Get the Whole Island to Yourself with this Magical Michigan Airbnb

Yes, You Can Rent a Private Island in Michigan
And it comes with your very own lakefront log cabin, too.
We could all use an escape right about now. How about social distancing on your very own private island for a week or weekend?
From the Owner:
This property is called Zeron’s Island and is truly a real island on an 8-acre lake in northern Michigan with over 2000 feet of sandy shoreline.
This beautiful private island property with stunning views and luxurious amenities is the perfect getaway. Relax on your very own private island paradise in upper Michigan.
The original cabin on the island from the early 1900s was partially saved and used as an extra sleeping area for air beds or sleeping bags for larger groups. This property is one of a kind and a definite bucket list place to visit in Pure Michigan summers.
Enjoy swimming, boating, fishing, campfires, hiking, ping pong, board games, BBQs, and many more relaxing family fun activities!
(See it all for yourself in the video tour at the end of this article.)
*As an Airbnb Associate, we may earn a fee when you book using the links below.
MORE ABOUT ZERONS ISLAND
Island Fast Facts
Location: Lupton, MI (between West Branch & Tawas City)
Body of Water: Sage Lake
Sleeps: 20
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Bonus: private island!
When you go, you’ll definitely enjoy your privacy.
The only way to get to the cabin on the 8.5-acre island is by boat.
The cabin sleeps 20 so it would be easy to vacation here with another family or two.
This A-frame log cabin is powered by 32 solar panels and is completely off-grid but in a way that provides all of the modern amenities you’d like in a luxury vacation cabin.
You’ll likely need to rent a pontoon boat from the mainland to make your way to the island.
When you arrive, they have kayaks, stand up paddleboards, a canoe, and a paddle boat available for guest use at no extra charge. The swimming area is sandy and great for kids.
Play the provided lawn games like corn hole, ladder ball, and giant Jenga on the huge green grass lawn area. There’s also a “game garage” with ping pong, board games, and a separate bathroom.
The main cabin is about 100 feet from the beach area.
The interior will make you feel like you’re truly up north. Log beams and knotty pine are prominent throughout.
Cozy up to the fieldstone fireplace on a crisp fall day. The 48″ flat-screen TV is hooked up to surround sound both inside and out of the cabin. The cabin comes with free WiFi.
Make your own homecooked meals in the well-appointed kitchen.
While you’re there, be sure to explore the outdoor area of the island with all of its wildlife.
There are two wood deck lookout points on both sides of the island, along with a mile-long hiking trail that connects them to the cabin.
Kids will want to camp out in the separate, original cabin from the early 1900s.
All in all, time spent at Zeron’s Island is sure to make memories for your family.
As of right now (7/28/20), their booking calendar shows openings the last week of August and many dates are open in September and October. The cabin also has wide open availability for the summer of 2021.
If you visit let us know how it goes!
The island gets rave reviews:
This place was absolutely wonderful. It had everything that we needed plus plenty of space to fit our group of 15. The house was very clean and beautiful with perfect amenities and the lawn was great to fit all of our tents and yard games. The island itself was beautiful with a great walking path and was extremely dark at night which made for beautiful star gazing. The beach was also perfect for the kids. It was very shallow and big enough that the kids played on it and in the water the whole weekend. This was one of the best places I have ever been too. Will definitely be back. ~Shelby
Having the entire island to ourselves was amazing. We had people ranging in age from 8 to 75 and everyone had a blast (including our two dogs). The cabin is really nice and there wasn’t anything that we needed that wasn’t there. Definitely a vacation that we won’t ever forget! Everyone is already asking when we can go back! ~Tiffany M.
This is our second stay. We have always enjoyed the island. The facilities are up to date. We never get to do everything we want to. Three days are not enough. We can’t wait to get back next year. Joe is very professional and a really cool guy. I have enjoyed working with him for the past two years. He is very responsive to our needs. Zeron’s is worth every penny. ~Dwight E.