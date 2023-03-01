Sneak Peek: Meijer Gardens Concerts for Summer 2023

Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens are Back!
The butterflies are here and summer is just around the corner. You know what that means – it’s time to start planning your concert schedule! If you’re near Grand Rapids, you’ve got to catch some live music at Meijer Gardens this year. (The Meijer Gardens concerts lineup is always terrific.)
Picture it: the open-air amphitheater, the sound of music all around, and a drink in your hand. You’re spending a summer evening with friends, watching the sun set and the colors paint the sky. It doesn’t get better than this!
Frederik Meijer Gardens is located at 1000 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens
The 2023 Concert Line Up
Running June through September, these highly anticipated shows take place in the outdoor amphitheater at Meijer Gardens. Tickets often sell out quickly and members get first dibs.
Past Meijer Gardens concerts have featured amazing performances from acts like Lyle Lovett, The Verve Pipe, Foreigner, The Accidentals & more.
Michael Franti Concert at Meijer Gardens
The full line up of performers for 2023 has not been released yet but we have information on three acts, with member presale prices:
- June 18: The Wood Brothers with Shovels & Rope ($48 presale)
- June 23: Buddy Guy – Damn Right Farewell Tour with Ally Venable ($74 presale)
- August 17: The Swell Season ($60 presale)
The complete 2023 concert lineup will be announced in April and this post will be updated.
How to Get Tickets for Meijer Gardens Concerts 2023
Mark the sale dates in your calendars!
Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 9 am: Member-Only Ticket Sale
Members have the first opportunity to purchase tickets for Meijer Gardens concerts during an exclusive two-week, members-only presale beginning at 9 am Saturday, April 22, at etix.com. You may purchase up to 8 tickets per show per transaction.
Many shows will sell out during this time.
During the presale, members receive a $5 discount per ticket. Tip – visit MeijerGardens.org/Membership before April 22 to become a member or renew your membership.
Meijer Gardens Concerts, Amphitheater
Saturday, May 6: General Public Ticket Sale
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, May 6.
Meijer Gardens Concerts FAQ
Can I bring my own food?
Guests are welcome to bring a picnic, along with sealed bottled water or non-alcoholic beverages (in their original, non-glass sealed containers). Small to medium coolers are welcome but will be subject to security searches.
Small coolers are allowed at Meijer Gardens Concerts
What concessions are available?
Grab a bite, beer or drink from the Eileen DeVries Concessions Center. All beverages purchased must be consumed inside the amphitheater gates.
Waiting for doors to open at a Meijer Gardens Concert
Can I bring a lawn chair?
Yes, you can bring a chair but it has to meet height restrictions. Chairs will be measured upon arrival and must be low-rise. Low-rise chairs are defined as 12” maximum from ground to front of seat bottom and 32” maximum to top of chair back in highest position. You may also bring a blanket to sit on.
Walking with low-rise chairs into a Meijer Gardens Concert
How early should I arrive?
Concertgoers start lining up hours before the doors open. Seating is general admission, so the earlier you arrive, the closer you’ll be able to get to the stage.
Waiting for doors to open at a Meijer Gardens Concert
Are there any free Meijer Gardens Concerts?
Yes, there are free concerts at Meijer Gardens. Summer Tuesday nights at the amphitheater are reserved for free concerts (with admission) at Meijer Gardens!
Featuring local and regional musicians, you can even find family-friendly performances and a more chill vibe.
Guests are welcome to bring a picnic or grab a bite from the cafe to enjoy at the show.
Get your tickets on the day-of at either the welcome center or the box office.