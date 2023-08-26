Hop-On, Hop-Off, Explore: Uncover Grand Rapids with DASH’s Free Bus Service

Explore the City’s Treasures with the DASH Bus

Ready to discover Grand Rapids in a whole new way? Want to trade expensive downtown parking for the $3/day lot? Let’s DASH through the city together—literally!

With the free DASH hop-on, hop-off bus and city scooters, you’re all set for a car-free, carefree, fee-free exploration of Grand Rapids.

And just in time for ArtPrize, too!

The pink DASH Buses are easy to spot and easy to use. We’ll show you how to use the Transit App, what bus stops look like, and show you the great stops on the route.

Happy adventuring!