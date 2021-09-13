Anderson & Girls Orchards: Visit the Sloth, Pick Out Your Pumpkin & Savor the Cider

Anderson & Girls Orchards

Animal lovers – and fall fun enthusiasts – love Anderson & Girls Orchards.

What began as a small group of five goats and two Jersey calves has now grown to include over 140 animals – plus amazing homemade donuts and cider.

It’s not every day that you can mix feeding parakeets, petting baby goats, sloth-watching, and eating donuts and cider. It’s possible at Anderson and Girls, though.

Located in Stanton, MI, Anderson & Girls Orchards is about an hour north of Grand Rapids.

Read on to learn all about what you can expect when you visit Anderson & Girls Orchards in the fall.