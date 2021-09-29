What are the Trick or Treating Times for 2021?
Halloween 2021 is on a Sunday.
Several West Michigan townships and cities have decided to move trick-or-treating times from Sunday to a different day of the week.
The most popular new date for trick-or-treating is Saturday, but one municipality is celebrating on Friday (we see you, Lowell!)
If you’re wondering whether or not your West Michigan neighborhood will host trick or treating times on Sunday, we’re here to help.
We called area municipalities to find out when their local ghouls and gremlins would be out and about, and what the trick or treating times for each area were.
But there are a few outliers who have moved the celebration to Saturday and one town that’s trick or treating on FRIDAY. (Lowell residents, take note.)
Halloween Trick or Treating Times for Greater Grand Rapids
Find your community’s trick-or-treating times in a box below. They’re organized alphabetically.
Many municipalities do not have official trick or treating dates or times, and leave it to neighborhoods to decide their own trick or treat dates and times.
Others declare dates and suggested times to all citizens can have that candy ready!
If a box says “unconfirmed” then we were not able to gather updated trick or treat hours at of time of publication. We will update this post as information comes in.
Ada, MI
Trick or Treating Times
Date: Sunday, October 31, 2021
Time: no designated time
Allendale, MI
Trick or Treating Times
Date: Sunday, October 31, 2021
Time: 6 – 8 PM
Belding, MI
Trick or Treating Times
Date: unconfirmed
Time:
Byron Township, MI
Trick or Treating Times
Date: Sunday, October 31, 2021
Time: 5:30 – 8 PM
Village of Caledonia, MI
Trick or Treating Times
Date: Saturday, October 30, 2021
Time: 6 – 8 PM
Cascade Township, MI
Trick or Treating Times
Date: Varies by neighborhood
Time: no designated time
Alpine Twp – Comstock Park, MI
Trick or Treating Times
Date: Sunday, October 31, 2021
Time: no designated times
Coopersville, MI
Trick or Treating Times
Date: Sunday, October 31, 2021
Time: 6 – 8 PM
Dorr Township, MI
Trick or Treating Times
Date: Sunday, October 31, 2021
Time: no designated times
Fire station 5 – 7 PM
East Grand Rapids, MI
Trick or Treating Times
Date: Sunday, October 31, 2021
Time: 6 – 8 PM
Ferrysburg, MI
Date: Sunday, October 31, 2021
Time: 6 – 8 PM
Fruitport Charter Township, MI
Date: Sunday, October 31, 2021
Time: 6 – 8 PM
Georgetown Twp (Jenison), MI
Date: Saturday, October 30, 2021
Time: 6 – 8 PM
Grand Haven, MI
Date: Sunday, October 31, 2021
Time: 6 – 8 PM
City of Grand Rapids, MI
Date: Sunday, October 31, 2021
Time: Dusk – 8 PM
Grandville, MI
Date: Sunday, October 31, 2021
Time: 6 – 8 PM
Hastings, MI
Date: Sunday, October 31, 2021
Time: 5 – 8 PM
Holland, MI
Date: unconfirmed
Time: 6 – 8 PM
Hudsonville, MI
Date: Varies by neighborhood
Time: no designated date or times
Kentwood, MI
Date: Saturday, October 30, 2021
Time: 6 – 8 PM
Lowell, MI
Date: Friday, October 29, 2021
Time: 6 – 8 PM
Middleville, MI
Date: Sunday, October 31, 2021
Time: 5 – 8 PM
Muskegon, MI
Date: Sunday, October 31, 2021
Time: 6 – 8 PM
Rockford, MI
Date: Sunday, October 31, 2021
Time: 5:30 – 8 PM
Sparta, MI
Date: unconfirmed
Time: 5:30 – 8 PM
Spring Lake, MI
Date: Sunday, October 31, 2021
Time: 6 – 8 PM
Walker, MI
Date: Sunday, October 31, 2021
Time: 5:30 – 8:30 PM
Wayland, MI
Date: Sunday, October 31, 2021
Time: 5:30 – 8 PM
Wyoming, MI
Date: varies by neighborhood
Time: no designated time
Zeeland, MI
Date: Saturday, October 30, 2021
Time: 5 – 8 PM
Downtown: Friday, October 29, 2021 (3 – 5 PM)
Clever Halloween Costume Ideas for Trick-or-Treating
Halloween in Michigan is special. It's tricky to find costumes that are fun, yet warm enough to withstand whatever October 31 throws at us.
Here are several costume ideas we think will help you and your kids trick-or-treat, stay warm, and have the best Halloween. Just be sure to shop early – Halloween will be here before you know it!
