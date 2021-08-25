Hiking Grand Ravines Park

Grand Ravines Park is located in Jenison and has two trail entrances.

Grand Ravines Park at a Glance Trail Difficulty: Easy to Moderate Dogs Allowed? Yes, and there is a dog park, too! Facilities: Modern bathrooms available Stroller Friendly? The paved portions are, but some trails that branch off are not stroller friendly. Time of Year Accessible: Open year round

Look for the Big Red Barn to Start Your Hike if you’re hiking from the Fillmore Entrance.

I knew of this trail from the big, red barn at the Fillmore entrance (it’s hard to miss!) so that’s where we started.

There are several trails that are wide, paved trails. You could definitely take a stroller from one side to the other without a problem. Off of the paved trails are many smaller, wooded trails that would not be suitable for a stroller, but would be more fun for your little explorers.

Grand Ravines Park offers clean, modern restrooms by both entrances. The Fillmore entrance restroom building also has a dog wash station and a convenient water bottle refill spigot.

There is a trail map located at any fork in the path.

While I usually check out a trail map before we hike, it is always reassuring to know we certainly are not lost.

The primarily flat trails at this entrance and the consistent signage make this a great introductory hike.