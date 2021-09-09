Deep Roots Farm: 3-Level Corn Maze, Pumpkins & Fall Photos

Out in Caledonia, Deep Roots Farm Offers Laid-Back Fall Fun
If you’re looking for a down-to-earth place to find fall fun around Grand Rapids, this new corn maze destination might just be it.
New last year, Deep Roots Farm added a high-quality corn maze that will entertain families for hours.
You won’t find a bunch of ticketed activities, other than the corn maze, at Deep Roots Produce, and we think that adds to its charm.
What you will find are friendly goats, corn hole, picnic tables, great produce, and photo stations.
What to Expect at Deep Roots Farm
Deep Roots Produce
8570 84th St SE, Alto, MI 49302
Fall Fun in Caledonia
Deep Roots is located on the corner of 84th & Whitneyville in Caledonia. Cash and cards accepted.
Deep Roots Produce Overview
Deep Roots Produce in Alto used to be just a seasonal roadside farm stand offering u-pick produce, but over the years they’ve been adding on little by little.
Now the farm stand has a corn maze, lots of fresh produce, and regularly hosts food trucks on the weekends.
There are several photo spots, a couple of farm animals, and lawn games out front.
Deep Roots Produce Offerings:
- Corn Maze
- Hayrides
- Pumpkin Patch
- Farm Animals
- Farmers Market
- Sunflowers
Pro Tips for Your Visit
Be on the lookout for their special events, including Fright Night & Glo Night.
Last year, they also held an awesome trunk-or-treat event in their parking lot.
Hayrides at Deep Roots
Hayrides run on the weekends.
Corn Maze at Deep Roots
Maze Opening Date - Sept 4, 2021
Maze Type - Kids Maze, All Ages Maze, Haunted Maze
Maze Cost - Corn Maze: Adults (10 & up): $10.00
Kids (ages 4-9): $7.00
Ages 0 -3 are FREE
Daytime Sunflower Maze: $5
Special Dates:
Sept 18 & 25: Glow Night ($12)
Oct 9 & 15: Glow Night
Oct 23: Fright Night ($16)
Maze Description -
Try one of the three trails in their 11-acre corn maze.
Each trail of the corn maze is a different level of difficulty and distance. The Kid’s Maze is really short at 0.3 miles. The Intermediate Maze is 1.4 miles long, and the Advanced Maze clocks in at 2.5 miles!
Do one, two, or all three trails – it’s your call.
Your maze pass also comes with a punch card that'll help guide you through each trail. Find all 12 check points to successfully complete the maze!
Tickets will be available online or in person.
Pumpkin Patch at Deep Roots
They offer a wide variety of pumpkins and offer U-Pick and We-Pick Pumpkin options.
U-pick opening dates will be announced on Facebook.
October 29: Trunk or Treat Event
Farm Animals at Deep Roots
Come meet the three alpacas, four goats, two sheep, and star chicken - Beyonce!
Feed cups are available to purchase at the counter.
Farm Market at Deep Roots
To provide a variety of options, Deep Roots sources from local farms to help support local farmers and create the best shopping experience for you!
Farm Open Hours:
Monday-Friday: 10am-6:30pm
Saturday: 9am-5pm
Sunday: 11am-5pm
Call to inquire about bringing pets.
Cute Fall Photo Ops Are Waiting For You
Deep Roots Produce has a done a great job putting together open-air photo ops for your family.
Haybales, pumpkins, and cornstalks dot the old barn’s surroundings.
Bring your camera!
The maze entrance is another great place to stage photos.
The sunflower and cornfield backdrop will add another layer of fall to your pics.