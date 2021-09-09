10+ Fall Hayrides to Enjoy in West Michigan 2021

Head to a Grand Rapids Area Farm to Find the Hayrides

There’s just something about hayrides that we can’t get enough of. Bouncing through farm fields, breathing in the cool fall air… it doesn’t get more Michigan Fall than that.

Whether pulled by horses or a tractor, hayrides are a great time to relax with the family while someone else takes the reins.

If you’re ready to add a hayride to your fall bucket list, you’re in luck: many local farms are offering hayrides this year.