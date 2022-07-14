WIN Free Housecleaning from WeClean – These Friendly Pros Will Make Your Place Sparkle

WeClean Delivers Incredible Cleanliness With None of the Awkwardness
I love when my house is nice and clean. But after 18 months of virtual school and people in and out of quarantine for another nine months means that I just can’t keep up with the cleaning.
There is a not-so-thin layer of dust over every surface, including the ceiling fans. There are crumbs behind the canisters on the kitchen counter. There’s grime on the bathroom faucets.
I keep telling myself that if I can just focus on one room at a time and get it really spic and span that it won’t be that hard to maintain.
But then a kid comes running up to me to tattle on a sibling and I lose my train of thought along with my good intentions for a clean house.
WeClean understands the struggle and is eager to do this chore for you.
Moms Don’t Have to Do it All
This spring my husband asked me if it would be weird if he got me a house cleaner gift for Mother’s Day. I told him, “No, what’s weird is that you didn’t realize I’ve been wanting that for years!”
This week WeClean did a deep clean of my house and I am beyond amazed. I didn’t even have them do any of the add-ons they offer like windows, blinds, oven interior or inside kitchen cabinets and they still made my house look great.
Angela cleaned my kitchen, living room, dining room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
I was embarrassed by the state of the grime and dust throughout my house. Surely as a work-from-home mom I should have been able to keep up with cleaning, even if there was a pandemic.
Angela immediately eased my anxieties. She assured me that moms, even stay at home moms, can’t do it all. She showed no judgements over the state of my house.
“You are paying for a service! You should absolutely enjoy it and not feel bad about it!”
I didn’t know what to do with myself while she worked (other than awkwardly stand around and watch her).
“Lots of people work from home now so they just sit and do that or go about their normal day,” she told me.
So that’s what I did: I logged into work and also did laundry.
She spent three and half hours on my kitchen and dining room alone. That’s how bad it was.
But the end result? Amazing.
Everything was left so shiny and smelled so squeaky clean.
Angela then moved on to the three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Her Shark vacuum was clearly better than mine as she got up hair and dirt that my Shark doesn’t touch.
My bathrooms have never been so clean. Seriously, not even when I was nesting.
Do you see how much that floor shines and how poofy my rugs are? And the baseboard is so bright white! (They hadn’t been white in a minute…)
Overall, this deep cleaning session took seven hours. Yes, I’m pretty embarrassed by how much scrubbing was involved in that.
But seriously, even my front door is shiny!
WeClean is my new best friend and I hope everyone I know can experience their amazing work. You don’t realize how much your spirits are lifted after you walk into your beloved shiny clean home that you didn’t have to clean yourself.
WeClean: Cleaners Who Give a Gosh Darn
WeClean uses hassle-free booking and has five-star rated service. Plus they use all-natural products.
With strictly-vetted cleaning professionals, WeClean promises 100% satisfaction on every cleaning. They want you to LOVE your cleaning, every time.
Angela told me that she loves working for WeClean because of how well she’s treated and compensated (including benefits) and how much the company cares about their work.
Even though I paid a flat rate, Angela was paid hourly for her marathon cleaning session so I didn’t have to feel quite so bad about how long it took.
Community care is the heart and soul of WeClean. They are proud to partner with AYA Youth Collective and donate a portion of their profits from each cleaning to this incredible organization.
In addition to residential house cleanings, WeClean also offers move in / move out and vacation rental cleanings. House cleanings can be one time, weekly, bi-weekly or monthly.
How to Book
Unlike other cleaning companies, WeClean has easy, instant booking online with no hidden fees.
Head to their website, select the type of service you want and customize it with up to eight add-ons like deep cleaning, blinds, and oven interior. Choose a date and time that works for you.
You’re instantly given a quote online instead of having someone come to your house and give you a price. Yay for no more awkward home visits!
And you can even tip your cleaner online after the service. Cash is welcome, but I love this online option.
My son already told me (less than four hours after Angela left) that I should have her come do our spring cleaning every year.
