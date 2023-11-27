Shop Local GR: Uptown’s Treasure Trail is Filled with Fabulous Gifts from $10 – $50

A Gift-Giver’s Guide to Shopping in Uptown GR
Follow this new 37-Store Treasure Trail to Shop Local
Have you heard? The shops in GR’s Eastown are fantastic! Have you tried to shop Eastown or the Wealthy St Corridor? If you have, you know that finding the shops is a bit like a treasure hunt, and it helps if you have someone who’s been their to help show you around.
That’s where we come in!
Last month, some of our team went to Uptown for a day of Christmas shopping. We wanted an easy to use map to help us find good gift stores but couldn’t find one. So, we got to work and ended up putting together what we now like to call the “Grand Rapids Uptown Treasure Trail.”
Uptown Treasure Trail
This map features 37 locally-owned businesses. It’s the perfect guide for exploring Uptown’s hidden gems throughout the year. If you do the whole thing, you’ll walk 3-4 miles.
When making the map we focused on spots that would likely sell unique gift items between $10-$50. Yes, there are many more retail spots in the area that didn’t make it on the map. If you think we missed a must-visit gift shop, please leave a comment below and we’ll take a look.
PS- You can use this map to help you narrow down your Shop Hop 2023 stops, too.
Table of Contents
Uptown Gifts & Shopping Treasure Trail Map
Ready to shop? Use our map to uncover fantastic finds. Many stores offer items priced between $10-$50, just right for holiday gift giving.zoom in on the interactive map to show more shops
List of Shops
Stop #1: Art of the Table This specialty gourmet shop provides delicious products for entertaining. They pair personal taste with a unique range of food, libations, and table accessories. 606 Wealthy Street SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503 | (616) 301-1885 | artofthetable.com
Stop #2: Sable Candle Co. Modern candles for the minimal lifestyle. All-natural soy wax candles made in the USA. Candlemaking experiences. 620 Wealthy Street SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503 | 616-284-1735 | sablecandleco.com
Stop #3: Mokaya Artisan chocolate and confections boutique. Delicious! 636 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503 | 616-551-1925 | mokayagr.com
Stop #4: Dime & Regal Fine jewelry shop & studio supporting women designers, artists, and makers. 656 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | (616) 466-4771 | dimeandregal.com
Stop #5: Stoffer Home Home store specializing in kitchen accessories, home decor, pillows, and other beautifully curated items. 714 Wealthy Street SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503 | 616-401-4406 | stofferhome.com
Stop #6: Woosah Outfitters A naturally inspired art and apparel brand with a printshop and retail store. 738 Wealthy Street SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503 | (248) 719-0605 | spreadingthewoosah.com
Stop #7: Popnotch Goods Gourmet popcorn in a fun, open-floor concept. Kettle corn and a bunch of unique flavors, too. 746 Wealthy Street SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503 | 616-551-2738 | popnotchgoods.com
Stop #8: The Counting House Modern general store. Dry goods. Home furnishings and décor. 758 Wealthy Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503 | (616) 288-3731 | Instagram Page
Stop #9: Better aged vintage clothing Handpicked. Sustainable Fashion. 413 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 517-643-8369 |
Stop #10: Lee & Birch Personalized boutique shopping experience. High-quality clothing and accessories. 759 Wealthy Street SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503 | (616) 233-4001 | leeandbirch.com
Stop #11: I.C. Hair and Vintage Vintage boutique with a great selection of vintage clothes, jewelry, accessories and more. 337 Diamond Avenue SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506 | (616) 458-1250 | Facebook Page
Stop #12: Plant Shop Supports a natural, healthier life through plant education and curated products. 1056 Wealthy Street SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506 | 616-805-3171 | plantshopgr.com
Stop #13: The Local Epicurean Pasta shop with specialty grocery items, a full bar, and offering private and group cooking classes. 1440 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | (616) 206-5175 | thelocalepicurean.com
Stop #14: Earthly Refillery Zero Waste Bulk Shop. 410 Ethel Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | earthlyrefillery.com
Stop #15: Vinyl Alchemy Cool record store. Vinyl, Art & Pop Culture Collectibles. 1505 Wealthy St SE Suite 1507, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 844-578-4695 | Facebook Page
Stop #16: Freshwater Whale Don’t skip it because you think it’s just for kids. This consignment shop for infants, children, and up through adults. Well-curated, and the prices are on point. 1558 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-214-1281 | freshwaterwhaleboutique.com
Stop #17: Rebel This might be the most locally famous gift shop around. Modern, witty, sometimes irreverent selection of items that you won’t find anywhere else. Pop culture. Always on trend and in season. 1555 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-218-9257 | rebelgr.com
Stop #18: Sticky Fingers Eastown’s Candy Shop – It’s like Willy Wonka came to visit! 1503 Lake Drive Southeast, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506 | (616) 287-0347 | Instagram Page
Stop #19: Gallery 154 Shop showcasing 70+ artists with ornaments, jewelry, art and all sorts of unpredictable, delightful gifts. 1456 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-454-2154 | gallery154.com
Stop #20: Yours Truly Fantastic shop filled with thoughtful gifts, women’s apparel, artisan jewelry, home goods, and more. 1405A Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-451-8817 | yourstrulygr.com
Stop #21: modish moth A curated collection of custom coffee art, home oddities and all things baby. The store’s live ceiling is awesome. 1407 Robinson Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-570-0219 | modishmoth.com
Stop #22: Argos Comics & Used Book Shop Grand Rapids’ oldest and largest used book shop, including new and used Comic Books. 1405 Robinson Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-454-0111 | Facebook Page
Stop #23: Redux Books Antiquarian book store specializing in rare, out of print and antiquarian books. 1349 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-742-2665 | reduxbooks.com
Stop #24: Metal Art Studio Fine Jewelry Handmade fine jewelry and onsite jewelry repair/redesign by in-house expert jewelers. Browse designer necklaces, rings, earrings & bracelets. 978 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-459-5075 | metalartstudioinc.com
Stop #25: Leon & Son Wine Grand Rapids An ambitious wine store known for curating benchmark bottlings from classic growing regions alongside hidden gems from progressive winemakers. 972 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-570-0860 | leonandsongr.com
Stop #26: Gemini Handmade Leather-maker’s studio and workshop. 963 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | geminihandmade.com
Stop #27: Books & Mortar Progressive, consciously curated, and fiercely independent neighborhood bookstore featuring books, gifts, accessories, cards, and stationery. 966 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-214-8233 | booksandmortar.com
Stop #28: Commune Home Decor boutique. 954 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | Instagram Page
Stop #29: Windsor Cottage Luxury resale furniture, home accessories and design. 923 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-233-0411 | windsorcottageonline.com
Stop #30: Hopscotch Children’s Store Unique, modern, and classic gifts/toys/books for babies and kids, including locally made, eco-friendly & educational items. 909 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-233-4008 | hopscotchstore.com
Stop #31: Le Bon Macaron Variety of colorful, hand-crafted French macarons in traditional and rotating flavors. Other pastries and coffee too. 951 Cherry St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-706-0183 | lebonmacaron.com
Stop #32: Rock Paper Scissors Consignment Boutique Resale shop with in-season, on-trend women’s clothing, shoes, bags, jewelry and accessories. 145 Diamond Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-805-6848 | rpsconsign.com
Stop #33: Global Infusion Loose-leaf teas, handcrafted fair trade goods, and an eclectic shopping experience 143 Diamond Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-776-9720 | welovechai.com
Stop #34: Nestology Shop & Studio Boutique featuring unique handmade items, home decor, and accessories and gifts. 141 Diamond Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-304-5061 | nestology.square.site
Stop #35: The Petrichor Market Intentional objects for living well – refillery station, vintage clothing, apothecary, books, plants. 959 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | | Instagram Page
Stop #36: Blue Bridge Games Local game store with a great selection of analog entertainment – board games, role-playing games, sealed Magic items, jigsaw puzzles and more. 954 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-427-3585 | bluebridgegames.com
Stop #37: Urban Exchange Thrifter’s dream! A hip collection of current women’s fashion – clothing and accessories up to 75% off regular retail prices! 926 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-889-0947 | myurbanexchange.com
You’ve Heard of Eastown, but what is Uptown?
Located just a mile from downtown Grand Rapids, Uptown is a collective of four neighborhoods: Eastown, East Fulton, East Hills, and Wealthy Neighborhood.
Uptown was once a a hub for stagecoach travelers and streetcar visitors in the early 1900s. Today, these neighborhoods have some of the city’s best restaurants, niche local businesses and shopping.
They’ve joined together to work on certain initiatives, including Shop Hop. And we’ve joined them together with our new Gift-Giver’s Treasure Trail.
Parking & Wayfinding
Navigating Uptown
Shopping in Uptown’s Eastown, East Fulton, East Hills, and Wealthy Neighborhood will keep you on your toes. The specialty shops, dining, and entertainment are clustered together on parts of Wealthy St, E Fulton St, and Cherry Street.
While the stores are spread out and walking is essential, exploring can be part of the charm. Our map will help you figure out where the shops are and then you can decide if you’d like to walk or drive from one neighborhood to the next.
That said, parking in Uptown can be a challenge. Many parking lots are hidden on side streets. To help, we’ve included several parking lots on our map. Also, look for city lots or on-street pay-by-plate MOTU parking signs over the private pay-by-text lots. On street parking is also occasionally open.
Shop Hop 2023
Thursday, Dec 7, 2023 from 3 – 9PM
The annual Shop Hop 2023 is Thursday, December 7, 2023. Come out, starting at 3 PM. Over 150 Uptown businesses go above and beyond, offering all sorts of fun specials and entertainment throughout the night. Take advantage of free “jolly trolley” rides between districts, streetside entertainment, and surprises galore.
