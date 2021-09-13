Heidi’s Farmstand & Bakery: Come for the Corn Maze, Stay for the Apple Cider Slushies

Heidi’s Farmstand and Bakery in Lowell, MI
It’s no surprise that Heidi’s Farmstand is known for both its fresh produce at its farmstand and delicious treats from its bakery.
But come fall, Heidi’s is also known for something else, lots of fall fun!
Heidi’s is home to a 10-acre corn maze that will keep kids and adults busy for up to 1 1/2 hours!
And for an extra challenge and thrill, try the corn maze at night, with only a flashlight as your guide.
Heidi's Farmstand and Bakery
11999 Cascade Road, Lowell, MI 49334
Fall Fun in Lowell
Heidi's Farmstand and Bakery Overview
Heidi’s Farmstand is a family operation established in 2006.
The Blough family has been in the Lowell area since 1949 when Grandpa Noah bought the farm on Cascade Road. Heidi’s is a partnership between three cousins.
The goal of Heidi’s Farmstand is to bring fresh, homegrown, and local food to the community.
Heidi's Farmstand and Bakery Offerings:
- Corn Maze
- Hayrides
- Pumpkin Patch
- Homemade Donuts
- Apple Cider
- Bakery
- Farmers Market
- Play Area
Pro Tips for Your Visit
Heidi's bakes up delicious donuts, so don't visit without trying one of their vanilla cake varieties or a seasonal festive pumpkin donut.
Getting in and out of Heidi's is super easy. It is located on the corner of Cascade and Alden Nash, just off of I-96.
Heidi's Farmstand is bursting with fresh produce. Try one of the tomatoes grown from their 30ft vines!
Hayrides at Heidi's
Tractor-drawn hayrides are available on occasion.
Check their Facebook page for updates or call the Farmstand.
Pumpkin Patch at Heidi's
Pumpkin Patch opens on Septembe 24, 2021.
Hunt for the best ever pumpkins in the 5-acre u-pick pumpkin patch.
If picking your own isn't your thing, there are dozens of already picked pumpkins available as well.
Corn Maze at Heidi's
Maze Opening Date - Sep 17, 2021
Maze Type - Kids Maze, All Ages Maze
Maze Cost - Weekdays: $6.00 per Adult, $4.50 per Child (ages 3-13)
Weekends: $8.00 per Adult, $6.00 per Child (ages 3-13)
Parents always free with their kids in the Junior Maze
Maze Description -
Heidi’s Corn Maze is 10 acres in size and contains two themed mazes for different challenge levels.
The large maze is designed for ages 8 and up. The junior maze is for ages 8 and under.
They also have a free Twine Maze for you to enjoy.
There are 5 checkpoints hidden in the large maze (3 in the small maze). Use the virtual punch card and scan the corresponding QR code as you find each checkpoint and then redeem your completed punch card for a prize.
For an extra challenge, navigate the maze with a flashlight in the dark, every Friday and Saturday night in October.
Donuts & Cider at Heidi's
The cider slushy reigns supreme at Heidi’s. And while getting one of their delectable donuts is all the rage, some people spring for one of their homemade cookies.
The double dutch chocolate is a hot seller. (Chocolate goes with apple cider, right?)
* Heidi’s signature cake donuts are made fresh daily.
* Their donuts are all hand-dipped in 7 tasty toppings.
* Cider Slushies are a unique and popular offering.
Play Area at Heidi's
If there already isn't enough to do at Heidi's, kids will love the barrel train rides and playing on the giant tube slides.
There's also a free Twine Maze for kids to make their way through.
Farm Market at Heidi's
The Farmstand boasts over 20 different types of fruits and vegetables, all right from their fields or from local farmers.
With several green houses, produce is available beyond the typical growing season in Michigan.
Don't forget to also check out some of their canned goods in the Farmstand, like jam, salsa, pickles and BBQ sauce.
Farm Open Hours:
Monday – Friday: 6:30 am – 6 pm
Saturday: 7 am – 5 pm
Closed Sunday
Call to inquire about bringing pets.