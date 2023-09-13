Morning Bliss at Sandy’s Donuts: Mom & Pop Donut Stop #1- Local Donut Legends

The Vibe: Nostalgic yet Modern; Welcoming

Step inside Sandy’s to a place that feels like home (if my home were professionally decorated and the laundry piles missing.)

The mood hits just right. They’ve found a balance between nostalgia and modernity, acing the old-is-new-again trend while staying true to the spirit of their family-owned establishment. We’re glad their recent renovations keep the original mom-and-pop charm.

And the things that can’t be touched by paint, well, they’re still intact, too.

For us, it’s the warm of friendly faces, the zzzz of the espresso machine, and of course – the irresistible aroma of donuts filling the air, that makes it the kind of place we want to write about.