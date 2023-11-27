Shop Local GR: Uptown’s Treasure Trail is Filled with Fabulous Gifts from $10 – $50

A Gift-Giver’s Guide to Shopping in Uptown GR

Follow this new 37-Store Treasure Trail to Shop Local

Have you heard? The shops in GR’s Eastown are fantastic! Have you tried to shop Eastown or the Wealthy St Corridor? If you have, you know that finding the shops is a bit like a treasure hunt, and it helps if you have someone who’s been their to help show you around.

That’s where we come in!

Last month, some of our team went to Uptown for a day of Christmas shopping. We wanted an easy to use map to help us find good gift stores but couldn’t find one. So, we got to work and ended up putting together what we now like to call the “Grand Rapids Uptown Treasure Trail.”

stop #31 Le Bon Macaron stop #21 Modish Moth stop #20 Yours Truly Description stop #17 Rebel stop #18 Sticky Fingers stop #8 The Counting House stop #19 Gallery 154 stop #13 Local Epicurean

Uptown Treasure Trail

This map features 37 locally-owned businesses. It’s the perfect guide for exploring Uptown’s hidden gems throughout the year. If you do the whole thing, you’ll walk 3-4 miles.

When making the map we focused on spots that would likely sell unique gift items between $10-$50. Yes, there are many more retail spots in the area that didn’t make it on the map. If you think we missed a must-visit gift shop, please leave a comment below and we’ll take a look.

PS- You can use this map to help you narrow down your Shop Hop 2023 stops, too.