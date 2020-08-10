Legacy Christian School is Building a Community of Compassionate Kids

Legacy Christian School Offers a Christ-Centered, Dynamic Education
In the blink of an eye, each of my babies grew into budding preschoolers, ready to take on the world. Suddenly, I was searching for local schools that were accepting, loving, and safe for my children.
Legacy Christian School immediately caught my eye.
It’s known for its academic excellence, as well as its supportive, caring staff, a loving, active community, and a Christ-centered approach to learning and growth.
This year’s theme is “Remember,” and the verse is Psalm 103:2, “Praise the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all His benefits.”
Students at Legacy Christian School are nurtured in such a way that they leave the school as intelligent, compassionate, and well-rounded individuals. I love this concept, especially the compassion part.
LEGACY’S OPTIONS
Programs Range from 3-Year-Old Preschool to Spanish Immersion
Legacy Christian School’s preschool classes celebrate your child’s God-given gifts while encouraging them to grow spiritually, socially, academically, and physically.
With many early childhood offerings including three and four year old preschool, young fives and Spanish Immersion (K-4), Legacy has options for every child.
There are several different schedules to best suit your family’s needs.
Spanish Immersion starts in Kindergarten at Legacy Christian School. All core classes are taught exclusively in Spanish. Kids in this program have a cognitive advantage by becoming bilingual and an increased cultural awareness and sensitivity.
SMOOTH TRANSITIONS
Ease the Transition to Middle School at Legacy Christian School
Legacy even has a plan for the awkward tween years. Knowing this is a stressful age for children, Legacy Christian School helps fifth and sixth graders transition to middle school through their Intermediate Program of Development (IPOD) program.
Students are encouraged to wonder, ask, explore, imagine, create, and grow academically, socially, and spiritually in an environment that is planned just for them!
LOVING COMMUNITY
Experience the Loving Legacy Community
But beyond the academic education, Legacy Christian School helps students soar through their intentional community. When my kids develop friendships and are encouraged by teachers – when they feel like they belong – they do amazing things.
At Legacy, students develop their strong community through weekly chapels (planned by the students), worship, and small groups. The elementary, IPOD, and Middle School students come together as individual groups once a week, and several times throughout the year, and they worship all together.
They also work together on loving the surrounding community by collecting non-perishable food items for a local food pantry, delivering Thanksgiving baskets to families in need, collecting hats and mittens for children, and sharing the love of Jesus with those they meet in the community.
ENROLL TODAY
How you can Join Legacy Christian School for the 2020-2021 School Year
Legacy Christian School’s mission is to teach Biblical foundations as well as prepare students to be Christ-Followers and Kingdom-Builders.
If you’re looking for a safe and loving environment for your child to grow in their faith and their academics, you need to tour Legacy. They are still enrolling for the 2020-2021 school year, so give them a call today.