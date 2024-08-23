GR’s Return to the River 2024: Everything You Need to Know Before You Go

Return to the River Festival is Back!
Hey Grand Rapids! Get ready for a fun-filled weekend by the Grand River.
The Return to the River Festival is happening this Saturday and Sunday (August 24-25, 2024) with activities, live music, art, and food for all ages.
The event is free and kicks off at 1 PM each day in the North Monroe neighborhood at 555 Monroe, Sixth Street Park, and Canal Park.
Table of Contents
Event Details:
- Dates and Times
- Saturday, August 24: 1 – 11 PM
- Sunday, August 25: 1 – 8 PM
- Locations:
- The festival spans three connected Riverwalk locations: 555 Monroe, Sixth Street Park, and Canal Park—all within walking distance.
At 555 Monroe:
- DJ and Electronic Music Stage: Featuring Latin house, EDM, hip-hop, and more.
- Public Art Walking Tours: Saturday and Sunday at 1 PM and 3 PM.
- Shrooms Art Installation: All day, Saturday and Sunday.
At Sixth Street Park:
- Live Bands and Cultural Performances: A lineup of local talent and cultural showcases.
- Body Marbling: Saturday, 1 – 9 PM; Sunday, 1 – 8 PM.
- Ice Guru Bubble Show: Saturday, 5 – 8 PM; Sunday, 3 – 6 PM.
- Creative Cube from ACT: Interactive art activities for kids and families. Saturday and Sunday, 1 – 6 PM.
- Gumball Monster Portraits: Saturday, 1 – 9 PM; Sunday, 1 – 8 PM.
- Photobooth: Saturday and Sunday, 1 – 8 PM.
- Los Trompos Art Installation: All day, Saturday and Sunday. (Don’t miss this interactive 3D spinning tops installation, available until September 3.)
- Vivacity Art Installation: All day, Saturday and Sunday.
At Canal Park:
- Caricatures: Saturday and Sunday, 1 – 8 PM.
- Cotton Candy: Saturday, 1 – 9 PM; Sunday, 1 – 8 PM.
- Facepainting: Saturday and Sunday, 4 – 8 PM.
- Glitter Tattoos: Saturday and Sunday, 1 – 8 PM.
- Kayaking: Free rentals from 1 – 5 PM both days.
- Messie Art Installation: All day, Saturday and Sunday.
- Linear Lounge Music: Saturday, 3 – 11 PM; Sunday, 3 – 8 PM.
On Sixth Street Bridge:
- Pleasant Peninsula Market: Saturday and Sunday, 1 – 8 PM. Local vendors and artists.
- Pleasant Peninsula Live Art: Saturday and Sunday, 1 – 8 PM.
- Pleasant Peninsula Speaker Series: Saturday and Sunday, 1 – 8 PM.
Additional Activities:
- Public Art Scavenger Hunt: Explore hidden art installations along the riverwalk.
- Educational Stage: Talks on climate action, conservation, and the Grand River’s history (west end of Sixth Street Bridge).
Refreshment Zones (Grab-n-Go Drinks):
- Grab-and-go adult beverages are available from City Built Brewing, Embassy Suites, Garage Bar & Grill, Linear, Noodlepig, and SpeakEZ Lounge.
Extras for Families:
- Shaded Seating & Water Stations: Stay cool and hydrated at shaded canopy areas, and refill water bottles for free.
- Kid-Friendly Entertainment: Look out for family-centric activities like storytelling sessions and outdoor games designed to keep both kids and adults engaged.
Insider Tips:
Take advantage of the free educational walking tours, where kids can learn about local wildlife and river conservation.
Participate in the public art scavenger hunt, a fun way to explore and spot hidden gems along the river.
Parking and Accessibility:
- Street Meters: Meters east of Division Avenue are free after 5 PM, while meters west of Division Avenue charge until 6 PM. You can use the MOTU app to pay by credit card.
- Parking Lots:
- ADA & Volunteer Parking: 544 Monroe Ave NW (2-minute walk from 555 Monroe)
- Ellis Parking Company – MSU: 432 Monroe Ave NW (7-minute walk from 555 Monroe)
- DeVos Place Ramp: 238 Michigan St NW (9-minute walk from 555 Monroe)
- Government Center Ramp: 300 Monroe Ave NW (11-minute walk from 555 Monroe)
- Area 7 DASH Parking: 301 Mt Vernon Ave NW ($4 full-day rate, 16-minute walk or free shuttle every 15 minutes)
- Area 9 DASH Parking: 250 Seward Ave NW ($3 full-day rate, 20-minute walk or free shuttle every 15 minutes)
- Free Downtown Shuttle (DASH Bus): Enjoy a free shuttle service every 15 minutes from DASH lots with low parking rates. Plan your route at https://bit.ly/dashbus.
Dog-Friendly:
Dogs are welcome, but use your best judgment based on your pet’s comfort in crowded settings. If your dog is reactive toward other dogs or people, it’s best to leave them at home.
https://downtowngr.org/announcements/2024/08/return-to-the-river-2024
Come enjoy the riverfront, connect with your community, and experience everything from art to music in one vibrant weekend!