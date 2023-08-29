West Michigan’s Beat: Marching Band Favorites and Invitationals You Can’t Miss in 2023

Rhythm & Game Make for Great Friday Nights

Ah, Friday nights in the fall in West Michigan.

The air’s a bit crisp, the stadium lights are on and the smell of fresh turf and popcorn is on the breeze.

The anthem plays, then tackles and touchdowns ignite the crowd. There’s a unique brand of electricity when our team takes the field!

But I really get into the game when halftime rolls around and the marching band comes out.

Spring Lake Marching Band – photo: memoriesbymandy.com

Something magnetic happens when these uniformed musicians take the field. Their eye-popping, toe-tapping spectacle turns halftime into showtime.

From the epic drumline beats that ricochet through the bleachers, to the color guard flags swooping against the green, to the whole band looking good and moving in formation—these are artists whose canvas is the football field.

And, we get to watch them for just the price of a high school football ticket week after week, all through the fall.