West Michigan’s Beat: Marching Band Favorites and Invitationals You Can’t Miss in 2023

West Michigan Marching Bands and Invitationals

Rhythm & Game Make for Great Friday Nights

Ah, Friday nights in the fall in West Michigan.

The air’s a bit crisp, the stadium lights are on and the smell of fresh turf and popcorn is on the breeze.

The anthem plays, then tackles and touchdowns ignite the crowd. There’s a unique brand of electricity when our team takes the field!

But I really get into the game when halftime rolls around and the marching band comes out.

Spring Lake Marching Band - www.memoriesbymandy.com
Spring Lake Marching Band – photo: memoriesbymandy.com

Something magnetic happens when these uniformed musicians take the field. Their eye-popping, toe-tapping spectacle turns halftime into showtime.

From the epic drumline beats that ricochet through the bleachers, to the color guard flags swooping against the green, to the whole band looking good and moving in formation—these are artists whose canvas is the football field.

And, we get to watch them for just the price of a high school football ticket week after week, all through the fall.

Pick a Game, Any Game!

You don’t need to be a parent or even know someone at the local school to join in the fun.

You could be a proud alum, a curious neighbor, or someone who appreciates the snap of the drum major’s baton tuning the kaleidoscope on the field.

If the Friday night halftimes leave you wanting more, you have to check out the marching band invitationals. This is like Disney World for band geeks—lots of schools showing off their riffs, rolls, and formations as they eye that golden ticket to the state finals.

West Michigan Marching Band Highlights

Whether you’re looking for a football game to attend or plan to visit one of the area’s high-energy marching band festivals, here’s a list of bands and competitions you won’t want to miss.

Local Bands You’ll Want to Watch

From top competitors to local legends, the GR area is a hotspot for marching band talent. There are so many shows and bands to see, each with its own unique flavor and style.

Even cooler – despite different styles, budgets, and competition levels, marching band folk are a family that supports each other – and their respective communities – wholeheartedly.

Wyoming Marching Band at Santa parade - VanderWeide
Wyoming Marching Band at GR Santa Parade

This list of bands, then, is not a “best of” list but rather a celebration of all of the marching bands in our greater Grand Rapids community.

Bands that Deliver Standout Performances

Rockford Marching Band: Multiple state championships and a history of participating in grand events like the Rose Parade and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Football Schedule

Jenison Marching Band: Known for their spectacular invitational, they’re also marching in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade this year.

Football Schedule

Grandville Marching Band: Their show this year is based on SIX the musical. Don’t miss their invitational on October 14.

Football Schedule

Northview Marching Band: Go for the music and the game, but be sure to stop by the concessions to grab a Wildcat burger at the famous Wildcat grill. And, they have an amazing community and following.

Football Schedule

Marching Bands that Put on a Show

Spring Lake Bands: Phenomenal performance and growth in 2022, this band has a huge community following. 2023s show is NYE in NYC – we can’t wait to see what they do with it!

Football Schedule

Spring Lake at the Kentwood Invitational – 2022

Reeths Puffer Marching Band: This Muskegon-area band is known for their award-winning performances, their guard is particularly impressive.

Football Schedule

Caledonia Fighting Scots: Small school legends! Tons energy and enthusiasm in the band and on the football team. Their show this year is based on the Bride of Frankenstein’s love story.

Football Schedule

Tri County Marching Band: This Howard City area band is heading to Indianapolis for the Grand National Championships this fall!

Football Schedule

Local Favorites

Zeeland Band: Known for their competitive drumline and great showing in the Tulip Time parades.

East Kentwood Marching Band: 2023s show features songs from Michigan musicians.

Catholic Central Band and Football Team: Worth watching for their dual excellence in music and sports.

Cedar Springs Marching Band: A program with a lot of heart.

Wyoming Wolves Bands: Hardworking performers that love to put on a show.

East Grand Rapids High School Band: Mesmerizing performances in a fantastic setting.

Belding Marching Band: A local favorite with a passionate following.

Comstock Park Panthers: Small but mighty, they have placed 2nd and 3rd in the last two years at state.

Saugatuck High School: A band that’s showing great promise.

Godfrey Lee Legends: Their marching band has started to catch attention.

Forest Hills Central: Lots of pep in this little group.

West Catholic: A band that’s on the rise.

Hudsonville: Their music program, including the guard, is working hard to move up the ranks.

Montague Bands: Another rising star in the GR area marching band community.

Lowell Red Arrows Football and Band

Godwin Heights

South Haven’s Marching Band: Known for their impressive shows and talent.

Wayland Union: Keep an eye on their show this season, it’s expected to impress.

Forest Hills Central Marching Band
Forest Hills Central Marching Band

2023 Marching Band Invitational Events in Greater Grand Rapids

Band Festivals are where the bands, not the touchdowns, are the main event. At these competitions, you’ll see high school bands dazzle with their 15-minute sets.

Judges, with specialized expertise, rate performances based on musicality, choreography, and showmanship.

Why should you attend? It’s convenient, educational, and supremely entertaining. Plus, it supports young local artists who’ve dedicated months to perfecting their craft.

Behind the Scenes

For those interested in the competitive aspect, Michigan hosts two primary competitive circuits: the  Michigan Competing Bands Association, (MCBA) and the  Scholastic Marching Band (SMB). These circuits classify bands based on various factors like school size. In MCBA, bands compete with the goal of participating in state finals.

Kent City HS Invitational

Kent City HS, 351 N Main St, Kent City, MI 49330

September 16, 2023, 4 PM

$12 Adults, $10 Students/Senior Citizens

Grand Haven Marching Band Invitational

Buccaneer Stadium, Grand Haven High School

September 23, 2023, app. 5 PM

Rockford Marching Invitational

Rockford High School, 4100 Kroes St NE, Rockford, MI 49341

September 23, 2023, mid-afternoon/evening

$10 Adults, $8 Students/Senior Citizens

This is a combined Scholastic and MCBA show. Schools can perform in both circuits to receive feedback from two different judging panels.

More Info: MCBA Website

Knight Time Classic – Kenowa Hills High School

Kenowa Hills High School

September 30, 2023, Mid-morning

This daytime show begins mid-morning. Ending time will be determined by the number of bands participating. This is an open competition and is not an MCBA-sanctioned show.

$7 Adults, $5 Students/Seniors, $25 Family, Free for 5 & Under

More Info: KHIMB

2023 Red Flannel Marching Band Invitational

Cedar Springs High School

October 7, 2023, Morning

Red Flannel Grand Parade: 3:00pm

The Cedar Springs Red Flannel Festival Competition is one of the longest-running marching band competitions in the state of Michigan. The competition coincides with the City of Cedar Springs’ Red Flannel Festival. The Grand Parade starts at 3pm and usually features several of the participating bands from the contest.

More Info: Red Flannel Festival

2023 Grandville Marching Band Invitational

Grandville High School, 700 Canal Ave, SW, Grandville, MI 49418

October 14, 2023, 2 PM

$10 Adults, $8 Students/Senior Citizens

More Info: MCBA Website

Sparta High School Invitational

October 7, 2023, ~5 PM

$10 Adults, $8 Students/Senior Citizens

More Info: MCBA Website

East Kentwood Invitational

East Kentwood High School

October 21, 2023, Evening

Jenison High School Invitational

2140 Bauer Rd, Jenison, MI 49428

October 21, 2023, ~2:30 PM

Largest marching band invitational in the state! Includes

$10 Adults, $8 Students/Senior Citizens

More Info: MCBA Website

Marching Band State ChampionshipMCBA

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

November 4, 2023

$28 Adults, $25 Students/Seniors, Free for 5 & Under

Tickets available at Ford Field – Cash & Credit Cards

More Info: MCBA Website

Your Turn!

Mark that calendar, folks! When the next marching band festival rolls around, we know you’ll want to be there.

In the meantime, tell us about the bands you’re looking forward to seeing this fall.

Who has a show stopper season planned? Who’s going to states? Who’s got a story of hard work and determination?

We know that all bands are deserving of celebration so let’s hear it!

