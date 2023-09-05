Top Grand Rapids Hotels: Recommended Stays for Your GR Getaway

Pick from Among the Best Grand Rapids Hotels
When you’re planning a trip to Grand Rapids, there’s so much to consider – whether it’s a cozy weekend getaway for you and your special someone, an exciting stay during ArtPrize, or a fun-filled family staycation.
We all know that Grand Rapids is full of things to do, which might make choosing where to stay the trickiest part of your trip.
But here’s the exciting part: We’re here to simplify that decision for you.
Use our hand-picked list of hotels, from downtown Grand Rapids to its outskirts, to aid in your trip planning.
Downtown Grand Rapids Hotels
Find the Downtown Grand Rapids Hotel that’s exactly what you’re looking for on this list. Whether it’s a romantic hideaway where you and your partner can unwind, a place to crash with your friends for a lively weekend, or a spot that’s perfect for the whole family, it’s here.
Amway Grand Plaza Hotel
|187 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Location: Downtown Grand Rapids – Boutique hotel in downtown grand Rapids is within walking distance to many Grand Rapids attractions. It is connected to the Van Andel Arena via a skywalk.
Offers:
Amenities include
– Nine restaurants and bars connected to the building
– On-site spa
– Free parking
– Indoor shops
– Fitness center
– Indoor Pool
– Pet friendly and family friendly rooms
The hotel offers four ballrooms and 42 versatile meeting rooms, making this a great place to host an event or retreat.
Good for couples, families, conferences, romantic getaways, business travel
JW Marriott Grand Rapids
|235 Louis Campau Promenade, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Location: Heart of Downtown Grand Rapids, right on the Grand River.
Offers: Upscale downtown lodging in the heart of downtown. It is within walking distance from the DeVos Performance Hall, the Grand Rapids Art Museum, and many popular venues such as GLC Live at 20 Monroe and Van Andel Arena.
Their list of amenities include private parking, spa, indoor pool, fitness center, on site restaurant, bar and coffee shop.
Good for both couples and families alike, romantic getaways included.
Homewood Suites by Hilton Grand Rapids Downtown
|161 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Location: Great downtown location – DeVos Hall is a 5-minute walk from here.
Offers:
– sun terrace
– outdoor fireplace
– rooms for families
– rooms with kitchens
Good for couples, families, extended stays, concert-goers, convention attendees, business travelers
Courtyard Marriott Grand Rapids Downtown
|11 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Location: Heart of Grand Rapids, right across from Rosa Parks Circle.
Offers: Guests of the Courtyard rave about its location. You will have an easy walk to almost everything downtown from this hotel.
Amenities include access to their fitness center, large indoor pool, on site restaurant and complimentary tea and coffee area.
Good for a couple’s trip or the next family adventure.
Canopy Hotel by Hilton in Downtown GR
|131 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Location: Downtown Grand Rapids in near the VanAndel Arena and Studio Park entertainment complex.
Offers:
– Beautifully decorated (modern) rooms and lobby, some with balconies
– Knoop rooftop beer garden that offers Dutch cuisine
– Pet friendly (50 lbs weight limit for all dogs)
– Complimentary beer and wine tastings in Canopy Central Café
– Madcap coffee & delicious breakfast at Portico
Good for pets! also, business travelers, couples, families
Hyatt Place Grand Rapids Downtown
|140 Ottawa Ave, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Location: Downtown Grand Rapids within walking distance to DeVos Place and many restaurants, bars and coffee shops.
Offers:
– a restaurant and a bar
– fitness center
– indoor swimming pool
– in-room fridge
Good for Event attendees, business trips, couples getaway
AC Hotel by Marriott Grand Rapids Downtown
|131 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Location: Downtown Grand Rapids near the VanAndel Arena
Offers:
– 24-hour security
– lively bar
– Pet friendly
– Private parking facilities
– Two on-site restaurants
– free bikes
Good for concert or event attendees, families on a city break, romantic getaway, wedding guests
Embassy Suites – Grand Rapids Downtown
|710 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Location: Downtown Grand Rapids in Monroe North
Offers: This newer, all-suite hotel is located in the Monroe North District. Rooms feature sofa beds, mini-refrigerators and microwaves. Some rooms feature balconies overlooking downtown.
Your stay includes a free made-to-order breakfast, and complimentary evening reception. The indoor pool is Michigan-shaped and the whirlpool spa is indoor/outdoor.
Good for business travelers, couples, families are welcome.
Holiday Inn Grand Rapids Downtown
|310 Pearl St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Location: Across the street from the GR Public Museum. Close to the highway. Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place are within a 10-minute walk.
Offers: an indoor pool, riverside location near the Grand Rapids Public Museum, on-site bar and grill, guest laundry, and free WiFi. Enjoy fitness and business centers, newspapers, and American cuisine at The Burger Theory and Lounge.
Good for: Couples, Convention Goers, Group Travelers, Concert Attendees, Museum Enthusiasts, People that enjoy Nightlife, Business Travelers
Grand Rapids Hotels – Suburbs
Staying outside of the city is where you’ll often find better prices – and the added bonus of free parking.
Drury Inn
|5175 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
Location: Close to the highway and airport in Cascade Township. Minutes to downtown.
Offers: Your stay will include a nice breakfast buffet and dinner buffet, 3 alcoholic beverages per adult during dinner, and soft drinks/popcorn from 4-9.
Amenities:
– Indoor/ outdoor pool
– Pet friendly
– 24 hour fitness center
– Hot tub
– Wireless internet
Good For: Couples like this location but families ADORE staying at Drury Inn Grand Rapids.
Hilton Garden Inn – Grand Rapids East
|2321 E Beltline Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Location: This hotel is conveniently located near Gerald R. Ford International Airport and the Woodland Mall.
Offers: It offers on-site Garden Grille & Bar restaurant, gift shop, a heated indoor pool, indoor/outdoor hot tub, and a business center for guest use.
Good for: Couples especially like this location.
Holiday Inn Express South
|6569 Clay Ave SW, Cutlerville, MI 49548
Location: This hotel is located within 10 miles south of Downtown Grand Rapids and is easily accessed via the highway.
Offers: It offers guests access to the fitness center, handicap accessible rooms, free wifi, indoor pool with slides and water features the kids will enjoy, hot tub, and 24-hour guest services.
Good for: Families especially like this location.
More Grand Rapids Hotels
What Brings You to Grand Rapids?
With this list of great options for your stay in Grand Rapids, why wait?
Take a deep breath and start exploring our list of Grand Rapids hotels. Soon, you’ll have the ideal place to stay all sorted out, leaving you with more time to focus on the exciting adventures and experiences that Grand Rapids has to offer.
Local art scene, delicious food, and city events are waiting for you! Happy travels!