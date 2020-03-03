Leland Lodge Checks all the Boxes for a Fantastic Family Vacation

The winter blues. I had a case of them I just couldn’t shake.

So when a family retreat to The Leland Lodge was mentioned, I was all in. I mean, the Lodge’s motto is “Food, Lodging, and Cheer.” What better way to get out of this funk than to spend a few days at one of our favorite “Up North” spots?

If you’re in need of a pick-me-up too, I’m sharing what my family loves about vacationing here and how a getaway to the Lodge can help shake the winter blues, Leland Style.

The 411 On Staying at Leland Lodge

Michigan’s Iconic Fishtown and Stunning Lake Michigan Views are Nearby

Leland Lodge is on the Leelanau Peninsula, just a three-hour drive north of Grand Rapids. Not familiar with the area? That’s okay! I’m a native Michigander and our family only started visiting a few years ago. Here’s what you need to know.

Maybe you’ve heard of Village Cheese Shanty and their famous pretzel bread sandwiches? Or seen snapshots of iconic fishing tug boats , Janice Sue and Joy? Those are all found in historic Fishtown, which is in Leland. Right on the shores of Lake Michigan, this town offers stunning lake views, good eats, and fun places to shop.

Leland Lodge is also a good central destination for your “Up North” travels. It’s a 15-minute drive to Suttons Bay or Northport and only 30 minutes to Sleeping Bear Dunes.

Book the Deluxe Room and have Space for the Whole Family

Finding a hotel room that accommodates five or more can be tricky. Fortunately, Leland Lodge has you covered! Their Deluxe Room has a King Bed, Sleeper Sofa, and twin Murphy Bunk Beds so there’s plenty of room for you and the kids.

Free Chocolate Chip Cookies and Hot Cocoa are Fun Perks

It’s the added touches Leland Lodge provides that make your stay extra special. Our favorites are:

Homemade chocolate chip cookies when you arrive.

Fresh blueberry muffins and coffee in the morning.

A Hot Cocoa Bar in the afternoon.

in the afternoon. A lobby with comfy leather sofas and a fireplace.

A nook with a table for doing puzzles.

The sledding hill on property (sleds provided).

on property (sleds provided). FREE Igloo Rentals on their deck.

Now that you know what to expect when you stay at Leland Lodge, let’s chat about what there is to do!

How to be a Snowbird in Leland…

Opt for Outside Adventures

The weekend we visited, the weather was sunny and mild. Not wanting to miss our chance to get some vitamin D, we popped into Sutton’s Bay Bikes to rent snowshoes and hit a local trail.

This was my kids’ first snowshoeing experience, so we asked the staff for a kid-friendly trail recommendation. They gave us some easy-to-moderate hiking options and offered printed maps of each individual trail with distances and elevations marked. So helpful!

Sutton’s Bay Bikes hooked us up with our equipment and made sure everything fit properly before sending us on our way. Their snowshoe rental comes with poles and is $20 for 24 hours. Other rentals they offer include cross country skis, bikes (Fat Bikes!), paddleboards, and kayaks.

We took off to Clay Cliffs Natural Area (a 5-minute drive from Leland Lodge) and found the “moderate” terrain was easier to tackle with snowshoes. I loved it!

My kids? Well…they started the hike in snowshoes but finished without them. I’m adding “snowshoeing” as an experience to try next winter and see if they can go for a longer distance.

Check out this view of Lake Michigan from the Lookout Point on the trail!

Want some more outdoor activity ideas? Try:

Boost Your Mood with Finds from Local Shops

After sunshine and fresh air, we were feeling energized. A little shopping always helps my mood and we were in luck! Some of Leland’s local shops are open year-round. Our first stop? Leelanau Books .

If you remember our trip to Leland Lodge last year , you’ll know how much we love this place. A reading area with comfy chairs and a fireplace, an amazing children’s book section to browse, puzzles, games, and good reads for adults — I could spend all day here.

The owner, Paula. loves to read stories to the kids or engage them in fun activities. They now have a shop cat that young readers can sit with and read to.

Other shops we enjoyed:

Indulge in Delicious Local Eats

Good food makes me happy and the Leland area has many locally-owned spots to enjoy a delicious meal. Try one (or all) of these tried & true favorites.

Chill in an Igloo at Bogey’s 19th Hole

Bogey’s 19th Hole is the in-house restaurant at Leland Lodge. This is our go-to place when we visit because it’s easy to pop in after a full day of adventures. The food, the people, and the cozy atmosphere make it a fun dining experience.

Three things you MUST order? The Brussels sprouts, the burgers, and the brownie. Your tastebuds will thank you.

Bogey’s also has a kids menu, full bar, and IGLOOS.

Say what?!

Yup, those winter blues don’t stand a chance when you indulge in an order of tableside s’mores to eat in a heated igloo. Trust me.

Get a Taste of The D at Market 22

Calling all pizza lovers! You need to get to Market 22 for their Detroit Style Pizza. Served square with crispy edges, you can pick from specialty options like the D-Town Deluxe or the Sweet Lou (Highly recommend!). Dine-in and #treatyoself to a craft cocktail from the bar or order your pizza to go.

Next time we visit, I’m going to branch out and try their house pulled pork sandwich…or the Market Philly…or the Slaw Dog. So. many. options.

Breakfast lovers, I’ve been told that Market 22 brings their A-game when it comes to brunch. Come on Sunday from 9 AM – 2:30 PM and you’ll find everything from a Bloody Mary bar to eggs Benedict and thick-sliced French toast.

9 Bean Rows Had Me at Croissants

Finding a delicious bakery when we vacation is always a top priority. Thank goodness for 9 Bean Rows because I can say with confidence we have found the place to return when we’re in Leelanau.

Their artisan breads and pastries are heavenly. I was won over by the chocolate croissant and the kids loved their mini chocolate flourless cakes. But a peek at their Instagram page tells me we haven’t even scratched the surface of everything they make. We can’t wait to get back here soon!

Other Local Sips & Eats we give Two Thumbs-Up To:

Mundos Coffee, Suttons Bay – Your caffeine search is over. Mundos is so good, we visited twice in 24 hours. Serious coffee lovers should order the Pour Over Flight.

Gold Baby Biscuits – Located in front of Mundos Coffee. They usually sell out of biscuits in the summer if that gives you an idea of how popular they are. Biscuits & Gravy, biscuits slathered in Nutella, Biscuit Sandwiches. You can’t go wrong with any of them!

Are you Ready for your own Leland Getaway?

Our friends at Leland Lodge are extending a special offer only for Grand Rapids Kids readers: Stay for 1 Night, Get the 2nd ½ OFF! Plus a FREE upgrade to a Deluxe Room (depending on availability). Must book and stay before May 1, 2020. Cannot be combined with other offers. TO BOOK: Call the Front Desk at (231) 256-9848 and mention GRKIDS.

Want to stay in March? Leland Lodge is offering a March Gladness Getaway (March 1 – 21) with rooms for just $99/night and a free appetizer at Bogey’s 19th Hole.