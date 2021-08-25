Spend All Day at Grand Ravines Park
Located next to Grand Valley State University and nestled against the Grand River, Grand Ravines Park in Ottawa County is perfectly positioned to provide loads of hiking, walking, and natural beauty opportunities to both humans and their pooches.
The park is BIG!
Clocking in at 168 acres, it has many trails, bridges, big hills, woods, and wide trails.
It’s a scenic park – bring your camera! Bonus: there’s an enclosed dog park area, too!
The Parks, Playgrounds & Trails Directory is proudly presented by John Ball Zoo. We are grateful for their support!
Hiking Grand Ravines Park
|Grand Ravines Park Dog Park & Suspension Bridge
3991 Fillmore Street, Jenison, MI 49428
Grand Ravines Park Lodge, Covered Bridge & Hiking Trails
9920 – 42nd Ave, Jenison, MI 49428
Grand Ravines Park is located in Jenison and has two trail entrances.
Grand Ravines Park at a Glance
Trail Difficulty: Easy to Moderate
Dogs Allowed? Yes, and there is a dog park, too!
Facilities: Modern bathrooms available
Stroller Friendly? The paved portions are, but some trails that branch off are not stroller friendly.
Time of Year Accessible: Open year round
Look for the Big Red Barn to Start Your Hike if you’re hiking from the Fillmore Entrance.
I knew of this trail from the big, red barn at the Fillmore entrance (it’s hard to miss!) so that’s where we started.
There are several trails that are wide, paved trails. You could definitely take a stroller from one side to the other without a problem. Off of the paved trails are many smaller, wooded trails that would not be suitable for a stroller, but would be more fun for your little explorers.
Grand Ravines Park offers clean, modern restrooms by both entrances. The Fillmore entrance restroom building also has a dog wash station and a convenient water bottle refill spigot.
There is a trail map located at any fork in the path.
While I usually check out a trail map before we hike, it is always reassuring to know we certainly are not lost.
The primarily flat trails at this entrance and the consistent signage make this a great introductory hike.
The trails at the 42nd Ave Entrance get hillier and can be more challenging if you’re looking for some elevation change.
The bonus for the north side of the park – the Grand River views!
The Fenced-In Grand Ravines Dog Park is Very Popular
One of the standout features of Grand Ravines Park is the dog park (which is also located near the Fillmore entrance).
It has a large, fenced-in area for dogs to roam and play leash-free!
The human drinking fountain has a cute dog dish at the base (which my toddler thought might be for her-yuck).
We brought our four-legged friend along and she gives this place two paws up.
Make Sure you Cross the Incredible Suspension Bridge
As if there could be anything better than a park full of playful pooches, there is also a spectacular suspension bridge. (Easy access from the Fillmore Entrance.)
The recently constructed addition to this park is truly picturesque at 275 feet long and 70 feet high.
The overlook into the woods is absolutely breath-taking.
Fishing, Scenic Overlooks, Covered Bridge, Lodge & More
Closer to the North Entrance, there is a spot for easy access kayaking and fishing.
There is also a great ravine overlook and another awesome, covered bridge.
The North side also has their Grand Ravines Lodge which overlooks the Grand River and can be rented for your next family gathering, event, or baby shower! How fun!
Map of Grand Rapids Parks and Trails
Find your next outdoor adventure near you with our map of the best hiking trails, playgrounds and parks in West Michigan.