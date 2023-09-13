Pie! Pumpkins! Apples! Cider Fest 2023! Crane’s Orchards Fills Fall with All of the Yum

Fall Flavor Frenzy at Crane’s Orchards
We dare you to drive by Crane’s Orchards – or their pie pantry – or winery – or pumpkin patch – or Cider Fest – without stopping this fall!
This fall magnet, located near Saugatuck, MI, is one of the Lakeshore’s big draws when the weather turns crisp.
From apple picking to navigating the corn maze, this place is brimming with fall festivities.
Ready to plan a day out?
Let’s dive right in – here’s a snapshot of what’s in store at Crane’s:
- Apple Picking: Seasonal delights include dandy red and ginger golds apples at $1.45/lb.
- Peach Picking: Relish Allstar and Blushing Star peaches, with u-pick priced at $1.75/lb.
- Hayrides & Corn Maze: A must-do for families, available throughout the season.
- Treats & Eats: Don’t miss out on the Pie Pantry’s sumptuous offerings, from cinnamon rolls to pies and Homemade Donuts and fresh apple cider!
- Unwind at the Play Area
- and yes, for the adults, they Serve Alcohol too! (Cider Fest & at the Winery)
Two Distinct Destinations at Crane’s Orchards
Crane’s isn’t just an orchard; it’s an experience. Brought to you by two branches of the Crane family, you have two enticing options.
Crane’s Pie Pantry Restaurant & Winery
6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408
Crane’s Pie Pantry is a must-visit. From its inception in 1968, their cider mill has been churning out mouthwatering cider. Pair it with their delectable donuts or perhaps a slice of pie.
- Bakery: Open daily 8 am-6 pm. Michigan fruit pies, apple cider donuts, and more.
- Restaurant: 11 am-6 pm, extended to 8 am-6 pm on weekends. (Note: The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays). Just like grandma’s kitchen – handcrafted soups, salads, and comfort food.
- Winery: New in 2014, the winery offers wines and hard ciders crafted from the fine local fruits.
Crane Orchards U-Pick and Corn Maze
6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408
Set apart from the restaurant and winery, the orchards and corn maze are a haven for fruit lovers. Late summer and early fall invites apple and peach picking. And later in the season, find a corn maze, pumpkin patch and more.
Crane’s Cider Fest 2023
Mark your calendars for September 9, 2023.
Hang out on the Walnut Grove Pavilion with live music, fresh apples, and of course, cider.
From hayrides to the Quad Township Pie Eating Contest, there’s something for all ages.
- Two great bands will be performing.
- Crane Orchards will have hay rides, the corn maze and apple u-pick going on all day.
- Crane’s homemade lunch and dessert will be available for purchase as well as Smokin’ Joe’s BBQ food truck.
- Crane’s Winery will be pouring hard cider and wine from the wonderful fruit grown in the Fennville AVA.
Purchase now for $15 ($20 at the door) includes a Crane’s glass with 5 food or beverage tickets.
2023 Apple Picking at Crane’s
Apple lovers, this is your place. Depending on when you visit, you can choose from Gala, Empire, Fuji, Braeburn, and the ever-popular Honeycrisp.
Want a tip? The Honeycrisp apples are usually ripe around mid-September.
Note from the Farmer – August 18, 2023
🍑 Friday, August 18th, Crane’s Orchards is open for u-pick peaches from 10 am-6 pm. If they sell out, they’ll quickly transition to offering apples and prepick. See facebook posts and website updates for the latest.
How to pick apples at Crane’s Orchards:
1. Check-in at the U-Pick barn. Talk to the greeters about apple picking options – they’ll point you to the locations of the available varieties. Pick up any bags you may need here, or bring your own reusable shopping bags. Grab a wagon if needed, or bring your own if you have one – they have a limited number available and wagons are only for use by those picking fruit.
2. Pick your apples; you can mix and match the varieties in your bags because all of the U-Pick apples are the same price per pound. (minus Honeycrisp).
3. Check out at the U-Pick Barn. They’ll weigh your apples. During the week you may also purchase your corn maze tickets at check-out as well.
Pricing:
- 🍑 Peaches: $1.75/lb for u-pick
- 🍎 Apples: $1.45/lb for u-pick
They accept both cash and cards. There’s a 3% credit card fee on all card transactions.
Hayrides and Corn Maze Adventure
Tour Crane’s Orchards in style with their tractor-driven hayrides. These rides only run on weekends (weather-permitting) in September to October.
Corn Maze:
As for the corn maze, it opens its gates in early September – exact date TBA.
The 20-acre corn maze is filled with challenges. Each year brings a new design and new challenges.
Hours: 10 am-6 pm daily
If you are wanting to go in the maze on weekdays or before noon on weekends, purchase tickets at the u-pick. (The Corn Maze is open while u-pick is open.)
Located at: 6054 124th Ave. Fennville, MI 49408
Pumpkin Picking at Crane’s
Starting late September, the pumpkin patch is ready for visitors. Whether you’re hunting for the perfect jack-o-lantern material or smaller pumpkins for pie, Crane’s has you covered. (Grab a wagon for the big ones!)
You may also pick from the pumpkin barn display near the u-pick check-in area.
Pay for pumpkins at the U-Pick barn.
For the Little Ones
Let your kids take a spin on the cow train. It’s usually a few dollars and runs on the weekends in the fall, weather permitting.
Planning Your Visit
Address: Cranes Orchards, 6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408
Contact: (269) 561-8651
Stay connected and get the latest updates (and recipes!):
