Rent this Secret, Spectacular Luxury Loft in the Heart of Downtown Traverse City for the Ultimate Up North Michigan Getaway

Relax, You’re Going to Like it Here
Few people have discovered that you can rent the secret, oversized urban luxury loft in the heart of Traverse City, Michigan.
Really, its the perfect home base if you’re looking for the most exquisite Northern Michigan getaway. The to-die-for decor and high-end finishes will make you never want to go back home.
With the ability to configure your rental to your party size, this TC lodging option offers visitors flexibility in addition to the prime location.
Read on to uncover more about what sets this rental apart from the rest, as well as nearby favorite things to do and other tips for enjoying the loft and everything else Traverse City has to offer.
LOFT AT A GLANCE
If I had to sum of this remarkable property in just a few words or phrases, here are the ones I’d choose:
- Historic
- Urban
- Unique
- Configurable
- NO Neighbors!
- In the Heart of Traverse City, Steps Away from Everything
- Perfect for an Unforgettable Getaway
Downtown TC Loft Hideaway
127 S Union Street, Traverse City MI 49684
From the Owner:
“The Loft” TC is a stunning industrial modern space with historic and rustic features. The space was thoughtfully converted over the last few years from its original use as an industrial printing facility into a gorgeous vacation rental. Featuring approx. 2,260 sf ft of space with the front area of the unit can sleep up to 8 guests and the rear area of the unit can sleep up to 5 guests totaling up to 13 overnight guests. You can choose to keep the areas separate/locked or open them up to one big unit.
Why the Loft is Great: Excellent location. Onsite laundry. Amazing chef’s kitchen. Lots of room for dining. Unique sleeping areas.
Full Loft Fast Facts
Location: Traverse City, MI
Highlights: Industrial modern space with historic & rustic features.
Sleeps: 11
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 2
Bonus: Amazing location
IN THE HEART OF TRAVERSE CITY
Traverse City is solidly on the map as a favorite vacation destination for both families and couples looking to explore the wonders of Northern Michigan.
Restaurants, outdoor activities, wineries and breweries, plus a variety of cultural attractions are drawing people to this waterside town in record numbers.
Planning a girls’ getaway, an anniversary celebration, or a family vacation around a stay at this TC Loft is a splendid idea because then you are staying right in the middle of it all.
It’s pretty rare to have an up north vacation where no car is needed – but you really can park the car and walk to all sorts of fun right from the loft. Surrounded by quaint shops, cafes, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, parks, theaters, farmers market, and more, the loft is convenient to just about anything you could want or need when visiting Downtown Traverse City.
In fact, the rustic/modern loft space is located just behind Front Street, a short block from public beaches at Clinch Park and West End Beach on the west arm of Grand Traverse Bay. You are steps away from everything that Downtown Traverse City has to offer.
IF THE WALLS COULD SPEAK
Built in 1904, this building used local materials, like bricks forged from the clay from nearby Cedar Lake, in its construction.
The result? A beautiful building with retail space on the main level and office/residential space on the second floor.
In fact, the address started off by housing a furniture shop on the ground floor, followed by a grocer occupying the space a few years later.
Over the years, the main level would see more furniture and eventually a print shop, which is what most locals remember in this space.
Most recently, restaurants have called the main level home. The upper level, currently the loft, was a space for offices.
Today, the 12′ floor-to-ceiling brick walls are a centerpiece of the loft, as well as the original 110-year old wall-to-wall maple hardwood floors.
CHOOSE YOUR LOFT SIZE
You Choose the Size of Your Loft
Perhaps one of the bigger draws of this space is the ability for you to customize the size of the loft to your group.
While the loft space takes up the whole second floor of the building, smart door and wall placements have created two separate, adjoining loft units that can be rented together or independently.
If you’re coming with just two people, you might choose to rent part of the space. If you’re coming with a large family or – if you bring grandparents or a babysitter along on your trip, you’ll want to reserve the whole loft for your Traverse City stay.
The full-floor loft space measures 2260 square feet in total and sleeps up to 10-11 guests. This amount of space in the busy downtown corridor is almost unheard of.
WHAT YOU’LL LOVE
By now, you’re probably catching on that this is not your typical Traverse City vaction rental.
The attention to detail and historic charm of this rustic, yet modern, loft space will make you never want to leave. Restored 110-year-old hardwood maple floors add warmth and character to the space.
The beds are comfortable, too.
When the loft was thoughtfully renovated a few years back, materials and furniture items were handpicked, handmade, reclaimed, restored, or repurposed by local artisans, all to showcase the rich history of materials and talent that this area is known for.
Some notable features include the old rustic hemlock barn beams salvaged from a local barn to the hefty solid white oak sliding barn doors and barn wood trim.
Local metalworkers hand-forged custom pieces like the ladders, birdcage lighting, and aluminum glass enclosures in the entry and loft.
An eclectic array of lighting was picked for the project including some handmade fixtures by local artists and even a handful of antique factory warehouse industrial lighting fixtures that were repurposed in the living room along with some modern chandeliers and fixtures in the kitchen and dining room.
THE LARGER LOFT
All About This Side of the Loft
As we mentioned, the loft is comprised of two legally separable spaces. One loft split is larger than the other. This section digs deeper into that space.
First off, this side of the loft is an entertainer’s dream.
The chef’s kitchen, commercial range, large island, and large dining table make this the place you’re going to cook and dine together with your group.
The kitchen, coupled with the expansive dining and living room adds great open floor plan vibes to the room.
And just take a look at the beautiful live edge dining table.
If you think that’s dramatic, wait till you hear that it was sourced from a salvaged walnut tree downed in the great straight line windstorm of 2015.
By the way, you can easily seat 8-10 people here.
The finishing touch? A towering wall of glass overlooking Union Street
When night falls, pull down the murphy bed for extra sleeping space.
Here’s where the loft gets really fun: there’s a unique loft within a loft bedroom!
Not only can you sleep in the giant wood beam bed, but you can also climb the ladder to the mini loft sleeping area.
Kids will go gaga for this sleeping area.
Remember that walnut wood slab used to make the dining room table?
It makes an appearance in the bathroom as well.
Games and electronics are also supplied for your entertainment.
Large Loft Side Facts
Location: Traverse City, MI
Size: 1550 square feet
Sleeps: 6
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 1
THE SMALLER LOFT
All About This Side of the Loft
The other loft calling this 130-year-old building home also sports the original old-growth maple floors, re-purposed the historic doors, windows, and fixtures, and includes custom pieces from local artisans.
Giant windows let in lots of sunlight, too. Or, draw the shades if you just want to sleep in.
This space is comprised of 2 bedrooms and sleeps 5 people.
While there’s no full kitchen, there is a mini-fridge, microwave, and Keurig so you can still bring your own snacks and drinks.
On of the favorite find on this side of the loft is the Hideaway Bedroom, tucked away behind a heavy, rustic wood barn door.
The bathroom is fantastic as well, with double vanities and a heavenly shower.
Smaller Loft Fast Facts
Location: Traverse City, MI
Charming: Historic fixtures, 130-year-old brick walls
Sleeps: 5
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1
Bonus: Parking Pass, Artisan Charm
STELLAR HOSTS
They Take Care of the Little Things
We stayed in the loft in September 2020. The host’s communication was excellent. We knew exactly what to expect and found everything in order upon our arrival. We were even surprised to find a few treats waiting for us when we got there.
Plus, the loft was very clean.
The keypad for entry was easy to use and added a nice sense of security.
Beyond that, we were pleased to find that there were parking passes available for our use for the duration of our stay. The parking lot is about one block away, an easy walk.
WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING
Take it from people who’ve stayed here:
This is a great location and space. Probably one of the best spots to stay in downtown TC—whether you are a couple, small family, or group I’d friends. Appliances, furniture, decor were all top notch. This stay had the VIP feel to accessing everything in the city. 2 private parking spots and convenient access to public parking—my suggestion is park the car, put the keys away and plan on a chilled out, walk everywhere vacation.
A very beautiful space with a great location to experience the city! The hosts had clear directions for check-in and were easy to communicate with.
Location, location, location… that’s what you get with this place. We love staying right in the heart of downtown and that’s exactly what you get. Walking distance to everything and very fun clean place to stay. Bed was comfortable, host was very responsive to messages, lovely place.
THINGS TO DO & WHERE TO EAT
Fun Things to Do in Traverse City & Where to Eat
With such a prime location, you’re going to find yourself easily going places, eating great food, and having a lot of fun.
Here’s a list of activities for your must-do list:
-
- Clinch Park beach is only a block away – visit to swim, kayak, SUP, or just enjoy the bay.
- The multiuse pathway, the Tart Trail, runs along the bay, throughout the city, and up the Leelanau peninsula. Rent bikes and see how far you can go, or just ride along the historic tree-lined streets and enjoy the Victorian-era architecture.
-
- Take in a live show at the City Opera house- it’s just around the corner – or the Old Town Playhouse just up the road.
- Check the festival schedule while you’re here.
- Book a 5-Hour Traverse City Winery Tour
- Culinary classes at Fustini’s are a five-minute walk away.
- Take a short walk and grab a drink. Visit Park Place Hotel’s Beacon Lounge and enjoy the views from 90 feet up. Or sit outside on the rooftop deck at Hotel Indigo and lap up views of the bay. Just across the street from the loft, Seven Monks Taproom and LowBar offer great drinks and great vibes.
- Coffee at Brew is just next door. The pretzels across the road are delicious.
- Little Fleet is a longer walk but worth it. This food truck court and bar serves up delicious drinks and grub.
-
- If you’re visiting with kids and it’s not during school hours, it’s worth a walk over to Immaculate Conception’s new playground.
Please note: The loft is an incredibly unique and historic property. It is a one-of-a-kind building filled with priceless features, and many antiques and custom, high-end furnishings. It is meant to be enjoyed but also needs to be treated with the care and respect necessary to help us allow many others the opportunity to enjoy it in the future. Please take extra care not to damage these furnishings. Thank you!
Ready to book? Want to learn more?