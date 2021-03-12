Advice for Anyone Moving to Michigan

I’m gonna level with you.

It’s freezing cold here in winter and unbearably humid in the summer.

And you’re what? You’re MOVING to Michigan?

Are you SURE?

Don’t Go Moving to Michigan on a Whim

People say we are one of the most beautiful states in the U.S.

And that we have majestic, sandy shorelines, endless outdoor exploration, world class performance arts, friendly people, and really good food. Oh, and a decent cost of living.

But seriously. We are totally fine keeping this gem to ourselves. I hear Ohio has some pretty great…. something. Okay, so that was a stretch. Indiana! You’ll love it there. Pretend you never heard about our secret Michigan wonderland.

I mean, move here if you must.

As a lifelong Michigander who dreamed of life around the world though, I must warn you: once you move here you won’t leave. You won’t be able to find another place that can hold a candle to Michigan.