Macknac Island should be filled with bike rides, carriage rides, historical tours, and time on the porch. Swim, golf, explore the gardens, play lawn games and pickleball - there are so many things to do here! The Lodge at Arcadia Bluffs in Arcadia, MI UPSCALE ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

This small, upscale lodge is located at the Arcadia Bluffs golf course on windswept bluffs overlooking the spectacular Lake Michigan shoreline.

As a guest, you have access to the bar, deck, restaurant, and the amazing Adirondack chairs by the 18th green.

This is the perfect weekend getaway if you're looking for great restaurants, great sunsets, and great golf.



The Rooms

There are 15 rooms in the Lodge at Arcadia Bluffs, located on the second level of the Nantucket coastal style clubhouse. Each guest room is furnished with a king bed, desk and chair, flat screen television, stand up shower, and a private walk-out porch. Ten of the rooms face west with breathtaking views of Lake Michigan, while the other five offer sunrise views.



Weekend Getaway Tips:

If you enjoy golf, this is a beautiful, challenging course. You can add-on a round to your weekend stay, if desired. Special Occasion Food & Beverage packages also are available, including Chocolate Covered Strawberries, Sparkling Wine & more. In addition to golf, enjoy dinner at the lodge restaurant. Head into downtown Frankfort for some shopping and follow that up with drinks in the Adirondack chairs on the 18th hole. Watch the sunset and definitely stay for the bagpiper as he plays til the sun goes down. Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids, MI UPSCALE ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

The historic Pantlind section of the hotel wins when it comes to character and ambiance. Many onsite restaurants are destinations in and of themselves. Get the special code to speakeasy balcony bar IDC, or ride the elevator to the 27th floor for skyline views while you dine at MDRD. The spa & salon is an escape, too. How about a massage for two?



The Rooms

Rooms range from Classic Guest Rooms to Luxury Suites and can be located in either the historic Panlind Wing or the Glass Tower. Modern design, great views and plush bedding are standard here. Luxury sweets come with larger spaces and extraordinary views.



Weekend Getaway Tips:

Staying in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids is something special. Beyond the hotel walls, you'll find museums, walking paths, murals, Rosa Parks Circle, and a load of nightlife. Great restaurants surround you as well. It's hard to be bored with you're in Grand Rapids. Inn at Bay Harbor, Autograph Collection Hotels in Petoskey, MI UPSCALE ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

Nestled upon the alluring shores of northern Michigan, lies a place like no other: the majestic and romantic Inn at Bay Harbor. Heralded as one of Travel + Leisure’s Top 500 hotels in the world, this modern resort oasis spins luxurious comfort with a welcoming smile and gracious hospitality that lets you know you have arrived somewhere special: a place you want to call home.



The Rooms

Choose from Hotel rooms, Hotel Suites, and Cottages. All accommodations have been recently renovated and offer top of the line amenities. Look for a room with a fireplace, jetted tub, or private balcony as your preferences dictate.



Weekend Getaway Tips:

Book the Date Night package for a romantic evening for two, through May 26, 2021. Use promo code ES1 to access an experience including:

- Overnight accommodations in a newly renovated room or suite at Inn at Bay Harbor

- Dinner for two at our intimate restaurant, Vintage Chophouse | Wine Bar ($100 gift card)

- Breakfast for two in The Sagamore Room

- Valet Parking

- Outdoor Pool (summer seasonal) and Hot Tub (year-round)

- Beautiful lakefront location central to local wineries, ski resorts, quaint shopping districts, and more! Hideaway Romantic Getaways If DO NOT DISTURB is your idea of the perfect weekend getaway in Michigan, you’ll want to pick a place from this list. Most listed are cabin or cottage rentals tucked away on their own little parcel of land, building privacy into your stay. Some are located in remote parts of Michigan, while others may be in cities or towns but still offer a good deal of solitude. Cottages at Bay Pointe Inn in Shelbyville, MI SECLUDED ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

The NEW cottages at Bay Point Inn are great for a romantic getaway! It is far enough from the hustle and bustle of city life that it feels like you have escaped but the drive from Grand Rapids is easy. Being near the water able to enjoy the beautifully kept grounds is great for couples to unwind and relax.



The Rooms

The Deluxe Suite, Lakeside Ultimate Suite as well as each Woods Cottage is equipped with cozy furnishings (oh, the beds!!!), extra seating, and a fire place. The Ultimate suite has an in-room jacuzzi and a luxury three-sided fireplace. The pool and hot tub are indoors which makes it great year-round.



Weekend Getaway Tips:

The Terrace Grille serves wonderful food in a beautiful setting. In the summer there is often live music lakeside under the tent. The Morris Estate in Niles, MI SECLUDED ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

These luxury accommodations are tucked away, nestled in a breathtaking setting on a Southwest Michigan historic farm. Add the riverside terrace overlooking the St. Joseph River and lush rooms and you've got a romantic weekend away.



The Rooms

Rent the full house or rent a suite, this destination was made for couples. The suites are spacious with either a king or queen bed. Views and amenities vary by room.



Weekend Getaway Tips:

Spend time exploring the little trails and pathways around the estate. Enjoy the outdoor hot tub, onsite massage services, riverside patio, and games. The SUPERIOR Life Cottage in Marquette, MI SECLUDED ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Upper Penisula What Makes it Romantic:

This private & cozy modern cottage was completely renovated in 2017 and is just a short distance from the shores of Lake Superior.



The Rooms

There are 2 bedrooms - (queen & twin). The living room hosts a variety of books, local maps, TV with Dish Network. Also supplied: a DVD player with an assortment of DVDs and games.

The kitchen is well laid out. The bathroom has a deep soaking tub with a shower and is fully stocked with fresh towels and toiletries.



Weekend Getaway Tips:

Marquette, MI is amazing! As the biggest city in the Upper Peninsula, this is where culture meets the great outdoors. Enjoy local breweries, fresh Lake Superior whitefish, shopping, and the local restaurants after you're done hiking, biking, chasing waterfalls, or jumping off of the black rock cliffs. The Modern Industrial Loft Apartment in Buchanan, MI SECLUDED ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

The decor at this Airbnb is thoughtful and up-to-date. Have the place to yourself and unwind for the perfect weekend away!



The Rooms

It has comfy beds and is wonderfully designed. Thoughtful touches are spread throughout the apartment. You'll have lots of space to lounge in here.



Weekend Getaway Tips:

Buchanan is a small little town full of charm near the Indiana border. In fact, Reader's Digest named it 2020's nicest place in America. If you're looking for a small-town getaway, this might just be it. You're two blocks from a local brewery and right across the street from a coffee shop. The Tiny House at Rhubarbary Ruins in Harbor Springs, MI SECLUDED ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

This fabulous tiny cabin in the woods is behind the owner's house.



The Rooms

The tiny house is decorated in a rustic style. There is one bedroom plus a sleeping loft with a queen-size bed. You'll have 700 square feet of space that includes with an open kitchen, dining, and living room arrangement as well as a lovely elevated deck.



Weekend Getaway Tips:

The tiny house is 6 miles from the beautiful waterfront village of Harbor Springs and about 2 miles from Lake Michigan. Beaches, hiking/biking trails and ski slopes all nearby. The famous tunnel of trees will lead you to Cross Village and Sturgeon Bay. Colorful Bohemian Cottage Near Lake Michigan Dunes in Sawyer, MI SECLUDED ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

Doze off in a rainbow hammock in a breezy screened porch. There's a timeless cottage feel among the timber floors, whitewashed rafters, and homespun quilts. It's also a home inspired by music, including a record collection and vintage Dylan poster.



The Rooms

2 bedrooms (one queen, one double) with air conditioning, ceiling fans, and loads of hygge. From the little nook with a daybed to the great backyard with a wonderful hammock in the screened-in porch. Plus there's a firepit! Lots of interesting little touches that will make you feel more than at home.



Weekend Getaway Tips:

Plan daily adventures to beaches and nearby towns. You're close to Lake Michigan and Warren Dunes here -close enough to ride your bikes! little red homestead in Lake Ann, MI SECLUDED ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

Stay in a woodshop that has been delightfully transformed into a chic modern farmhouse getaway. Experience the luxuries of a hotel and the charms of a bed & breakfast!

Daily breakfast in your private space is included with your reservation.



The Rooms

The Burrow is the guest room designed for couples. It's an intimate space with everything you need, including a full kitchen, dining nook, full-size bathroom, luxurious queen size bed, and closet.

Enjoy the view of the neighboring horse farm from the private walkout patio (lounge chairs & grill).



Weekend Getaway Tips:

You're centrally located between Sleeping Bear Dunes and downtown Traverse City for the best day trips.

Add on the Romance Package - it includes a display of rose petals, a bouquet of fresh flowers, and chocolate-covered strawberries all placed in your room before your arrival. Lone Pine Cottage on Little Glen Lake in Empire, MI SECLUDED ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

Beautiful views of the water with private sandy frontage, along with the dock and comfortable patio seating create a romantic setting. Drink your morning coffee lakeside and have a bonfire every night after watching the sunset.



The Rooms

The two-bedroom vacation cottage has been nicely updated space with a newer kitchen, new furniture and beds, cable tv, wifi, and gorgeous views of one of the most beautiful lakes in America.



Weekend Getaway Tips:

The house is across the street from Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and its endless trails (the host has info about those available for the guests.) You're close to the quaint downtown Glen Arbor for dining, bike rentals, and shopping. Be sure to check out the Cherry Republic. Idyllic Modern A-Frame in Michigan's Harbor Wine Country in Stevensville, MI SECLUDED ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

Follow a wooded path to a secluded cottage constructed of stone and reclaimed wood to this cute, tucked away modern gem. The cottage is not far from Lake Michigan and St. Joe - and it's right in the middle of wine country.

There are nice hikes and breweries are nearby as well.



The Rooms

The home is airy and bright. The kitchen is well-stocked. The fieldstone fireplace is lovely, and there is a patio with outdoor seating and a grill. The backyard has a firepit.

Queen beds are in each of the bedrooms.



Weekend Getaway Tips:

Because you're off the beaten path, you're going to want to bring food along for your stay. Plan to go wine tasting, hiking, or just stay in and enjoy the cottage.

*There is a highway nearby. Read the reviews to make sure you're satisfied with the arrangement before booking. Many people have no problem with this. Unique Romantic Getaways Why sign up for a cookie cutter vacation when your romantic weekend getaway could be one of a kind? Hidden gems are scattered across Michigan just waiting to be discovered. Use this list to find your next special weekend away. Private Island Airbnb in Lupton, MI UNIQUE ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

This beautiful private island property with stunning views and luxurious amenities is the perfect getaway. Relax on your very own private island paradise in upper Michigan. The Rooms

This place is spacious! You could easily make this a couples weekend away with other adult friends. Leave the kids home with grandma, there are 3 bedrooms in the upscale log cabin if you want to share the space. Weekend Getaway Tips:

Bring everything you'll need foodwise for your weekend away - you're on a private island! Everything else is right at your fingtertips. Rent a pontoon boat for island cruising - the lakes are fun to explore, and you'll need a way to motor back and forth to the dock, anyway. Floathaus in Saugatuck, MI UNIQUE ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

Come enjoy Saugatuck and Douglas at their finest! Don't just stay near the water, stay ON the water at “Floathaus of Saugatuck”. It's lovely inside. The Rooms

The cozy space has 2 bedrooms, each with a queen bed. There are balconies on each level of the boat. There is a kitchen where you can prepare your own meals. Weekend Getaway Tips:

Hop in the provided kayaks and explore the area, enjoy all the nearby shops, dining and art. Floathaus is located in Tower Marina where guests will have access to the waterfront pool and park, laundry, grills, additional showers and bathrooms. The marina has a pool that you can use. Serenity Now Treehouse in Whitehall, MI UNIQUE ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

This little slice of heaven treehouse getaway is the perfect place to unplug. Enjoy 725 cozy square feet of pure peacefulness overlooking the water.

From the deck to the outdoor shower to the views, this place is as romantic as they come. The Rooms

It's a treehouse with a deck!

Keyless entry, Direct TV, and full kitchen are inluded. There's a rowboat available as well. Weekend Getaway Tips:

Make your meals and eat them outside overlooking the river while watching wildlife. Hike, fish, and just get outside. Relax, unwind, and spend time reconnecting. Upscale Earl Young "Mushroom House" Cottage in Charlevoix, MI UNIQUE ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

Pack your bags for a magical stay at this historic stone cottage on Lake Michigan in a prime historic Charlevoix location on Lake Michigan. Built by Earl Young, this 2-bed, 2-bath vacation rental boasts stunning Lake Michigan views. This cozy 1928 cottage gem promises an unforgettable stay. The Rooms

Master Bedroom: King Bed | Bedroom 2: Queen Bed

Crack open one of the arts and crafts-style windows to let the fresh air drift in, or simply step out to the deck to kick back in an Adirondack chair! While you're outside, throw some burgers on the gas grill for a quick, summery meal! The gourmet kitchen is fully equipped. Weekend Getaway Tips:

When you're not lounging in the house, tour past the other Mushroom Homes nearby, peruse downtown Charlevoix 1 mile away, tour Castle Farms, take a ferry to Beaver Island and relax in your paradise Up North. The Love Boat Airbnb in Lake Ann, MI UNIQUE ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

You're staying in a cute and cozy tiny house that also happens to be a boat. You're tucked away on a quiet lake for ultimate privacy. What could beat waking up in the middle of a lake with your SO and watching the stars as you float? The Rooms

The Love Boat is built for 2 adults. It has a dry kitchen, a double murphy bed, a small onboard privy.

The basecamp has a large dock, BBQ grill, toilet facilities, and an outdoor shower. Weekend Getaway Tips:

Plan to relax and unplug by floating, swimming, paddling the kayaks, and fishing. Come with your food for your stay - pretty much everything else is provided. Train Caboose Stay at Old Harbor Inn in South Haven, MI UNIQUE ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

Step back in time when you stay in the historic Caboose Inn. Located next to the draw bridge on the Black River, you can watch the boats slip by while sipping your morning coffee. These accommodations also feature an in-ground heated pool, private parking, decks, covered porches, and more. The Rooms

Enjoy the novelty of sleeping in refurbished Cabooses from the 1920s or the Pomeroy Building, located at the original train depot in downtown South Haven. Sleeping up to two people, these rooms offer one Queen-size bed, kitchenettes, small living areas, and both Cabooses have attached screened-in porch. Weekend Getaway Tips:

If the caboose is not for you, consider a stay at their parent hotel - the Old Harbor Inn. Staying at either puts you in the heart of South Haven, a lovely Lake Michigan town. If weather permits, book a romantic sunset sailing adventure as part of your weekend getaway.

Historic Romantic Getaways If the walls could speak! Steep yourself in history when you book a room at one of these cultured, old places. Portage Point Resort in Onekama, MI HISTORIC ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

It's nestled on a peninsula between Lake Michigan and Portage Lake. The historic Inn has sat for more than a century and was designed by the same people that designed Mackinac Island's Grand Hotel. Plus, the Infinity Pool is to die for!



The Rooms

All rooms are condos or cottages. Choose the Avalon Cottage for the most up-to-date, cute little cottage right in the heart of it all.



Weekend Getaway Tips:

You're on the famous M-22 scenic route when you stay here. Head up to Sleeping Bear Dunes, tool around Manistee - this is a delightful part of Michigan for outdoor activities any time of year. Oversized Historic Luxury Loft in Traverse City, MI HISTORIC ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

The attention to detail and historic charm of this rustic, yet modern, loft space will make you never want to leave. Restored 110-year-old hardwood maple floors add warmth and character to the space.

Bonus - the loft has NO NEIGHBORS for the ulitmate private location.



The Rooms

Rent the whole loft or just one side. In total, the loft is 2,260 sf ft of space. One side features a chef's kitchen, while the other side has a lovely bedroom with a minikitchen. Both sides have their own bathroom and everything has the same handmade, reclaimed, upscale decor.



Weekend Getaway Tips:

Restaurants, outdoor activities, wineries and breweries, plus a variety of cultural attractions are drawing people to this waterside town in record numbers. Surrounded by quaint shops, cafes, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, parks, theaters, farmers market, and more, the loft is convenient to just about anything you could want or need when visiting Downtown Traverse City. The rustic/modern loft space is located just behind Front Street, a short block from public beaches at Clinch Park and West End Beach on the west arm of Grand Traverse Bay. You are steps away from everything that Downtown Traverse City has to offer. El Moore Lodge in Detroit, MI HISTORIC ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

El Moore dates back to 1898 when it opened as a luxury apartment building for well-to-do Detroiters. After many ups and downs, it's been rehabbed into sustainable, urban apartments and a guest lodge. The updates are thoughtful and tasteful.



The Rooms

Most rooms are perched atop the building. You could even stay in a Rooftop Urban Cabin. Most all have expansive windows with a private balcony. Panoramic views of downtown Detroit are part of the package. Rooms have been decorated with many reclaimed items and custom features.



Weekend Getaway Tips:

When you stay here, you are staying within reach of all of the amazing things Detroit has to offer. Head downtown to Campus Martius Park, watch a ball game, ride the Dequindre Cut, visit museums, tour murals, eat all of the food... so many things to do in this wonderful city! Historic Suite at the Old State Hospital Building in Traverse City, MI HISTORIC ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

You get your own room in a place loaded with history. This is the perfect getaway located just 2 miles from the beaches of Grand Traverse Bay and picturesque downtown Traverse City. Located in the center of the Commons, overlooking the park-like grounds and sitting 2 floors above world-class dining, shops, art gallery, salons, and coffee shops. Hiking and biking are available right outside your room, too.



The Rooms

A luxurious loft condo located in the heart of the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. The place is a 450 square foot upscale, modern studio with 13-foot ceilings, a fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, beautifully restored original wood floors, designer tiled bathroom with walk-in shower and frameless glass shower door, super-plush towels and spa robes. The cozy sleeping loft is equipped with top of the line queen mattress and linens, and is accessed by a custom made stationary library ladder.



Weekend Getaway Tips:

Traverse City is the hub of Northern Michigan. Head downtown for shopping and restaurants, hit the beach, go sailing, bike riding, or skiing in the winter.

There's usually something going on around town, too, whether a festival, play, or community happening. Be sure to visit the Farmers Market on the weekend and try as many different restaurants as you can - TC is a foodie destination! Hotel Walloon in Walloon Lake, MI HISTORIC ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Lower Peninsula What Makes it Romantic:

Spacious and comfortable rooms enjoy the charm and hospitality of the early nineteenth century along with the comforts of every modern amenity at this boutique hotel

Settled against the breathtaking backdrop of Walloon Lake (4) Daily Food Presentations in our Lobby Area, including light breakfast items, fresh fruit and snacks throughout the day, hors d’oeuvres in the evening provided by the Walloon Lake Inn, followed by a dessert presentation



The Rooms

32 unique guest rooms decorated with vintage elegance. Heated marble bathroom floors, plush terry cloth robes, heated outdoor spa, and complimentary valet parking make this place a sought-after destination.



Weekend Getaway Tips:

Centrally located between Petoskey, Boyne City, Charlevoix, Traverse City and Mackinaw, Hotel Walloon is the perfect “home away from home” to enjoy all the adventure Northern Michigan has to offer. When you book, look for the Romantic Getaway package. It includes chilled sparkling wine, decadent chocolate assortment, 10 flameless tealight candles, a bouquet of fresh flowers and scattered rose petals. Birch Lodge Motel in Trout Lake, MI HISTORIC ROMANTIC GETAWAYS - Upper Penisula What Makes it Romantic:

Cuddle up in the updated 1912 historic lakefront lodge or mid-century modern motel building in the Upper Peninsula. The 1964 vintage motel has been decorated with 60s furnishings. You'll be treated to a luxurious experience that lets you reconnect while you disconnect from daily demands. Take in a gorgeous sunset or get cozy around the bonfire.



The Rooms

Described by the destination as "boutique hospitality," the rooms are up-to-date, yet down-to-earth.

The rooms in the motel are classic 60s style, while the rooms in the inn are fashioned to the early 1900s.



Weekend Getaway Tips:

Come prepared to spend some time outside - it's gorgeous here. Use the lodge's kayaks or paddle boats on Trout Lake or snowshoe trails in the winter.

Day trips to Tahquamenon Falls, Paradise, and Whitefish Point make fun excursions. Sign up for their newsletter to get special offers and seasonal tips sent your way.

