Ida’s Pastry Shoppe: Mom & Pop Donut Stop #3 – Where Quality and Deliciousness Collide

Ida’s Pastry Shoppe: Grab & Go Goodness in Jenison

Today, we’re checking out Ida’s Pastry Shoppe in Jenison – stop #3 on our Mom & Pop Donut Stop Tour of West Michigan. (Want to know what our first two stops were? Keep reading.)

I’m enjoying a glorious, glazed apple fritter from Ida’s as I’m typing this article, so please excuse my potential overuse of exclamation points!

Ida’s Pastry Shoppe has been part of our community since 1981, more than four delectable decades.

With freshly baked breads, irresistible cinnamon rolls, cookies, donuts, and cakes (that I’ve heard will blow your mind), Ida’s is a must-visit for anyone with a sweet tooth. You won’t want to miss it!