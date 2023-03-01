Sneak Peek: Meijer Gardens Concerts for Summer 2023

Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens are Back!

The butterflies are here and summer is just around the corner. You know what that means – it’s time to start planning your concert schedule! If you’re near Grand Rapids, you’ve got to catch some live music at Meijer Gardens this year. (The Meijer Gardens concerts lineup is always terrific.)

Picture it: the open-air amphitheater, the sound of music all around, and a drink in your hand. You’re spending a summer evening with friends, watching the sun set and the colors paint the sky. It doesn’t get better than this!

Frederik Meijer Gardens is located at 1000 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens