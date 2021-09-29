What are the Trick or Treating Times for 2021?

Halloween 2021 is on a Sunday.

Several West Michigan townships and cities have decided to move trick-or-treating times from Sunday to a different day of the week.

The most popular new date for trick-or-treating is Saturday, but one municipality is celebrating on Friday (we see you, Lowell!)

If you’re wondering whether or not your West Michigan neighborhood will host trick or treating times on Sunday, we’re here to help.

We called area municipalities to find out when their local ghouls and gremlins would be out and about, and what the trick or treating times for each area were.

But there are a few outliers who have moved the celebration to Saturday and one town that’s trick or treating on FRIDAY. (Lowell residents, take note.)