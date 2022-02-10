20+ Incredible Candy Stores, Cookie Shops & Other Places to get Sweet Treats Around GR ‌

These Candy Stores & Cookie Shops Will Delight the Kid in All of Us
I love a good cookie. Like, more than cake. (Unless it’s my husband’s cheese cake because it’s the best in America.)
So when I want a little pick-me-up, I’m scoping out GR for a great cookie. We’ve got Detroit Cookie Co, Crumbl Cookies and Insomnia to name a few.
But if cakes are more your vibe, don’t worry – GR is overflowing with spots to grab a cupcake or other confectionary treat.
**feature image is of Sticky Fingers in Eastown.
Sweat Treats Directory: Where to Find Cookie Shops, Candy Stores + More
Ready to dazzle your sweet tooth? Here are the best places in GR.
Chocolate Shop - Grand Rapids
Mokaya in Grand Rapids, MI
638 Wealthy SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Sweet Treats Offered
Chocolates, Confections
Why You Should Go
Mokaya is an artisan chocolate and confections boutique.
All their products are made in-house, by hand and in small batches with fresh ingredients.
No preservatives or artificial flavors are used plus couverture from US and European companies that source cacao ethically and sustainably.
Truffles, fudge, hot cocoa bombs, tarts, whoopie pie... and so much much
Candy Store - Grand Rapids
Sticky Fingers in Grand Rapids, MI
503 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
Sweet Treats Offered
Candy
Why You Should Go
Get a dose of whimsy as you shop the mega candy selection at Sticky Fingers.
This colorful store stocks the regular favorites (Kit Kat, Laffy Taffy) alongside a wild array of unique candies like bacon-flavored cotton candy, gourmet marshmallows, colorful popcorn and moody chocolate bars.
It's also a fantastic spot for gifts like funky plush figurines, stickers, stationery and even adorable mini ride-on scooters.
Chocolate Shop - Kentwood
Underground Cookie Club in Kentwood, MI
5422 Division Ave, Kentwood, Michigan 49548
Sweet Treats Offered
Confections, Cookies
Features
Gluten Free, Vegan, Dairy Free
Why You Should Go
Underground Cookie Club (also known as UCC) is THE place to go for ice cream sandwiches. All of their cookies, ice cream and sorbet is made on-site.
You'll find dozens of amazingly delicious and totally unique ice cream sandwich possibilities including the C-Money (monster cookie dough and Oreos), Cherry Quinn (cherry chip ice cream with cherry chocolate cookie and brownie) and 3 Broomstix (Butterbeer ice cream and butter beer cookies).
Dairy free, gluten free and vegan options also available.
In addition to ice cream sandwiches, you can also get ice cream, sorbet, boba, and ice cream cakes.
Plus watch for their food truck in the summer!
Candy Store - Grand Rapids
Rocket Fizz in Grand Rapids, MI
2090 Celebration Drive, Suite 122, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49525
Sweet Treats Offered
Candy, Confections
Why You Should Go
Rocket Fizz has the largest selection of candy and soda ever found in one store.
Hundreds of sodas from microbreweries all over the world + almost every candy imaginable.
Cookie Shop - Grand Rapids
Le Bon Macaron in Grand Rapids, MI
951 Cherry St. SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
Sweet Treats Offered
Cookies
Features
Gluten Free
Why You Should Go
Stop by Le Bon Macaron to get these French treats deliciously homemade.
Choose flavors from the signature collection like chocolate, nutella or salted caramel. Or try honey lavender, jasmine or passion fruit from the fruit and floral collection.
Plus chocolate dipped strawberry or chocolate peanut butter from the chocolate collection as well as New York cheesecake and stroopwafel from the dessert collection.
But wait! There's also champagne and margarita from the Cheers collection along with cookies & cream or sugar cookie from the nostalgia collection. Also seasonal choices.
Enjoy French press coffee and espresso, scones, ice cream sundaes, as well as French and Italian sodas in the cafe.
Macarons are naturally gluten free, but some flavors add gluten.
Cookie Shop - Grand Rapids
Detroit Cookie Company Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI
5088 28th Street SE #B, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49512
Sweet Treats Offered
Confections, Cookies
Features
Gluten Free, Vegan
Why You Should Go
This cookie-lover's paradise has dozens of unique cookie combos alongside traditional favorites.
Popular flavors include B' Special (Cinna-bun flavored cookie swirled with Oreos), Big 3 (Better Made™ Potato Chips, Michigan dried cherries, & chocolate chips in our original dough) and PB Volcano (the ultimate PB cookie with a mound of creamy peanut butter coated in chocolate & dusted with graham cracker crumbs).
Not feeling the cookies? You can also get Blondies, brownies or a slice of cake.
Candy Store, Chocolate Shop - Holland
Holland Peanut Shop in Holland, MI
46 E 8th St, Holland, Michigan 49423
Sweet Treats Offered
Candy, Chocolates, Confections
Why You Should Go
Head to downtown Holland to find all the candy you could want.
The Holland Peanut Store has classic favorites including Jelly Bellies and gummies. Plus old-fashioned classics like Neccos and Laffy Taffy.
Whatever candy your sweet tooth is craving, the Holland Peanut Store has it!
Cookie Shop - Comstock Park
Cookie Chicks in Comstock Park, MI
3979 West River Dr, Suite A2, Box 404, Comstock Park, Michigan 49321
Sweet Treats Offered
Candy, Confections, Cookies, Cupcakes
Why You Should Go
Cookie Chicks is a West Michigan business that bakes quality cookies & desserts, using premium ingredients, no preservatives AND we deliver them right to our customers! Cookie Chick cookies truly are "Worth the Calories!"
Baked-to-order cookies and other sweets made with quality ingredients, no preservatives, and delivered right to you!
Custom work a specialty with Cookie/Fruit/Candy bouquets and delivery expertise.
Candy Store, Chocolate Shop - Rockford
Sweet Tooth of Rockford in Rockford, MI
53 Bridge St, Rockford, Michigan 49341
Sweet Treats Offered
Candy, Chocolates, Confections
Why You Should Go
The Sweet Tooth has been making people smile for over 100 years with a time honored family recipe.
Specialties include hand made caramel and Chicago Style popcorn, retro candies, ice cream, shaved ice and chocolate dipped specialties.
Other features include Cherry Republic items, saltwater taffy, Jones soda and more.
Cookie Shop - Grand Rapids
The Good Cookie Sweet Shop + 24/7 Vending Machine in Grand Rapids, MI
1163 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Sweet Treats Offered
Cookies
Features
Gluten Free, Delivery
Why You Should Go
The Good Cookie offers dozens of amazingly delicious cookies - plus a cookie cake.
All flavors can be made gluten-free.
When you buy a cookie from The Good Cookie Sweet Shop, you are also supporting your community with their Doing Good Initiative.
Every month they choose and donate to a local nonprofit organization within the West Michigan area.
Sweet tooth craving after hours? Visit the 24/7 vending machine located outside at the back of the shop!
Cookie Shop, Cupcake Shop - Grandville
GR Cookies and Cupcakes By Design in Grandville, MI
3080 44th St SW, Grandville, Michigan 49418
Sweet Treats Offered
Cookies, Cupcakes
Features
Gluten Free, Vegan, Delivery
Why You Should Go
Head to Cookies By Design to get a cookie bouquet for your next special occasion. Choose from the options on their website or call the store to create a custom order.
In addition to being a cookie shop, it's also a cupcake shop: Cupcakes By Design. Flavors include more traditional like white chocolate raspberry all the way to fun Dino-licious. Plus a rotating Flavor of the Month such as hot chocolate.
Looking for something different? Try the Cupcake Push-Ups. All the joy of delicious homemade cupcakes without the mess - perfect for the car, kids, lunch breaks, and birthday parties.
Gluten free and vegan cupcakes available
Cookie Shop, Cupcake Shop - Grand Rapids
Sugar Momma's in Grand Rapids, MI
6504 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546
Sweet Treats Offered
Confections, Cookies, Cupcakes
Features
Gluten Free, Vegan, Dairy Free, Curbside Pickup, Delivery
Why You Should Go
Sugar Momma's is Cascade's only from scratch bakery
Their menu includes cookies, cupcakes, pastries, quiche, muffins, sticky buns, bread, pies, cheesecakes ... and more.
Vegan, gluten free and dairy free offerings
Cookie Shop - Grand Rapids
Crumbl Cookies in Grand Rapids, MI
3577 28th Street SE, Suite G4, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49512
Sweet Treats Offered
Cookies
Why You Should Go
Visit Crumbl Cookie every week for NEW flavors.
The 150+ unique cookie flavors rotate weekly. Most are served warm, but some are cold.
Milk chocolate and chilled sugar cookies are always available!
Candy Store - Grand Haven
Krissy's Kandies in Grand Haven, MI
209 Washington Ave, Grand Haven, Michigan 49417
Sweet Treats Offered
Candy, Confections
Why You Should Go
Krissy's Kandies has all the candy you could want: nostalgia candy, fudge, toffee, salt water taffy, caramels, chocolate coffee beans, nuts, specialty chocolates and popcorn.
While you're satisfying your sweet tooth, snag a gift as well: Grand Haven gifts and photos, Christmas ornaments, magnets, mugs, shot glasses, can & bottles coozies, and old fashioned gifts!
Candy Store, Chocolate Shop - Muskegon
Lakeside Emporium in Muskegon, MI
1930 Lakeshore Dr., Muskegon, Michigan 49441
Sweet Treats Offered
Candy, Chocolates, Confections
Why You Should Go
Lakeside Emporium offers all kinds of delicious sweet treats to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Get favorites like gummies, fruit slices and chocolates along with nuts, taffy, jelly bellies and more.
Cookie Shop - Grand Rapids
Insomnia Cookies in Grand Rapids, MI
44 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Sweet Treats Offered
Confections, Cookies
Features
Gluten Free, Vegan, Delivery
Why You Should Go
Get all kinds of sweet treats at Insomnia Cookies.
Classic cookies include chocolate chunk, sugar, oatmeal raisin and peanut butter chip. Go big with deluxe options including salted caramel, s'mores and triple chocolate.
Get extra sugar buzzed with a cookie 'which - ice cream sandwiched between two cookies. Options include classic, monster or deluxe.
Not feeling like cookies? Grab a chocolate chip or loaded brownie instead.
And celebrate your next occasion with a cookie cake!
Gluten-free and vegan options available - plus shipping.
Additional Allendale location at 10745 48th Ave., Suite A-100, Allendale, MI, 49401, (616) 239-3217
Candy Store, Chocolate Shop - Grand Rapids
Koeze in Grand Rapids, MI
2577 Burlingame Ave SW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49509
Sweet Treats Offered
Candy, Chocolates, Confections
Why You Should Go
Koeze has been bringing gourmet cashews and nuts to Grand Rapids since 1910.
Get your nuts plain or covered in chocolate.
You can also get delicious turtles, malted balls, brittle and more.
Chocolate Shop - Grand Rapids
Sweetland Candies in Grand Rapids, MI
5170 Plainfield Ave, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49525
Sweet Treats Offered
Chocolates
Why You Should Go
Sweetland Candies are a 4th generation confectioner who makes amazing chocolates.
The business continues to grow and succeed today due to a loyal and dedicated team of employees and family members still working under the principles that Chris Naum founded our company on over 100 years ago.
In addition to chocolates, you can also get coffee.
Flat rate shipping available
Cookie Shop, Cupcake Shop - Grand Rapids
The Cakabakery in Grand Rapids, MI
919 Fulton St. E., Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Sweet Treats Offered
Confections, Cookies, Cupcakes
Features
Gluten Free, Vegan
Why You Should Go
The team at Cakabakery creates every dessert from real, fresh, local ingredients to make the taste of our items the best you’ve ever had. No boxed mixes or premade toppings here. Just best quality desserts for our favorite person – you!
Get classic flavors like vanilla, carrot and double chocolate. Or try a specialty flavor like key lime, coconut cream and maple bacon.
This cupcake shop also offers pies, fresh fruit tarts, cheesecakes, caramel corn and fully decorated butter cookies.
Vegan and gluten free options are always available, but it's best to call ahead.
Cupcake Shop - Grand Rapids
DreamScape Desserts in Grand Rapids, MI
3448 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49544
Sweet Treats Offered
Cupcakes
Features
Gluten Free, Dairy Free
Why You Should Go
DreamScapes Desserts is best known for their amazing cupcakes. Flavors alternate on a weekly basis.
You can also get a flight of 12 mini cupcakes.
Gluten and dairy free options available for an additional cost.
Cupcake Shop - Kentwood
The Salted Cupcake in Kentwood, MI
2481 32nd St SE, Kentwood, Michigan 49512
Sweet Treats Offered
Cupcakes
Features
Gluten Free, Vegan
Why You Should Go
The Salted Cupcake's menu of gourmet cupcakes changes every week. Watch for flavors like Kit Kat, lavender honey, bacon chocolate chip, Mackinac Island Fudge, Birthday Cake Oreo and so many more.
Don't see your fav on the weekly menu? You can pre-order 24 of the same kind of cupcake from any of the 220 options!
Options also include Vegan chocolate or vanilla. Plus wheat free chocolate, vanilla, carrot, red velvet, or pumpkin cake topped with any flavor of buttercream. Need both? There's also a wheat free AND vegan
chocolate cake.
Cupcake Shop - Grand Rapids
Nothing Bundt Cakes in Grand Rapids, MI
5121 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49512
Sweet Treats Offered
Cupcakes
Features
Gluten Free, Curbside Pickup, Delivery
Why You Should Go
Get bundt cakes in different sizes at Nothing Bundt Cakes. In addition to a more standard 10" or 8", stop by for miniature Bundt cakes (Bundlets!) for a quick sweet treat.
Or get a dozen bite-sized Bundtinis.
Gluten free Bundlets available
Cookie Shop - Grand Rapids
Daddy's Dough Cookies in Grand Rapids, MI
4000 Remembrance Rd NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49534
Sweet Treats Offered
Cookies
Features
Gluten Free, Vegan
Why You Should Go
This family-owned business makes delicious, homemade cookies from scratch.
Flavors include chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and carrot cake. Get them single or as a cream pie.
And two vegan offerings
Cookie Shop - Grand Rapids
Monica's Gourmet Cookies in Grand Rapids, MI
3668 29th St SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49512
Sweet Treats Offered
Cookies
Features
Gluten Free, Vegan
Why You Should Go
An idea borne during bed rest that grew to become an amazing business, Monica's Gourmet Cookies are now in over 50 grocery stores across Michigan and Illinois, with worldwide shipping available.
Get classics like oatmeal raisin and chocolate chip or specialties like White Chocolate Cherry Amaretto. Seasonal offerings include red velvet, iced peppermint and sugared lemon blueberry.
Plus several gluten free cookies as well as a dark chocolate vegan and even a lactation cookie.
