Fall Fun at Rasch Orchards in West MI

Rasch Orchards
A beautiful 100-year-old barn is the setting for this Conklin, MI farm just 20 minutes northwest of downtown Grand Rapids.
Low-key, laid-back, and delicious are all things to expect when you visit.
Don’t miss the haunted sunflower maze on October weekends!
Rasch Cherries & Apples in Conklin, MI
Rasch Cherries & Apples
17647 40th Avenue, Conklin, MI 49403
Rasch Cherries & Apples Overview
This fun family farm offers Upick apples, pumpkins, sunflowers, along with a variety of prepicked fruits and veggies.
Their delicious homemade baked goods include fresh donuts, hot turnovers, etc, all made or produced in-house or locally.
Rasch Cherries & Apples also has a kids area and a few animals.
And to top it all off, they also have a sunflower maze and a corn maze.
What They Offer at Rasch Cherries & Apples:
- Corn Maze
- Hayrides
- Apple Picking
- Photo Ops
- Sunflowers
- Play Area
Pro Tips for Your Visit
Plan to take your bigger group or bigger kids to their sunflower scary maze.
This destination is unique and the price point is great.
Corn Maze at Rasch Cherries & Apples
Maze Opening Date - Sep 3, 2021
Maze Type - All Ages Maze, Haunted Maze
Maze Cost - Sunflower maze $10
Corn maze $10
$15 for both
Maze Description -
For a truly unique and gorgeous maze experience, try your hand at a sunflower maze.
In October the sunflower maze turns into a haunted maze Friday & Saturday evenings, 9 pm-11 pm.
Missing the corn maze? There's one of those, too.
Apple Picking at Rasch Cherries & Apples
U-pick apples are now available at Rasch.
Varieties include Honey Crisp, Gala, and Golden Supreme.
Donuts & Cider at Rasch Cherries & Apples
Stop by for DELICIOUS Apple Cider SLUSHIES or HOT cider, cocoa, and DONUTS!
Play Area at Rasch Cherries & Apples
Kids can get out some energy on the small play equipment
Farm Market at Rasch Cherries & Apples
Stop by the market for apples, pumpkins, flowers and many other fruits and vegetables along with baked goods, jams and jellies.
Delicious homemade baked goods include fresh donuts, hot turnovers, pies, preserves, apple cider slushies and so much more, all made or produced in-house or locally.
Farm Open Hours:
Farm is open starting September 3, 2021
Fridays & Saturdays: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Sundays: 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Call to inquire about bringing pets.