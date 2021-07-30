National Night Out Coming to a Neighborhood Near You – Tuesday, August 3, 2021

National Night Out Coming to Your Local Community
National Night Out is an annual community-building event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods a safer, better place to live.
This event is a collaborative initiative involving numerous local businesses and nonprofits who have come together to celebrate the community.
12+ Local Communities, Including Walker, Rockford + Holland, are Participating
In 2019, Walker’s National Night Out had over 1,000 attendees, including the mayor, local police, and fire departments. Families are welcome, and everything is free!
Find root beer floats in Zeeland, a gift card raffle at Lifeline Community Church and Marge’s Donuts at Clyde Park Church!
List of Nearby National Night Out Events around Grand Rapids
Lifeline Community Church
Lifeline Church invites our neighbors to come together for National Night Out and a community dinner. Plus games and activities, music, and a gift card raffle.
2929 Rogers Ln Ave SW
Wyoming, MI 49509
Mary Free Bed YMCA
Join us at the Mary Free Bed YMCA with the Kent County Sheriff's Office for a fun night of community-building and comradery.
5500 Burton St SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Kollen Park
A free community event that helps to connect neighbors with one another, along with police, fire and other emergency personnel within the community.
240 Kollen Park Drive
Holland, MI 49423
Ada Bible Church East Paris Campus
Bring your family for food & fun with Kentwood First Responders & our neighbors.
1640 E Paris Ave SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Zeeland Splash Pad
There will be root beer floats, Firetrucks, Police cars, and giveaways. And also a chance to dunk your favorite public safety officials in the dunk tank!
Elm Street
Zeeland, MI 49464
Clyde Park Church of the Nazarene
Activities Include: Hot dogs, cotton candy, popcorn, Marge's Donuts, Snow Cones, Slip and Slide, 9 square in the air
2545 Clyde Park Ave SW
Wyoming, MI 49509
Rockford Fire Station
Join the Rockford Department of Public Safety at this free fun filled family event featuring Police & Fire Apparatus, crime prevention booths, displays from local businesses and organizations and more.
7 S. Monroe
Rockford, MI
Kentwood Community Church
National Night Out encourages neighbors to gather together, meet with community leaders, as well as Police and Fire Department personnel.
1200 60th St SE
Kentwood, MI 49508
Lincoln Park
Come out to meet your neighbors! We will have superheroes, activities, resource tables, Kona Ice, traveling zoo from John Ball Zoo, and $2 tacos from Tacos el Cunado.
1120 Bridge St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Caulfield Park
An opportunity for police-community partnerships and a chance to meet your neighbors and work collectively to prevent crime.
1111 Caulfield Ave SW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Feyen Zylstra
A FREE community event on the corner of Alpine and Hillside Dr. Bring the kids for a fun night out in the neighborhood. We'll have games, giveaways, food, a bouncy house, and a chance to meet your local police and fire department.
2396 Hillside Dr. NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49544
Grand Rapids First
Join members of the Wyoming Department of Public Safety as we celebrate National Night Out 2021.
2100 44th St SW
Wyoming, MI 49519
Looking for more things to do? Check the EVENT CALENDAR FOR KIDS