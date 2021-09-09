Deep Roots Farm: 3-Level Corn Maze, Pumpkins & Fall Photos

Out in Caledonia, Deep Roots Farm Offers Laid-Back Fall Fun

If you’re looking for a down-to-earth place to find fall fun around Grand Rapids, this new corn maze destination might just be it.

New last year, Deep Roots Farm added a high-quality corn maze that will entertain families for hours.

You won’t find a bunch of ticketed activities, other than the corn maze, at Deep Roots Produce, and we think that adds to its charm.

What you will find are friendly goats, corn hole, picnic tables, great produce, and photo stations.