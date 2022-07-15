88th Annual Kent County Youth Fair! Rides, Animals, Fair Food, Entertainment & More for Aug 8 – 13

2022 Kent County Youth Fair
The Kent County Youth Fair is back on August 8-13, 2022!
Make new memories for your family with youth projects, fair food, entertainment, special events and carnival rides!
|Kent County Fairgrounds
225 S. Hudson, Lowell MI 49331
Kent County Youth Fair Highlights
AUGUST 8 – AUGUST 13, 2022
Highlights:
- Daily themes with special events
- Carnival rides & games
- FREE entertainment
Kent County Youth Fair Details
Each year, the Kent County Youth Fair provides an exciting summer fun opportunity to nearly 1,000 exhibitors and more than 40,000 patrons!
Our exhibitors compete in a variety of events that enhance their presentation skills, demonstrate their dedication to farming, and showcase their talent.
They learn valuable skills such as responsibility, a good work ethic, and leadership. Not only during the fair week but also in preparing their exhibits beforehand, exhibitors at the Kent County Youth Fair work diligently to provide a quality project.
During the fair, their hard work is rewarded with excitement and pride on a job well done!
Visitors enjoy a wealth of entertainment while visiting the fair.
While visiting the Fair, children (and adults) learn about livestock they may have only read about before! With hands-on experiences to enjoy, the Kent County Youth Fair provides valuable agricultural exposure to those who might otherwise never be personally associated with farming and raising livestock. And the best thing is, it’s all so much fun!
Along with agricultural education, the fair offers a wide variety of FREE family entertainment all week long!
Whether you’re catching a show or taking a walk through the barns, you’ll enjoy every minute of your visit to fair!
Special Days at the Fair
Theme Days at the Kent County Youth Fair
Each day at the Fair features something new and exciting:
- Monday is Heroes’ Day! Active Military, Veterans, Fire, Police and EMTs show your ID at the gate for free parking. The Kent County Youth Fair thanks you for your service!
- Tuesday is Ag Adventure Day! Come for a fun and informative visit!
- Wednesday is Reading for Rides Day! The ever-popular reading for rides is back this year. Be sure to print out your reading log and come on out to fair for an afternoon of FREE rides for kids 12 and under.
- Thursday is the Livestock Auction Day! Register to be a buyer or just watch during the day. Either way, you’ll get caught up in the action!
- Friday is Access-ABILITY Day! Free fun for individuals with disabilities or handicaps including a morning of demonstrations with Josh Dunnigan (Drums for All), a free luncheon, special access to carnival rides, and then live entertainment! Register for the luncheon here. Space is limited to the first 225 registrants.
- Saturday is Kids Day! Enjoy the last day of the 2022 Fair with all the fun free entertainment you can imagine!
Find the full schedule of events and specials here: https://www.kcyf.org/schedule.
Carnival Rides & Special Deals
The carnival fun begins on Tuesday, August 9th. Two new midway companies will be supplying plenty of great rides and games for kids and adults of all ages!
Don’t miss the Reading for Rides Day (Be sure to print out your reading log and come on out to fair for an afternoon of FREE rides for kids 12 and under) on Wednesday, August 10th.
You’ll also want to take advantage of spectacular deals on Wristband specials.
A daily parking pass, the only charge for entering the Fair, is $10, with a weekly parking pass (good for all 6 days) remaining at only $20.
Fair Entertainment
Want some entertainment?
The Kent County Youth Fair has you covered!
There will be live music every night of the fair for the community to come down and listen to some local bands and performers.
More About Kent County Youth Fair
The Kent County Youth Fair is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that strives to empower and educate youth in a variety of areas with agriculture being the heart and soul of what we do here at the Kent County Youth Fair.
The Kent County Youth Fair provides a safe learning environment and supports the local communities with educational programs and events through out the year put on by our clubs and departments.