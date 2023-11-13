Ida’s Pastry Shoppe: Mom & Pop Donut Stop #3 – Where Quality and Deliciousness Collide

Ida’s Pastry Shoppe: Grab & Go Goodness in Jenison
Today, we’re checking out Ida’s Pastry Shoppe in Jenison – stop #3 on our Mom & Pop Donut Stop Tour of West Michigan. (Want to know what our first two stops were? Keep reading.)
I’m enjoying a glorious, glazed apple fritter from Ida’s as I’m typing this article, so please excuse my potential overuse of exclamation points!
Ida’s Pastry Shoppe has been part of our community since 1981, more than four delectable decades.
With freshly baked breads, irresistible cinnamon rolls, cookies, donuts, and cakes (that I’ve heard will blow your mind), Ida’s is a must-visit for anyone with a sweet tooth. You won’t want to miss it!
The Vibe: Grab & Go
This place isn’t your typical sit-down spot with tables and chairs. It’s all about the on-the-go vibe, so you can snag your sweet treats them enjoy them wherever you please.
Life is busy, and Ida’s knows how to get you the treats you crave without delay.
Step through the door at Ida’s and you’re surrounded by warm, fresh-baked goodies – perfectly packaged and ready for you to take on your way.
The Menu: Irresistible Delights
Donuts: Now, let’s talk grub – and oh boy, does Ida’s have some delicious offerings.
If you’re a fan of fresh, flaky, flavorful donuts that practically melt in your mouth, you’re in for a treat.
One customer I talked to by the donut case told me she loves the chocolate-covered cinnamon roll, so I added one of those to my box too.
Other Stuff:
The selection is vast – so you might want to grab more than one. Choose cinnamon rolls or a loaf of raisin bread, maybe grab a pack of cookies, a dozen donuts, or some muffins.
If you’ve got a special occasion on the horizon, Ida’s cakes will have everyone talking. And those cookies? They put them right by the door so you don’t forget to grab a pack before you leave.
I asked what their most popular item was and they said the cinnamon rolls have been flying off the shelves.
The Crowd: Movers and Groovers
Ida’s Pastry Shoppe has some no-nonsense patrons on weekday mornings. During the short time I was there, everyone who came in knew exactly what they wanted, ordered, and were back on their way in a matter of minutes.
I’m not a regular, but now I want to be! The kind and helpful employees answered my questions and greeted each person who walked in with a friendly “good morning!” Ida’s place is all about the sweet stuff.
The Standout: Little Red Ribbons
Sure everything they back is fresh and delicious, but what sets Ida’s Pastry Shoppe apart from the crowd is their presentation.
They wrapped my box of donuts with a little red ribbon before I left – an above and beyond touch that made me feel extra special for stopping by.
Whether you’re grabbing a box of donuts or ordering a custom cake, you’re in for a treat every single time.
Ida’s team takes pride in what they do, and it shows.
If You Go (I really think you should go)
Ida’s is a local favorite, so stop by a little before or after the morning rush. Even during the busiest times the lines move fast and the treats are worth the wait.
Here’s everything to know to get the most of your visit:
- Location: 7645 Riverview Dr, Jenison, MI
- Hours of Operation:
- Tuesday – Saturday: 6 AM – 1 PM
- Sunday & Monday: Closed
- Phone: (616) 457-4850
- Website: Ida’s Pastry Shoppe on Facebook
Ida’s Pastry Shoppe – Your taste buds will thank you!
Treat your taste buds and show some love to this local treasure. Whether you’re a local in need of your daily sugar fix or an adventurer like me, on a quest to uncover the best mom & pop spots in West Michigan, make sure Ida’s is on your radar.
This Donut Tour of West Michigan is making my mouth water.
Mom & Pop Donut Shop Tour Stops
1 – Sandy’s Donuts