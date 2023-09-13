Pie! Pumpkins! Apples! Cider Fest 2023! Crane’s Orchards Fills Fall with All of the Yum

2023 Apple Picking at Crane’s

Apple lovers, this is your place. Depending on when you visit, you can choose from Gala, Empire, Fuji, Braeburn, and the ever-popular Honeycrisp.

Want a tip? The Honeycrisp apples are usually ripe around mid-September.

Note from the Farmer – August 18, 2023

🍑 Friday, August 18th, Crane’s Orchards is open for u-pick peaches from 10 am-6 pm. If they sell out, they’ll quickly transition to offering apples and prepick. See facebook posts and website updates for the latest.

How to pick apples at Crane’s Orchards:

1. Check-in at the U-Pick barn. Talk to the greeters about apple picking options – they’ll point you to the locations of the available varieties. Pick up any bags you may need here, or bring your own reusable shopping bags. Grab a wagon if needed, or bring your own if you have one – they have a limited number available and wagons are only for use by those picking fruit.

2. Pick your apples; you can mix and match the varieties in your bags because all of the U-Pick apples are the same price per pound. (minus Honeycrisp).

3. Check out at the U-Pick Barn. They’ll weigh your apples. During the week you may also purchase your corn maze tickets at check-out as well.

Pricing:

🍑 Peaches: $1.75/lb for u-pick

🍎 Apples: $1.45/lb for u-pick

They accept both cash and cards. There’s a 3% credit card fee on all card transactions.