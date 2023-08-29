West Michigan’s Beat: Marching Band Favorites and Invitationals You Can’t Miss in 2023

Rhythm & Game Make for Great Friday Nights
Ah, Friday nights in the fall in West Michigan.
The air’s a bit crisp, the stadium lights are on and the smell of fresh turf and popcorn is on the breeze.
The anthem plays, then tackles and touchdowns ignite the crowd. There’s a unique brand of electricity when our team takes the field!
But I really get into the game when halftime rolls around and the marching band comes out.
Something magnetic happens when these uniformed musicians take the field. Their eye-popping, toe-tapping spectacle turns halftime into showtime.
From the epic drumline beats that ricochet through the bleachers, to the color guard flags swooping against the green, to the whole band looking good and moving in formation—these are artists whose canvas is the football field.
And, we get to watch them for just the price of a high school football ticket week after week, all through the fall.
Meyer Music
Featured Partner
Meyer Music is Grand Rapids’ school music specialists. We are a local, family-owned company that is trusted and recommended by more teachers in West Michigan.
Pick a Game, Any Game!
You don’t need to be a parent or even know someone at the local school to join in the fun.
You could be a proud alum, a curious neighbor, or someone who appreciates the snap of the drum major’s baton tuning the kaleidoscope on the field.
If the Friday night halftimes leave you wanting more, you have to check out the marching band invitationals. This is like Disney World for band geeks—lots of schools showing off their riffs, rolls, and formations as they eye that golden ticket to the state finals.
West Michigan Marching Band Highlights
Whether you’re looking for a football game to attend or plan to visit one of the area’s high-energy marching band festivals, here’s a list of bands and competitions you won’t want to miss.
Local Bands You’ll Want to Watch
From top competitors to local legends, the GR area is a hotspot for marching band talent. There are so many shows and bands to see, each with its own unique flavor and style.
Even cooler – despite different styles, budgets, and competition levels, marching band folk are a family that supports each other – and their respective communities – wholeheartedly.
This list of bands, then, is not a “best of” list but rather a celebration of all of the marching bands in our greater Grand Rapids community.
Bands that Deliver Standout Performances
Rockford Marching Band: Multiple state championships and a history of participating in grand events like the Rose Parade and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Jenison Marching Band: Known for their spectacular invitational, they’re also marching in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade this year.
Grandville Marching Band: Their show this year is based on SIX the musical. Don’t miss their invitational on October 14.
Northview Marching Band: Go for the music and the game, but be sure to stop by the concessions to grab a Wildcat burger at the famous Wildcat grill. And, they have an amazing community and following.
Marching Bands that Put on a Show
Spring Lake Bands: Phenomenal performance and growth in 2022, this band has a huge community following. 2023s show is NYE in NYC – we can’t wait to see what they do with it!
Reeths Puffer Marching Band: This Muskegon-area band is known for their award-winning performances, their guard is particularly impressive.
Caledonia Fighting Scots: Small school legends! Tons energy and enthusiasm in the band and on the football team. Their show this year is based on the Bride of Frankenstein’s love story.
Tri County Marching Band: This Howard City area band is heading to Indianapolis for the Grand National Championships this fall!
Local Favorites
Zeeland Band: Known for their competitive drumline and great showing in the Tulip Time parades.
East Kentwood Marching Band: 2023s show features songs from Michigan musicians.
Catholic Central Band and Football Team: Worth watching for their dual excellence in music and sports.
Cedar Springs Marching Band: A program with a lot of heart.
Wyoming Wolves Bands: Hardworking performers that love to put on a show.
East Grand Rapids High School Band: Mesmerizing performances in a fantastic setting.
Belding Marching Band: A local favorite with a passionate following.
Comstock Park Panthers: Small but mighty, they have placed 2nd and 3rd in the last two years at state.
Saugatuck High School: A band that’s showing great promise.
Godfrey Lee Legends: Their marching band has started to catch attention.
Forest Hills Central: Lots of pep in this little group.
West Catholic: A band that’s on the rise.
Hudsonville: Their music program, including the guard, is working hard to move up the ranks.
Montague Bands: Another rising star in the GR area marching band community.
Lowell Red Arrows Football and Band
Godwin Heights
South Haven’s Marching Band: Known for their impressive shows and talent.
Wayland Union: Keep an eye on their show this season, it’s expected to impress.
2023 Marching Band Invitational Events in Greater Grand Rapids
Band Festivals are where the bands, not the touchdowns, are the main event. At these competitions, you’ll see high school bands dazzle with their 15-minute sets.
Judges, with specialized expertise, rate performances based on musicality, choreography, and showmanship.
Why should you attend? It’s convenient, educational, and supremely entertaining. Plus, it supports young local artists who’ve dedicated months to perfecting their craft.
Behind the Scenes
For those interested in the competitive aspect, Michigan hosts two primary competitive circuits: the Michigan Competing Bands Association, (MCBA) and the Scholastic Marching Band (SMB). These circuits classify bands based on various factors like school size. In MCBA, bands compete with the goal of participating in state finals.
Kent City HS Invitational
Kent City HS, 351 N Main St, Kent City, MI 49330
September 16, 2023, 4 PM
$12 Adults, $10 Students/Senior Citizens
Grand Haven Marching Band Invitational
Buccaneer Stadium, Grand Haven High School
September 23, 2023, app. 5 PM
Rockford Marching Invitational
Rockford High School, 4100 Kroes St NE, Rockford, MI 49341
September 23, 2023, mid-afternoon/evening
$10 Adults, $8 Students/Senior Citizens
This is a combined Scholastic and MCBA show. Schools can perform in both circuits to receive feedback from two different judging panels.
More Info: MCBA Website
Knight Time Classic – Kenowa Hills High School
Kenowa Hills High School
September 30, 2023, Mid-morning
This daytime show begins mid-morning. Ending time will be determined by the number of bands participating. This is an open competition and is not an MCBA-sanctioned show.
$7 Adults, $5 Students/Seniors, $25 Family, Free for 5 & Under
More Info: KHIMB
2023 Red Flannel Marching Band Invitational
Cedar Springs High School
October 7, 2023, Morning
Red Flannel Grand Parade: 3:00pm
The Cedar Springs Red Flannel Festival Competition is one of the longest-running marching band competitions in the state of Michigan. The competition coincides with the City of Cedar Springs’ Red Flannel Festival. The Grand Parade starts at 3pm and usually features several of the participating bands from the contest.
More Info: Red Flannel Festival
2023 Grandville Marching Band Invitational
Grandville High School, 700 Canal Ave, SW, Grandville, MI 49418
October 14, 2023, 2 PM
$10 Adults, $8 Students/Senior Citizens
More Info: MCBA Website
Sparta High School Invitational
October 7, 2023, ~5 PM
$10 Adults, $8 Students/Senior Citizens
More Info: MCBA Website
East Kentwood Invitational
East Kentwood High School
October 21, 2023, Evening
Jenison High School Invitational
2140 Bauer Rd, Jenison, MI 49428
October 21, 2023, ~2:30 PM
Largest marching band invitational in the state! Includes
$10 Adults, $8 Students/Senior Citizens
More Info: MCBA Website
Marching Band State Championship – MCBA
Ford Field, Detroit, MI
November 4, 2023
$28 Adults, $25 Students/Seniors, Free for 5 & Under
Tickets available at Ford Field – Cash & Credit Cards
More Info: MCBA Website
Your Turn!
Mark that calendar, folks! When the next marching band festival rolls around, we know you’ll want to be there.
In the meantime, tell us about the bands you’re looking forward to seeing this fall.
Who has a show stopper season planned? Who’s going to states? Who’s got a story of hard work and determination?
We know that all bands are deserving of celebration so let’s hear it!