Best Grand Rapids Attorneys for Wills & Trusts

Set up Your Will or Trust NOW, Before you Need It

When my parents talked over their trust with me last year, I was stunned. There are waaay more if’s/or’s in play than I could ever have imagined.

If I passed away before my parents, would my husband inherit anything? What if he remarried? Who has power of attorney if one of them becomes incapacitated? What if both are? What if they both are, and I am, too?

The list goes on and on and I was so grateful that they had enlisted a local attorney to walk them through the entire process.

Wills and trusts should not be treated like a cookie cutter issue.

A local will and trust attorney understands all the potential questions that could arise, and they know that every family has unique circumstances that need to be addressed.

