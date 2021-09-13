Anderson & Girls Orchards: Visit the Sloth, Pick Out Your Pumpkin & Savor the Cider

Anderson & Girls Orchards
Animal lovers – and fall fun enthusiasts – love Anderson & Girls Orchards.
What began as a small group of five goats and two Jersey calves has now grown to include over 140 animals – plus amazing homemade donuts and cider.
It’s not every day that you can mix feeding parakeets, petting baby goats, sloth-watching, and eating donuts and cider. It’s possible at Anderson and Girls, though.
Located in Stanton, MI, Anderson & Girls Orchards is about an hour north of Grand Rapids.
Read on to learn all about what you can expect when you visit Anderson & Girls Orchards in the fall.
2985 N. Sheridan Road, Stanton, MI 48888
Fall Fun in Stanton
Family owned since 1978 and began with 7 animals in 2000 and has grown to have over 140 animals
Anderson & Girls Orchards Overview
The Anderson's bought the farm in 1978 and have kept it up and running for over 40 years.
Today, their farm petting zoo holds over 140 animals and 14 different species of birds.
Not only can you visit their petting zoo for free, but they also offer the Sweet Shop with a full menu and a gift shop including novelty gifts and a farmers market stocked with fresh produce and foods.
They also have seasonal events that get posted on their website.
Anderson and Girls' Offerings:
- Hayrides
- Pumpkin Patch
- Homemade Donuts
- Apple Cider
- Bakery
- Farm Animals
- Farmers Market
Pro Tips for Your Visit
Visit the ice cream shop for a sweet treat, full meal, or snack.
Bring a few dollars to buy food to feed the animals in the petting zoo.
Don't miss the homemade donuts and cider. Locals also love the molasses cookies!
Hayrides at Anderson and Girls
Anderson & Girls offers wagon rides out to their pumpkin patch in September and October.
Enjoy the sights and sounds of the orchard as you ride to the pumpkin patch.
The wagon rides run from 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM Saturdays and Sundays.
No additional charge for the hayride.
Donuts & Cider at Anderson and Girls
The bakery is filled with homemade donuts, pies, specialty breads, brownies, and cookies.
Mouthwatering donut options include blueberry (frosted or plain) and apple. Opt to get your apple donuts plain, cinnamon & sugar, white powdered & caramel frosting.
Please call ahead if there is something specific you want.
The cider mill starts operating Labor Day weekend and continues through December 1st.
Pumpkin Patch at Anderson and Girls
Once you're in the patch, hunt around to find the best color, shape and size for your jack-o'-lantern or harvest decorations.
Once you're in the patch, hunt around to find the best color, shape and size for your jack-o'-lantern or harvest decorations.
Pumpkins are reasonably priced by weight.
Farm Animals at Anderson and Girls
Anderson & Girls started off with just some goats and calves but has now grown to over 140 animals and 14 different species of birds.
Nowadays you'll find cockatoos, sloths, goats, porcupines, camels, yaks, reindeer, and more.
From May through November, the petting zoo is open seven days a week from 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM. You can still visit in December until 5:00 PM until they close for the season.
There is no admission charge, but donations are greatly appreciated.
Visitors have the opportunity to buy grain to feed the goats or donate in any one of the donation boxes set up around the zoo.
On weekends (Friday - Sunday), guests can also opt for camel rides ($5), feed the parakeets ($1) and walk with wallabies (free) from 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM.
Farm Market at Anderson and Girls
The Farmer's Market and gift shop is stuffed full of the best west Michigan has to offer in homegrown fruits and vegetables.
The season starts in June with strawberries, peaches in August, and apples and pears in September.
Find a cool gift for family or friends - or yourself - in the gift shop. Options include toys, logo items, mugs, farm decor, clothing, seasonal decor, and flavored coffee.
PLUS you'll find a great variety of jams and cheeses. Local honey and maple syrup are delivered fresh from area farms.
Visit the ice cream shop for a sweet treat, full meal, or snack!
Farm Open Hours:
Petting Zoo & Gift Shop: 9 AM - 6 PM, daily (May - Nov)
Sweet Shop: 11 AM - 6 PM, daily, (May-Oct)
Feeding Birds, Walking with Wallabies, Camel Rides: 12 PM - 4 PM, Fri, Sat, Sun
Pets Allowed? Yes
Dogs are not allowed in the petting zoo area