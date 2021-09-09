10+ Fall Hayrides to Enjoy in West Michigan 2021

Head to a Grand Rapids Area Farm to Find the Hayrides
There’s just something about hayrides that we can’t get enough of. Bouncing through farm fields, breathing in the cool fall air… it doesn’t get more Michigan Fall than that.
Whether pulled by horses or a tractor, hayrides are a great time to relax with the family while someone else takes the reins.
If you’re ready to add a hayride to your fall bucket list, you’re in luck: many local farms are offering hayrides this year.
West Michigan Hayrides Directory
Hayride #1
2985 N. Sheridan Road, Stanton, MI 48888
About These Greenville Hayrides
Anderson & Girls offers wagon rides out to their pumpkin patch in September and October.
The wagon will take you to the pumpkin patch and the only cost is the cost of the pumpkin, which is priced by the weight.
The wagon rides run 11-4 Saturdays and Sundays.
Also at Anderson & Girls Orchards
Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Homemade Donuts, Apple Cider, Bakery, Farm Animals, Farmers Market
Hayride #2
12124 136th Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417
About These Grand Haven Hayrides
Come out and take a 15+ minute hayride on the farm.
Have fun, see spooky and fun scenes,familiar characters, see the 15+ acres of pumpkins and have the kids smiling.
Hayrides are approximately every 30 minutes during open hours on the weekends, and after 4:30 on weekdays or by appointment.
This hayride has side-rails, so the kids will be secure, and enjoy themselves.
$5 per person, free for infants under one
Also at Bethke Farms
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Play Area
Hayride #3
6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408
About These South Haven Hayrides
Enjoy a tractor-driven hayride around the farm, orchards and woods.
Make sure the forecast is dry as hayrides do not run on rainy days.
Hayride: $4, credit cards ($5 minimum) or cash accepted
Open Saturdays and Sundays 12pm-5pm, starting the last weekend in September-October (while u-pick is open).
Also at Crane Orchards
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Apple Picking, Photo Ops, Play Area
Hayride #4
8570 84th St SE, Alto, MI 49302
About These Caledonia Hayrides
Hayrides run on the weekends.
Also at Deep Roots Produce
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Sunflowers
Hayride #5
11966 Fruit Ridge NW, Kent City, MI 49330
About These Sparta Hayrides
All rides start out at the barn, journey down through wooded trails and then back up through the orchard.
Hayrides leave the barn every 15-20 minutes and last approximately 40 minutes.
Hayrides are wheelchair accessible.
Fall hayrides are open to the public during our regular operating hours or by reservation for groups of 20 or more for private events.
$7 per person; Children 2yrs and under free
Also at Fruit Ridge Hayrides
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Apple Cider, Bakery, Photo Ops, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Play Area
Hayride #6
1858 S Maple Island Rd, Fremont, MI 49412
About These Northern Michigan Hayrides
Horse drawn carriage rides on the weekends in October from 12pm - 5pm.
Head out on the "I Spy" hayride and look for the elk, buffalo, & Scottish Highlanders.
Also at Heritage Farms Market
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Homemade Donuts, Apple Cider, Photo Ops, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Play Area
Hayride #7
9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
About These Walker Hayrides
30 minute wagon ride through the orchard, pulled by horses.
During the ride, there is also a scavenger hunt that provides extra fun for all ages.
Saturdays in October, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m (last ride leaves at 4:45 pm).
$6.00 per adult, $4.50 per child (12 and under)
Children under age 2, FREE
Also at Moelker Orchards
Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Apple Cider, Bakery, Photo Ops, Farmers Market
Hayride #8
10991 Vergennes St., Lowell, MI 49331
About These Lowell Hayrides
35 min hay ride through fields and woods.
Also at Olin Farms
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch
Hayride #9
11854 Peacock Road, Laingsburg, MI 48848
About These Lansing Hayrides
Tractor-pulled hayride to the pumpkin patch runs daily.
Also at Peacock Road Family Farm
Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Farm Animals, Play Area
Hayride #10
5081 Bauer Rd, Hudsonville, MI 49426
About These Hudsonville Hayrides
Take a tractor-driven hayride out to the pumpkin patch.
Along the way, you'll see the whole farm and pass by the corn maze. For an extra $1, you can be dropped off at the maze.
Also at Post Family Farm
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Homemade Donuts, Apple Cider, Harvest Festival, Photo Ops, Farm Animals, Play Area
Hayride #11
3142 4-Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
About These Plainfield Township Hayrides
Take a ride on a horse-drawn wagon through the farm to enjoy the fall colors.
Hayrides will run on Thursday, Friday and Saturdays.
Saturday rides require online sign-up on the Robinette's website.
Prices are TBD.
Also at Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Apple Cider, Bakery, Photo Ops, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Play Area
Hayride #12
1185 9 Mile Rd, Sparta, MI 49345
About These Sparta Hayrides
Enjoy a scenic wagon ride through the orchard - some even have canopies for added comfort.
Also at Schwallier’s Country Basket
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Bakery, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Play Area
Hayride #13
1826 Rolfe Rd., Mason, MI 48854
About These Lansing Hayrides
Free tractor-drawn wagon rides to pumpkin patch, to pick out that perfect pumpkin for your family.
Also at Shawhaven Farm
Corn Maze, Pumpkin Patch, Photo Ops, Farm Animals, Sunflowers, Play Area
Hayride #14
8993 Kenowa Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
About These Walker Hayrides
Take a ride on a custom made wagon throughout the apple orchard. Available Saturdays in October.
Also at Wells Orchards
Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Apple Cider, Bakery, Photo Ops, Farmers Market, Play Area