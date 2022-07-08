Lower Your Electric Bill (And Footprint) With Help From Consumers Energy

Consumers Energy’s Program Helps Residents Save Energy & Lower Their Electric Bill

Does your electric bill leave you surprised, too? It’s not the rates – it’s the usage!

Every time I get my home energy report, I wonder how we can be using all this energy and if there’s anything I can do to use less.

On days my husband works from home, that meter is running in overdrive. He’s got dual monitors, a phone and other gadgets needed to do his job.

Add in kids doing school from home more (delightful kids who don’t understand how to turn off a light when they leave the room!), and virtual connectivity allowing us to zoom family from far away, and we’ve got a recipe for overwhelming electric use.

And I know you’re feeling the rise in usage, too. So what can we do?

Consumer’s Energy Has Noticed Your Increased Usage, and Has Ways to Help

The first thing to do is call Consumers Energy for a FREE Home Energy Analysis.

Their Home Energy Analysis program helps customers begin their energy saving journey without making other sacrifices.

(Meaning, you don’t have to suddenly stop working from home or start using a clothesline instead of the dryer.)