Grand Rapids Shopping Directory: Where to Shop the Best Home Decor, Clothes, Toys & Gifts

These Local Shopping Spots Have the Best Goods and Service
Whether you love perusing shelves for hours on end or you’d rather just walk in, purchase your specific item and walk out, you want to know where to shop in Grand Rapids.
Our area is full of beautiful shops that thoughtfully curate items they know West Michigan will be excited about.
Find interesting shops throughout West Michigan. Popular districts in Grand Rapids include Wealthy Street, downtown, Eastown and Fulton Street. Travel a little farther out and enjoy picturesque downtown shopping in East Grand Rapids, Rockford or Lowell.
Specialty Food & Drink, Candy Shop
Rocket Fizz has the largest selection of candy and soda ever found in one store. Hundreds of sodas from microbreweries all over the world + almost every candy imaginable.
2090 Celebration Drive, Suite 122, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
(616) 279-2913
Candy Shop
Over 100 years and five generations strong, the Fabiano family invites you for an old-fashioned friendly experience while shopping for homemade chocolates, fresh roasted nuts and famous Fabiano ice cream Nutty Paddle Pops. Nostalgic to current, choosing a gift is easy at The Holland Peanut Store!
46 East 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4522
Candy Shop
Nostalgia Candy along with fun candy for the kids. Also fudge, toffee, salt water taffy, caramels, chocolate coffee beans, nuts, specialty chocolates and popcorn.
209 Washington Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417
(616) 935-7702
Candy Shop
Specialty candy store with dozens of gummy candies to hard candies to delectable licorice and chocolate.
1930 Lakeshore Dr, Muskegon, MI 49441
(231) 755-9933
Boutique, Clothing Shop
Lee & Birch offers a personalized shopping experience to every customer that walks in. They help every woman shopping to leave feeling better and more confidant than when they walked in. They stock high-quality clothing and accessories that will be a staple in your closet, as well as modern styles that hit the most up-to-date trends.
4 locations - Grand Haven, Rockford, Grand Rapids & Kalamazoo.
759 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
(616) 233-4001
Boutique, Clothing Shop
Hip apparel and accessories for your family and home. River Babe threads features handmade items and original designs, made with love in the mitten.
8450 Algoma Ave. NE, Rockford, MI 49341
Boutique, Clothing Shop
A family owned small business with a focus on cloth diapers and accessories. Also carries breastfeeding supplements, baby carriers, natural options for teething pain, non toxic skin care and baby bedding options and more.
12330 James St, Ste A50, Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-5555
Boutique, Clothing Shop
Women's clothing boutique in Forest Hills, MI. Self-described as offering trendy clothes that are adorable and well-priced. Accessories, too.
820 Forest Hill Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
(616) 419-4042
Gifts, Bookstores Shop
Independent book store in downtown Rockford, MI carrying new books, locally sourced gifts, and greeting cards.
10 East Bridge Street, Rockford, MI 49341
(616) 884-0933
Boutique Shop
HMD Boutique is a magical shop that offers a bespoke shopping experience and enchanting events. Top it off with the small group dance classes for students ages 9 & under and you've got the perfect combination!
523 Ada Dr., Ada, MI 49301
(616) 920-7356
Boutique, Gifts Shop
Formerly The Paper Studio in downtown GR—now OPEN in Ada Village!
Workshops, classes, events, stationery, gifts, and more.
496 ADA DRIVE, SUITE 106, Ada, MI 49301
(616) 690-5598
Boutique, Gifts, Clothing Shop
Paperdoll is a delightful boutique that specializes in unique and affordable clothing, accessories, and gift items.
Located in downtown Rockford, they specialize in carrying limited selections of clothing & accessories.
10 E Bridge St NE, Rockford, MI 49341
(616) 866-1634
Boutique, Home Decor, Gifts Shop
Nestology Shop & Studio is a boutique featuring handmade items, home decor, and accessories. Unique handmade gifts.
141 Diamond Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
(616) 901-3064
Jewelry Store Shop
Dime & Regal is a fine jewelry shop & studio supporting women designers, artists, and makers. It's located on the Wealthy Street Corridor in Grand Rapids, Michigan. 100% women-owned & run.
656 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
(616) 466-4771
Antiques, Resale, Consignment, Home Decor, Furniture Shop
Windsor Cottage sells highest quality luxury resale furniture, home accessories and design. The over one-hundred year old building provides a charming backdrop for displaying furnishings in a homelike setting.
923 Cherry St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
(616) 233-0411
Antiques, Resale, Vintage, Upcycled, Thrift, Boutique, Home Decor, Furniture, Clothing, Specialty Food & Drink Shop
A unique “antique & more” store featuring over 145 local artists, crafters and vendors displaying and selling quality refurbished, recycled, vintage, shabby chic and modern furniture and home decor, handmade crafts, art of all types, antiques, boutique clothing and accessories, yard art, and gourmet foods.
4790 Alpine Ave., NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321
(616) 419-4421
Antiques, Vintage, Furniture, Clothing Shop
Eastown Antiques has 2 floors of antiques, jewelry, clothing and much more with 45 plus dealers. Eastown Antiques has won the Townie Award for the Best Antique Store in Grand Rapids multiple years in a row as well as multiple "Best of the West" readers choice award from Revue Magazine.
1515 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
(616) 776-1076
Antiques, Vintage, Home Decor, Furniture, Specialty Food & Drink Shop
Red Barn Consignments & Antiques offers a wide-variety of “previously loved” items, including barn wood and windows. They also carry locally-made products like Cherry Republic, Schuil Coffee, Sandy’s Fudge and more!
217 W Main St, Lowell, MI 49331
(616) 490-8733
Antiques, Vintage, Home Decor, Furniture Shop
Mid-century and classic designer antiques featuring retro-furniture, architectural, artwork, dining sets and much more.
445 Century Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
(616) 732-3401
Antiques, Vintage, Home Decor, Furniture Shop
Find unique treasures and antique home decor here.
209 W Main St, Lowell, MI 49331
(616) 897-0100
Antiques, Vintage, Home Decor, Furniture Shop
Unique items and collectibles, featuring 100 dealers in 25,000 square feet of space.
449 Century Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
(616) 235-9292
Antiques, Vintage, Thrift, Home Decor, Clothing Shop
West Michigan’s largest collection of antiques under one roof. Toys, jewelry, glassware, figurines, clothing, paintings, books and much more.
445 Century Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
(616) 233-4000
Antiques, Vintage, Thrift, Home Decor, Furniture Shop
North Star Antiques combines the convenience of online shopping with unique and personal small town shopping experience. They specialize in vintage postcards and also sell collectibles and antiques & Uniques!
211 W Main St, Lowell, MI 49331
(616) 897-0898
Antiques, Vintage, Upcycled, Boutique, Home Decor, Furniture, Clothing Shop
Home decor, refinished furniture, antiques, vintage items; boutique shopping, jewelry, crafted goods, gifts for all occasions, seasonal decor and so much more.
6837 Lake Michigan Dr, Allendale, MI 49401
(616) 895-2667
Antiques, Vintage, Upcycled, Home Decor, Furniture Shop
Furniture, Home Decor, Handmade Items, Vintage, Antiques, New, Repurposed and Pre-loved.
4187 Chicago Drive & 2900 Wilson, Grandville, MI 49418
Antiques, Vintage, Upcycled, Home Decor, Furniture Shop
An eclectic mix of vintage and antique treasures, beautiful custom painted furniture and accessories.
317 E. Main St, Lowell, MI 49331
(616) 897-8601
Antiques, Vintage, Upcycled, Home Decor, Furniture Shop
An antique store with an exclusive collection of treasures lost, found and artfully interpreted. Re-claimed furnishings come in every shape and color and they are recycled, re-purposed and even accentuated with a fresh coat of paint. Plus, a brilliant lighting collection, an anthology of amateur and folk art and fanciful inspirations from terrariums and ceiling tile frames to vintage tool boxes and old hardware.
946 East Fulton Street, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
(616) 456-7888
Bookstores, Game Stores Shop
Head here for board games for kids and adults, comic books, and excellent graphic novels.
95A Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
(616) 776-9013
Bookstores Shop
Celebrating 38 years as your favorite local independent bookstore.
2660 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
(616) 942-2561
Bookstores Shop
Grand Rapids' proudly progressive, consciously curated, and fiercely independent neighborhood bookstore featuring books, gifts, accessories, cards, and stationery.
966 Cherry Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
(616) 214-8233
Bookstores Shop
Bettie’s Pages features a great selection of high quality, pre-owned, new, and bargain books as well as a selection of vintage inspired gifts and locally made goods. They have a selection of teas and coffee to sip and enjoy while you hang out and lots of comfy seating.
216 E Main St, Lowell, MI 49331
(616) 319-1614
Bookstores Shop
Grand Rapids' oldest and largest used book shop with new and used Comic Books.
1405 Robinson Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
(616) 454-0111
Bookstores Shop
Children's and adult books specially curated to be diverse and inclusive. Also has many gifts and books by local artists.
1035 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
(616) 951-4842
Boutique, Bookstores, Toy Stores Shop
Shop for unique, modern, and classic gifts/toys/books for babies and kids.
Their lineup includes locally made products, eco-friendly & educational items.
909 Cherry St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
(616) 233-4008
Boutique, Clothing Shop
Tip Toes offers clothing, accessories, toys and books for newborns to size 14.
60 E 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
(616) 298-2345
Boutique, Clothing Shop
Offering a wide assortment of children's clothing, footwear and gifts for infants to juniors, boys and girls.
725 Bagley Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
(616) 855-1198
Boutique, Home Decor, Clothing Shop
A specialty boutique featuring cute unique gifts for children, home, and her.
703 Bagely Ave, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
(616) 551-0186
Boutique Shop
Your one-stop-shop for stationery, greeting cards, Grand Rapids-themed items & unique gifts for anyone.
40 Monroe Center, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Candy Shop
They make small batch cotton candy in flavors like Bubble Gum, Tropical Punch, Root Beet Float, Confetti Cake and Salty Caramel.
Purchase in packages or freshly spun cones.
1925 Lakeshore Drive, Muskegon, MI 49441
(616) 259-4995
Consignment, Boutique, Clothing Shop
A consignment shop for infants, children, and teens -- high quality clothing at un-salted prices!
1558 Wealthy Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
(616) 214-1281
Consignment, Clothing Shop
Women's consignment shop selling high quality clothing at a fraction of the cost. Donated items benefit those people in need at In The Image.
7504 Thornapple River Drive, Ada, MI 49301
(616) 676-1869
Specialty Food & Drink Shop
Specialty coffee and handmade chocolates.
9 North Main St, Rockford, MI 49341
(616) 363-3444
Specialty Food & Drink Shop
Wine merchant and gourmet grocer focused on procuring the finest beverage and food products. Global wine selection, boutique and small batch liquors, local craft and imported beers, locally sourced and specialty groceries, cut-to-order cheese from small farms and dairies around the world, and freshly prepared delicious deli items.
200 Union Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
(616) 459-0911
Specialty Food & Drink Shop
Featuring a variety of specialty cheese from around the world. Customers can sample from a list of cheddar, asiago, havarti, swiss, provolone, gouda, brie, mozzerella, manchego, goat cheese and many more. Also providing gourmet specialty foods and handmade goods.
315 Fuller Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
(616) 242-9880
Specialty Food & Drink Shop
Specialty kettle corn where every batch is made by hand with a secret recipe over a flaming kettle.
435 Ionia Ave SW suite 121, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
(616) 447-9800
Specialty Food & Drink Shop
Specialty beverage store stocked with Craft Beer, Worldwide Wine and Premium Spirits with approachable, knowledgeable and unpretentious hospitality.
3835 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
(616) 942-7240
Specialty Food & Drink Shop
Old World Olive Co is a specialty extra virgin olive oil & aged balsamic tasting room. In addition to their awesome oils and vinegars, they also have Tapenades, Jams, Dips, Mustards, Aiolis, Seasonings, and Michigan-made Pasta.
108 Monroe Center, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
(616) 884-0107
Game Stores, Toy Stores Shop
Locally owned and operated, they specialize in high quality toys, games and gifts for kids of all ages.
63 Courtland St, Rockford, MI 49341
(616) 866-8783
Game Stores Shop
Blue Bridge Games is a local game store in the city of Grand Rapids that offers a great selection of analog entertainment - board games, role-playing games, sealed Magic items, jigsaw puzzles and more.
954 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
(616) 427-3585
Game Stores Shop
Board games, toys, and puzzles for all ages.
5212 S Division Ave, Kentwood, MI 49548
(616) 259-9224
Gifts, Clothing Shop
Woosah is a naturally inspired art and apparel brand with a printshop and retail store based in Grand Rapids.
738 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
(616) 600-7736
Gifts, Specialty Food & Drink Shop
Art of the Table is a beloved specialty gourmet shop that provides delicious products for entertaining and makes the big and small moments of life more memorable. They pair personal taste you can trust with a unique range of food, libations, and table accessories to delight customers from around the corner to across the country.
606 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
(616) 301-1885
Gifts Shop
Gemini Handmade is a handcrafted shopping destination, a crossroads for makers and their community, and collective studio, featuring functional art and craft from West Michigan-based, independently operated designers and artists. They offer shopping, workshops, and handcrafted experiences for all ages and types of participants.
963 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Gifts Shop
The store with a conscience focusing on holistic health, wellness and spiritual growth.
1430 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
(616) 456-9889
Home Decor, Gifts Shop
Rebel is a homegrown, modern gift shop on the West Coast of Michigan. Our products come from all over the world and are meant to inspire, challenge, cheer up and change the conversation.
1555 Wealthy Street SE Suite 101, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
(616) 218-9257
Home Decor, Gifts Shop
A full-service florist, gift shop, and home decor store dedicated to high standards of quality and exceptional service.
4665 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
(616) 956-6747
Home Decor, Gifts Shop
Your go to family owned store for unique gifts, home decor and more.
6504 28th St SE Suite E, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
(616) 214-8513
Home Decor, Gifts Shop
They transform ordinary clay into extraordinary pottery. All their pieces are hand made and hand painted in Grand Rapids.
7199 Thornapple River Dr SE, Ada, MI 49301
(616) 682-0730
Home Decor, Gifts Shop
Home Decor boutique in East Grand Rapids.
1409 Robinson Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Home Decor Shop
They are passionate about supporting a natural, healthier life through continued plant education and carefully curated products.
1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
(616) 279-6752
Resale, Consignment, Boutique, Clothing Shop
A high-quality consignment shop offering trendy and timeless apparel and accessories for women and children (ages NB-8), in a thoughtfully organized and family friendly boutique setting.
4496 Plainfield NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
(616) 202-4949
Resale, Consignment, Boutique, Clothing Shop
A hip collection of current women’s fashion - clothing and accessories up to 75% off regular retail prices!
926 E. Fulton, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
(616) 889-0947
Resale, Consignment, Boutique, Clothing Shop
Rosa's Closet is a woman's consignment boutique, that provides designer clothing and accessories in upscale brands at an affordable price.
2141 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
(616) 242-9100
Resale, Consignment, Boutique, Clothing Shop
Grand Rapids' award-winning resale shop with in-season, on-trend women's clothing, shoes, bags, jewelry and accessories.
145 Diamond Ave, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
(616) 805-6848
Resale, Consignment, Clothing Shop
Plato's Closet specializes in gently used clothes and accessories for teen and twenty something girls and guys. They have a huge selection of trendy, designer styles as well as those every day basics you can't live without - all at up to 70% off mall retail prices!
2650 East Beltline SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
(616) 957-6622
Resale, Home Decor, Furniture, Clothing Shop
Affordable, high quality items to support the education of Puritan Reformed Theological Seminary students around the world.
4390 Chicago Dr SW, Grandville, MI 49418
(616) 647-5342
Resale, Thrift, Clothing Shop
Africa's Child accepts gently used donations, resells them at the thrift store and gives 100% of the profit to African ministries, particularly in Zambia.
3482 Plainfield Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
(616) 361-8444
Resale, Thrift, Home Decor, Furniture, Clothing Shop
Mission India Super Thrift is a resale store that supports Mission India's ministry work with Indian Christian partners to share the Gospel and plant churches.
2146 Plainfield NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
(616) 361-7411
Thrift, Consignment, Clothing Shop
Women's and men's consignment fashion in the hottest looks and trends in clothing and accessories.
450 E. Division St., Grand Rapids, MI 49341
(616) 863-8491
Vintage, Boutique, Home Decor, Clothing Shop
The Found Cottage is an eclectic mix of vintage and new home accessories, clothing, jewelry, decor and furniture.
2460 Chicago Drive, Suite B, Hudsonville, MI 49426
(616) 662-0505
Vintage, Upcycled, Thrift, Home Decor, Furniture, Clothing Shop
Reinspired Treasures is Grand Rapids' favorite store for an eclectic mix of vintage and new home décor, farmhouse finds, boutique clothing, artisan creations and more.
2417 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
(616) 915-2299
Vintage, Upcycled, Thrift, Home Decor, Furniture Shop
Fantastic variety of "one of a kind" furniture pieces, farmhouse home decor, many repurposed items, beautiful jewelry, along with much, much, more! They are also an authorized retailer for Rethunk Junk by Laura paint line.
2455 29th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
(616) 551-1008
