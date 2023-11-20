It’s Easy to Take the Train from Grand Rapids to Chicago

Onboard Experience

Once you’re aboard the Pere Marquette train, settle in. The trip will take just over four hours.

Seat Selection

There are no assigned seats on this train, so those at the station earlier get the best seat selection. Train cars have several 4-seat tables, so you could sit and play cards with friends if you’d like.

In the summer, choose a spot right-hand side of the train for views of blueberry fields, winding hills, and Lake Michigan. In the winter, departures will be after dark.

All seats are more spacious seat than airplane seats, though they sit upright and do not recline. Each seat has a tray table, power outlet and a USB-C port. There are overhead shelves for carry-on luggage.

And bonus: there are no middle seats on the train!

If you’re looking for an upgrade, business class offers extra legroom with footrests, complimentary non-alcoholic drinks, and additional perks.

Ticket Scanning

Once the train leaves the station, an Amtrak employee will come through the car and scan your ticket.

If multiple people are on one ticket, only that ticket needs to be scanned for the group (this means that each person doesn’t need to print out or show a separate ticket.)

Staying Comfortable on the Train

Each train car has a large, accessible restroom.

Dressing in layers is recommended. The temperature inside the train can fluctuate; we were very warm at times.

Also, as this is public transportation, it will be noisy at times. On our way to Chicago, one person slept the whole way there and snored very loudly for hours. On our way back, there was a group of women that were returning from a Girls Weekend Getaway and they were still having a good time on the train.

That said, if you think you might want to sleep on the train, prepare accordingly. I brought a travel pillow and noise canceling headphones, as well as a scarf (to act as a blanket) for example.

Headphones Required

You need to use headphones to listen to any kind of audio. Staff will ask you to either use them or turn off your device.

Wifi Tips

Free Wi-Fi is provided but know it will probably stop working when you’re going through rural areas. If possible, we suggest downloading entertainment beforehand or bringing a good book.

Cafe Car & Food on the Train

The train’s cafe car offers snacks, sandwiches, beverages, and hot water. You can use the hot water to make your own hot chocolate or instant ramen, for example.

You’re welcome to bring your own snacks and meals, but you may only eat food purchased on the train in the cafe car.