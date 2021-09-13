Heidi’s Farmstand & Bakery: Come for the Corn Maze, Stay for the Apple Cider Slushies

Heidi’s Farmstand and Bakery in Lowell, MI

It’s no surprise that Heidi’s Farmstand is known for both its fresh produce at its farmstand and delicious treats from its bakery.

But come fall, Heidi’s is also known for something else, lots of fall fun!

Heidi’s is home to a 10-acre corn maze that will keep kids and adults busy for up to 1 1/2 hours!

And for an extra challenge and thrill, try the corn maze at night, with only a flashlight as your guide.